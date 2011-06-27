Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

Great Car After All These Years , 06/22/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I owned my 2004 SLK 230 until this past November when I traded it in on a BMW Z4. Although I do love the BMW, I will always have a place in my heart for the Mercedes. I kept the SLK until it had over 147K and it was as solid and reliable on the day I traded it in as the day I purchased it. It was and probably remains a truly outstanding car and despite my joy in driving the BMW, the Mercedes will always be remembered as a wonderful car that gave me nothing but GREAT service. Report Abuse

The first car I never wanted to part company with Dr. Lynne Pirie , 01/12/2018 SLK32 AMG 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I still love this car as much today as I did when I bought it! Now it's 14 years old and I drive it every day. It's beautiful and people give me compliments on it all the time; some even ask me if they can buy it. NO! If you are over 6 feet tall or a "big" person, this is not the car for you. However as a 5'9" athletic female, it is perfect. I love how the seat fits me. I loathe the feeling of a wide seat. It's like wearing scrubs (if you're a medical professional) or sweat pants (if you're a housewife). That constant reminder to stay fit is reinforced by a waistband or a very nicely contoured car seat. I've had this car for 13 years now and it has just over 230,000 miles. Yes there have been some expensive repairs that come with that mileage, but it's well worth it. Right now it's at the shop for a new supercharger clutch, not a cheap repair. Overall, it runs like its brand new, and by driving sensibly, I get 23.5 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the freeway. I love the timeless elegance of the style, the durability of the interior, the quality of the paint, the commanding power, acceleration and road hugging strength that speaks volumes to confirm the overall "built to last" reputation that this car has obviously earned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

James Bond Car John , 08/25/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This Mercedes Benz will be collectors Car soon, the first SLK. It has the feel of Mercedes Benz and the look of a James Bond Car. Great for weekend get a ways for two or Mercedes Benz Club events. These cars will start increasing in value soon and everyone will want one. Report Abuse

Solid & Stunning sburrell , 10/05/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The G35 has more bells and whistles but little character, the Z4 has the love it or leave it styling, the Lexus looks like a bathtub and doesn't drive like the SLK. We opted to spend the extra and go to the 6 over the SLK230. The added torque and quietness of the 6 and the interior upgrade on the 320 were factors in our decision. On the road the car is amazingly quiet and the top is impeccably fitted. Top down at 55 with the windows up is perfect even on a chilly October evening. The radio is good but not at the level of our ML. The looks, handling and the rock solid feeling of this car bring a grin to your face every time you get in. Report Abuse