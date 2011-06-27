  1. Home
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

The Ultimate High Performance Coupe

steebie1044, 08/02/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I've owned a number of Mercedes over the years, including the 560SL, 450SE Sedan, E350 Coupe, CL55, S430, E350 sedan, and the GL450. When I began shopping for another Mercedes, I researched the 2012 CL550 and concluded this was to be my next Mercedes. I found a Diamond White 2012 CL550 with Sahara Beige Premium Leather interior, and truly fully equipped with an MSRP of $127,000. The base CL550 MSRP is $114,000. I test drove the car and absolutely fell in love with the vehicle from a luxury and Performance perspective. Smooth 7 speed transmission and powered by a Twin Turbo Charged 427 HP engine. I compared this CL with a 2002 CL55 I owned. The performance of the 2012 was the best.

The best car I’ve ever owned.

Dave Hale, 04/24/2018
CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I’ve had this car for years, test drove a new model, and looked at mine again. No deal. This is a super car in every sense of the word. I can’t imagine ever selling this amazing vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
wonderful technology and comfort

Jurgen Bahlo, 08/22/2017
CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

You can trust the performance and reliability of this machine

Performance
Comfort
