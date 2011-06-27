Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,382
|$24,189
|$27,853
|Clean
|$17,996
|$22,462
|$25,856
|Average
|$15,223
|$19,008
|$21,863
|Rough
|$12,450
|$15,554
|$17,871
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,043
|$32,460
|$36,598
|Clean
|$25,109
|$30,142
|$33,975
|Average
|$21,240
|$25,508
|$28,729
|Rough
|$17,371
|$20,873
|$23,482