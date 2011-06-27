  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

1999 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines and plenty of safety options make it a great family mover.
  • More "distinctive" than an Explorer but not necessarily more attractive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Explorer-based Mountaineer changes little for '99. Marketed as an upscale SUV for women and families, the Mountaineer receives new safety features in the form of optional side airbags and an optional reverse parking aid that warns of impending collision with an audible beep. Braking has also improved this year with a larger brake booster and upgraded rear-brake calipers. The rear load leveling option will ensure that your Mountaineer doesn't sag even when pulling a heavy load.

The engine lineup remains the same in '99 with the 4.0-liter SOHC V6 making five more horsepower than in '98 (for a total of 210) and the 5.0-liter V8 maintaining its 215 peak horsepower. Transmission choices still include a five-speed automatic for the V6 and a four-speed automatic with the V8.

For those living in cold-weather climates, or for those who actually intend to make use of the vehicle's off-road capabilities, there is a full-time all-wheel drive model available and a four-wheel drive model that features an SOHC V6 and Command Trac four-wheel drive. Family folks will be happy to know that they can order a Mountaineer with an integrated child seat if they order the leather interior.

The Mountaineer has been a hit at Lincoln-Mercury dealers. Like the Explorer it is based on, the Mountaineer has plenty of space for hauling people and their stuff through the suburban jungle. The Mercury SUV's abundant standard features list provides a great deal of comfort, and the strong engine choices are a bonus when passing at freeway speeds.If you like the Explorer but don't want to see your own vehicle every 10 minutes while driving, the Mountaineer offers a unique alternative.

1999 Highlights

For '99 the Mountaineer gets optional rear load leveling and a reverse parking aid. It also receives a new seat design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercury Mountaineer.

5(45%)
4(39%)
3(6%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.2
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Mercury Mountaineer
BigTime,08/26/2008
The Mercury Mountaineer for the 1999 model year is a solid, fairly luxurious SUV entry from Ford Motor Company's Mercury division. The 5.0 L V8 is a gas-guzzler that despite only putting out 215 HP propels the nearly 4500-pound car well. The interior quality is fairly formidable, though its aesthetics are lacking. The cargo room of the Mountaineer allows it to function as the ideal vehicle to carry baseball, golf, or sporting equipment. The car is extremely reliable, far more so than the current mid-size SUV slate Ford offers. The fifteen-inch chrome wheels are aesthetically-pleasing as is the car's grille which sets it apart from its Ford Explorer sibling.
Reliable and strong
James L.,02/08/2016
4dr SUV
My family purchased this vehicle in mid 2001 with about 40,000 miles on it. It's now sitting at 261,983 with no issues from the engine or trans. As a work vehicle, we had about 1,400 pounds in the back at all times, and it had no trouble hauling that. The AWD functions great, and with a chip to synchronize it, every wheel pulls the same no matter what. Traction is great, and even feels like it grips better in slightly wet conditions than dry. The interior has worn well for what we used it for, with the only major spot being the center console armrest having a hole worn in the cushioning. The radio works great, with better reception than our 05 Towncar. All in all its the most reliable vehicle my family has ever had, with parts lasting far longer than expected, like a fuel pump going for 250k miles, or an alternator going for 260k. Engine and trans are still strong, despite the overweight driving. Gas mileage is on the low side, but the stubbornness more than makes up for it in my eyes. Even overheating to lock down after a hose broke didn't slow it down. And update in Feb 2018. We still have it, and with even more abuse, including driving hot due to a radiator failure, it is still going strong at 300k miles. I would still recommend the Mercury Mountaineer to anyone looking for a used SUV. Update Feb 2020. It has been sold to a family friend, still going strong! It looks a little worse for wear as a dedicated work truck, but is still as reliable as ever. The Ford 5.0 is truly one of the best engines around. August 2020 update, since Edmunds wanted one. Still strong, though the work has taken it's toll on the interior plastics. Cannot complain one bit since it took over 300,000 miles for work to wear it down!
My favorite vehicle
RWH,11/12/2009
I love this SUV. Bought it new, have over 170,000 miles on it and hope to get another 170,000 miles out of it. The 302 V8 does and pulls everything I ask it to. This SUV still turns heads and get compliments on it after 10 years of owning it. I also drive a Jeep Commander. For snow I still prefer the Mountaineer. Had the shocks replaced a month ago and ride is very stiff now. Hope it will smooth out with a little more miles on them.
crud
sorbain,01/26/2010
bought our 99 mountaineer about 3yrs ago had nothing but problems since within 6 months the number five injector started fouling repaired dont no how many times and it still fouled.every time time it goes for inspection it needs at least 400 dollars of repair.now just replaced upper ball joint and sway bar now the tire keeps wobbling. i hate this car want it gone thank god it's the wife's.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
