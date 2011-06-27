  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
2001 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 and V8 engines, good selection of features, four-wheel-drive versatility.
  • Few differences between Mountaineer and Ford Explorer, poor fuel economy with V8 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Ford Explorer's upscale twin is sorely in need of a redesign, which will come next year.

Vehicle overview

Mercury's Mountaineer debuted several years ago as an upscale version of the best-selling Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle. It seems the folks at Mercury wanted to get a piece of the ever-expanding luxury-SUV cash pie. The problem is, Ford's Explorer can be just as luxurious as the Mountaineer and, in some cases, is even more expensive. On its own, the Mountaineer is a fine sport-ute, with lots of power and plenty of gadgets to tinker with; next to the Explorer, it just seems...redundant.

The Explorer-based Mountaineer changes little for 2001. Marketed as an upscale SUV for women and families, the Mountaineer comes with either a 4.0-liter SOHC V6 or a 5.0-liter pushrod V8. While horsepower ratings are similar (the V6 makes 210; the V8 produces 215), the V8 does produce more useable torque. Transmission choices still include a five-speed automatic for the V6 and a four-speed automatic with the V8.

For 2001, the Premier and Monterey feature-vehicle packages are once again available. They group a large selection of luxury features together. To differentiate Mountaineers with the Premier package, Mercury offers this vehicle only in a Spruce Green exterior color with Medium Prairie Tan interior. The grille, body-side moldings, liftgate molding and license plate shield, rear-quarter extension, running boards and front and rear bumpers are color-keyed to the Spruce Green exterior. Mountaineer Monterey has two-tone paint, chrome wheels and luxury interior touches.

If one orders a Premier or Monterey, the interior (already good in its own right) changes with the addition of special floor mats, leather-trimmed power-adjustable sport bucket seats and a wood-grain instrument panel.

Despite the luxury appointments, the Mountaineer retains a distinctly trucklike character, which could be a bonus or a demerit. It's tough and solid, though the steering is a little slow and ponderous and the body leans through tight corners. Braking is good for this class of vehicle. For those living in cold-weather climates, or for those who actually intend to make use of the vehicle's off-road capabilities, there is a Control-Trac four-wheel drive option (with the V6) or a full-time all-wheel-drive option with the V8.

Like a lot of Mercury products and their Ford siblings, the Mountaineer's offerings aren't very different than the Explorer's. The Mountaineer's strengths lie in its feature content, powerful engine choices and large cargo area. There are better SUVs on the market (Nissan's Pathfinder comes to mind), but if you want an Explorer but don't want to see your own vehicle every 10 minutes while driving, Mercury offers a unique alternative.

2001 Highlights

Not much changes for 2001, as Mercury's Explorer clone has a new child safety-seat tether anchor system. The rest of the vehicle is all carryover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercury Mountaineer.

5(61%)
4(28%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.4
18 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

636K on 2
mount4ever,02/07/2012
Purchased my first 97 5.0L AWD off the floor. Had no idea how great it was to be. Drove it daily mostly hwy until I donated with 334K. Only major issue ever was a transfer case at about 200K. Normal wear and tear like rotars, pads and a couple alternaters. Changed the oil every 6 or 7K! Found a second 2001 model with 50K in 2005. Still using it as daily with 304K! Ford fixed the transfer case problem after 1998 so no issues at all with this one. Rotars, front barings one alternator and thats it. Better half got tired of looking at it so today I went out to look at F150's. Came across a 2000 model Mountaineer with 102K like new. Pick it up from the dealer in 2 days. BEST in snow and towing 2.
Finally a winner
KUHNSTER,09/26/2010
I bought my 2001 Monterrey mountaineer 3- 4 years ago. Had 50,000 miles when bought as 2nd owner now has 83,000 and running strong. Love the pwr. sunroof, 5.0 v8 power, interior is great, looks good going by. Never had a problem,routine maintenance (oil,brakes,rotors) The AWD is great and handles Ohio snow's without a problem. Had a 2000 GMC Jimmy-lets see. 2 computer's, 4 alternators, 1 starter, electrical problems that would stall vehicle (once in Tennessee), transmission x2. Upgraded to this Mountaineer-no regrets at all.
2001 Mercury Mountaineer 136k miles.
John reed,11/29/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A)
A tough resilient and reliable vehicle. I bought this vehicle used with over 100,000 miles on it. Price paid was $2,700. This vehicle was apparently well maintained however upon purchase I had all the fluids changed. The only other thing I've done to it is replace plug wires and coil packs and fuel filter. I really like the interior design and features. For the year of the vehicle the technology was well thought out. Leather seats and moonroof too. Gas mileage is terrible but I really don't care about gas mileage in purchasing a vehicle. I am more concerned about longevity and reliability. The 5.0 v8 idles smooth as silk and this vehicle has plenty of power and torque. I have thought about selling or trading this vehicle a few times but cannot bring myself to do it. Overall this vehicle has been an excellent value for the money.
Bargain 2001 Mountaineer
Alf,04/02/2002
We needed something to tow our boat and navigate Michigan winters. The 2001 Mountaineer was a bargain due to the intro. of the all new 2002 model. This truck was sold new in Oct. of 2000, so it had about 18 months of service. We were able to get a 5 year 75,000 mile warranty (from date of original delivery) so we have 3-4 more years of coverage due to the fact it was a 2001 vehicle still covered by the orignal factory warranty.
See all 18 reviews of the 2001 Mercury Mountaineer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Mercury Mountaineer

Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer Overview

The Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer is offered in the following submodels: Mountaineer SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer Base is priced between $2,000 and$2,000 with odometer readings between 257379 and257379 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Mercury Mountaineers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Mercury Mountaineer for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Mountaineers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,000 and mileage as low as 257379 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer.

Can't find a used 2001 Mercury Mountaineers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,417.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,627.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,871.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,682.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mountaineer lease specials

