Used 1996 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,390
- 146,038 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,880
- 95,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 159,585 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Protege searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Protege
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.336 Reviews
Report abuse
Abe25,10/13/2015
ES 4dr Sedan
I just bought one. It was the best investment I have ever made. I paid $400 for it on Craigslist because it needed repairs. The parts were cheap. I ended up spending just $300 to replace the rear struts and springs, all four brake pads and rotors, headlights, spark plugs, air filter and replaced all of the fluids. Now it runs like new which is surprising since the engine and transmission have never been replaced or rebuilt. Some of the reviews I have read stated that the acceleration is sluggish but that has not been the case with the 1.8 liter engine paired with a 5 speed. The best part is that I was able to get close to 350 miles on a single tank of gas and it cost about $30 to completely refill the tank. The only problem I have had other than the usual protege suspension and rust issues is that it is a little cramped when getting in and out due to the steering wheel being a little low. I would recommend this car 100% to anyone looking for a cheap reliable car.