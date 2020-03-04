Used 2009 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me
- 142,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,555
Bob Luegers Motors - Jasper / Indiana
AWD * 4.0L V6 * LOCAL OWNER * NON-SMOKER * SUPER CLEAN * Vehicle features: Bluetooth, AWD, running boards, CD player, leather seats, cruise, steering wheel radio controls, power seats, power windows, and power locks. ** This vehicle is to be sold 'as-is' - Dealer assumes no responsibility for any repairs on this vehicle ** CONTACT US FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT * Experience the Bob Luegers difference! Find out why our customers consistently describe us as fair, friendly, courteous and professional. We are proud to be family-owned and operated for over 50 years. Your complete satisfaction is our number one goal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4HE7AUJ05010
Stock: P22144B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 65,316 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! -Only 65,316 miles which is low for a 2010 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Heated Front Seats -All Wheel Drive -Premium Sound System -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Roof Rack Automatic Transmission -Alloy Wheels On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4HE4AUJ07099
Stock: S20506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,817 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,750
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
4.6L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Engine Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Sangria Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier only has 112,817mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Mercury includes: 4.6L SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mountaineer Premier doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Mercury marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ebony AWD Mercury enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. The Mountaineer Premier is well maintained and has just 112,817mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercury Mountaineer Premier. More information about the 2010 Mercury Mountaineer: As a sister model to the Ford Explorer, the 5-passenger Mountaineer has space and towing capacity to spare. The difference is in off-road capability and overall comfort. The Mountaineer is not intended to take on the rough stuff; rather, it has been tuned for city and highway driving, with upgrades to creature comforts inside, a more refined exterior appearance, and a starting price under $30,000. This model sets itself apart with Cushy ride and smooth handling, advanced safety systems and top crash ratings, and lots of space for people and cargo All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4J88AUJ03187
Stock: AUJ03187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 98,974 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
WOW * CHECK THIS OUT * GOOD FOR A FAMILY * THIRD ROW * LEATHER * ROOF * ALLOY WHEELS * 2008 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER ONLY 98K * 4WD * PRICED TO SELL * WILL NOT LAST LONG * Nice vehicle *Feel free to give us a call or come by and see us at Select Motors where we have been selling high quality used vehicles in a laid back no pressure no games environment for over 20 years and where you will always be treated with the honesty and respect you deserve. **Please call 316-687-9160 or email selectmotors@yahoo.com to check for availability and hours. Please visit our website at selectmotorswichita.com for more pictures and many more great vehicles to choose from. Stop on in and find out how truly easy it is to Save with Select.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E18UJ07266
Stock: B5345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER PREMIER WITH 3RD ROW SEATING!!! New rear pads/rotors, exhaust manifolds done, new radiator/transmission cooler lines, new steering rack, and fresh oil change! 4.6L, V8, AWD, power moonroof, heated leather seats, dual power seats, parking sensors, integrated phone, CD player with aux input, dual memory seats, roof rack, running boards, and more. Perfect price point for the growing family! Call US Today, PRICED UNDER KBB AND NADA VALUES!!! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4J83AUJ01198
Stock: J01198PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 110,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Mountaineer today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercury Mountaineer also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNC Voice Activated, Voice Control.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Mountaineer and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercury Mountaineer also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNC Voice Activated, Voice Control. One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4JE0AUJ02749
Stock: C796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 132,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
Gerry Wood Kia - Salisbury / North Carolina
*** LOCAL TRADE IN *** CLEAN, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** 3RD ROW SEATING *** AWD *** POWER SEAT W/ LUMBAR SUPPORT *** HEATED SEATS *** POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS *** POWER FOLDING 3RD ROW *** PERFECT DAILY DRIVER *** ICE COLD A/C ***Come check this one out! This vehicle has been inspected and serviced by our factory certified Kia service department to ensure it has passed the safety and emission standards of the NC state inspection prior to being made available for sale, and we are pleased to offer this car As Is. Please call 704-216-2685 to set up a time for your personal inspection ~ It is located at 529 Jake Alexander Blvd. S. @ Gerry Wood Kia *All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, etch, any finance charges, dealer administration fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E28UJ16817
Stock: 20K367A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 223,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
McDonald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Clare / Michigan
Step into the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! All of the following features are included: tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E18UJ04514
Stock: 50J04514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 91,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,987
Parks Toyota of DeLand - Deland / Florida
Lavishly luxurious, this 2010 Mercury Mountaineer turns even the most discerning heads. With a Gas V6 4.0L/245 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will take joy in the astounding ease with which you commandeer the highway. It has the following options: Warning lights -inc: headlamps on, key-in-ignition, safety belt unbuckled, door ajar, Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, fasten safety belt, headlamp/parking lamp on, key-in-ignition, airbag, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tire pressure monitoring system, Solar tinted windshield & front door windows, Side-impact door beams, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Satin aluminum grille, Safety canopy system -inc: side curtain airbags for 1st & 2nd row passengers, rollover protection sensors, and Roof rack . Visit Deland Toyota at 1701 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN3HE0AUJ04887
Stock: P644002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 128,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,800
Apple Cadillac - York / Pennsylvania
Great News! This vehicle has our 30 day peace of mind coverage. Clean CARFAX. Red 2008 Mercury Mountaineer 4D Sport Utility When you purchase an APPLE Pre-Owned at Apple Chevrolet Cadillac we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 848-1300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47E08UJ12489
Stock: C00567U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 145,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
All Wheel Drive 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2008 Mercury Mountaineer and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy. This Mercury includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2008 Mercury Mountaineer comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercury Mountaineer , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. With less than 145,000mi on this Mercury Mountaineer, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer: Mercury's 2008 mid-size Mountaineer SUV, which is closely related to the Ford Explorer, has truck-based underpinnings, making it a good choice for those who plan to tow. It also makes a strong argument based on safety features. And with plenty of standard comfort and convenience equipment, plus the choice of either V6 or V8 power, it represents a strong value when compared to competitors like the Honda Pilot. Interesting features of this model are enjoyable cabin with quality materials, comfortable ride, V8 power., and Standard safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47EX8UJ12015
Stock: 8UJ12015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 122,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000
Olathe Ford Lincoln - Olathe / Kansas
2010 Mercury Mountaineer Black AWD Moonroof, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 6,180 lbs Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low Back Buckets, Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Moonroof.With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every new vehicle upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices! ..... Call our Internet Specialists to schedule a test drive! (913) 782-0881. Olathe Ford Lincoln is Home to the World's Happiest Customers!Stickers prepared by Dealer Specialties, at the request of the Dealer solely for his and its conveniences and this Dealership make no representations, expressed or implied to any actual or perspective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4HE3AUJ04971
Stock: L0194A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 164,122 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, AWD, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Premium AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single CD, Rear window defroster, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2008 Mercury Mountaineer 4D Sport Utility Premier White Suede Clearcoat 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU488X8UJ16462
Stock: P7810AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 162,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,249
Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
*New Arrival w/V8, AWD, Tow Package, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, and iPod Input!! Local Trade w/Clean CARFAX and IMPECCABLE Service & Maintenance History!!*This Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier has been fully inspected by our factory-certified technicians and comes with our Boucher-exclusive 1-year SmartCare maintenance package, which includes 3 complimentary oil changes and much more - a $1,000 value!!*Please contact our Boucher Hyundai sales team to verify availability. We can have your vehicle pulled up and ready for you in our exclusive 50-vehicle climate-controlled indoor showroom at 1537 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (right next to the old Pick 'N Save building).*Price excludes tax, title, license, service fee, and dealer-installed options or accessories. Please contact dealer to verify all standard and optional equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48817UJ03730
Stock: 20HN1201A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 80,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,300
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU38817UJ08694
Stock: J08694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 234,998 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,952
AutoNation Volkswagen Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Comfort & Convenience Pkg Pwr Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU37E97UJ13343
Stock: 7UJ13343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 147,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2007 Mercury Mountaineer. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. A Mercury with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Mountaineer Premier was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercury Mountaineer Premier. More information about the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer: Mercury's 2007 Mountaineer mid-size SUV, which is closely related to the Ford Explorer, has truck-based underpinnings, making it a good choice for those who plan to tow. It now also makes a strong argument based on safety features. And with plenty of standard comfort and convenience equipment, it represents a strong value when compared to its competitors. Interesting features of this model are safety features, towing capability., and Available V8 power We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU38E47UJ09120
Stock: 7UJ09120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 75,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2007 Mercury Mountaineer PremierAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU388X7UJ12453
Stock: H21011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
