1999 Mercury Mountaineer Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engines and plenty of safety options make it a great family mover.
- More "distinctive" than an Explorer but not necessarily more attractive.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Explorer-based Mountaineer changes little for '99. Marketed as an upscale SUV for women and families, the Mountaineer receives new safety features in the form of optional side airbags and an optional reverse parking aid that warns of impending collision with an audible beep. Braking has also improved this year with a larger brake booster and upgraded rear-brake calipers. The rear load leveling option will ensure that your Mountaineer doesn't sag even when pulling a heavy load.
The engine lineup remains the same in '99 with the 4.0-liter SOHC V6 making five more horsepower than in '98 (for a total of 210) and the 5.0-liter V8 maintaining its 215 peak horsepower. Transmission choices still include a five-speed automatic for the V6 and a four-speed automatic with the V8.
For those living in cold-weather climates, or for those who actually intend to make use of the vehicle's off-road capabilities, there is a full-time all-wheel drive model available and a four-wheel drive model that features an SOHC V6 and Command Trac four-wheel drive. Family folks will be happy to know that they can order a Mountaineer with an integrated child seat if they order the leather interior.
The Mountaineer has been a hit at Lincoln-Mercury dealers. Like the Explorer it is based on, the Mountaineer has plenty of space for hauling people and their stuff through the suburban jungle. The Mercury SUV's abundant standard features list provides a great deal of comfort, and the strong engine choices are a bonus when passing at freeway speeds.If you like the Explorer but don't want to see your own vehicle every 10 minutes while driving, the Mountaineer offers a unique alternative.
1999 Highlights
