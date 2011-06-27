Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Roadster (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,104
|$7,454
|$8,804
|Clean
|$4,591
|$6,719
|$7,921
|Average
|$3,566
|$5,248
|$6,155
|Rough
|$2,540
|$3,777
|$4,390
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,781
|$9,147
|$11,061
|Clean
|$5,200
|$8,245
|$9,952
|Average
|$4,039
|$6,440
|$7,734
|Rough
|$2,877
|$4,636
|$5,515
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,378
|$7,079
|$8,613
|Clean
|$3,938
|$6,381
|$7,749
|Average
|$3,059
|$4,984
|$6,022
|Rough
|$2,179
|$3,588
|$4,294