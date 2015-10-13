Used 1996 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Protege Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1993 Mazda Protege DX
    used

    1993 Mazda Protege DX

    111,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,390

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda Protege LX in White
    used

    2001 Mazda Protege LX

    146,038 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,880

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege

    95,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege LX

    159,585 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege

Overall Consumer Rating
4.336 Reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 1
    (6%)
20 years and still running like a champ
Abe25,10/13/2015
ES 4dr Sedan
I just bought one. It was the best investment I have ever made. I paid $400 for it on Craigslist because it needed repairs. The parts were cheap. I ended up spending just $300 to replace the rear struts and springs, all four brake pads and rotors, headlights, spark plugs, air filter and replaced all of the fluids. Now it runs like new which is surprising since the engine and transmission have never been replaced or rebuilt. Some of the reviews I have read stated that the acceleration is sluggish but that has not been the case with the 1.8 liter engine paired with a 5 speed. The best part is that I was able to get close to 350 miles on a single tank of gas and it cost about $30 to completely refill the tank. The only problem I have had other than the usual protege suspension and rust issues is that it is a little cramped when getting in and out due to the steering wheel being a little low. I would recommend this car 100% to anyone looking for a cheap reliable car.
