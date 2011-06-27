Used 1996 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

20 years and still running like a champ Abe25 , 10/13/2015 ES 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought one. It was the best investment I have ever made. I paid $400 for it on Craigslist because it needed repairs. The parts were cheap. I ended up spending just $300 to replace the rear struts and springs, all four brake pads and rotors, headlights, spark plugs, air filter and replaced all of the fluids. Now it runs like new which is surprising since the engine and transmission have never been replaced or rebuilt. Some of the reviews I have read stated that the acceleration is sluggish but that has not been the case with the 1.8 liter engine paired with a 5 speed. The best part is that I was able to get close to 350 miles on a single tank of gas and it cost about $30 to completely refill the tank. The only problem I have had other than the usual protege suspension and rust issues is that it is a little cramped when getting in and out due to the steering wheel being a little low. I would recommend this car 100% to anyone looking for a cheap reliable car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car! BMH , 02/07/2017 DX 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got my 1996 Protege DX with an automatic transmission in 2006 and it's been a great car. I just turned 112,000 miles on it and have only replaced the waterpump and timing belt and have had regular fluid changes. No leaks or smoke. Starts up every time. I just replaced the stock Mazda battery two years ago! The gas mileage is about 32-34 highway and it's roomy inside. The engine could use a few more horses with the automatic but I'm used to it after all this time and it doesn't really bother me too much. I do wish I could find an actual replacement molded carpet though. All that is available is padding and rolls of carpeting that I would have to cut to fit and doesn't have the driver's side floor pad. Someone changed the stock 13" rims to nice aluminum 14" and the ride is nice compared to others with stock wheels that I have driven. I also wish it had cruise control and whomever came up with the cup holder design at Mazda probably doesn't have a job there anymore. It has developed a few interior rattles and squeaks, mostly from the door panels and the glove box door, but they are to be expected for a car that is this old and has mostly plastic interior. My biggest issue with the car though is the seals. It builds up condensation inside and takes forever to clear. Sometimes it runs down the inside of the windshield and yes I have had it checked for leaks. I have read where this is a common problem with this car in damp areas. I have learned to live with it and have kept an eye out for rust but none yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great long-term purchase abinva , 06/23/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Protege (automatic, not manual) new in 1996, and although one of the buttons on the factory stereo stopped working within one year, I haven't had any major trouble out of this car for most of its life (first actual breakdown occurred in 2010, and wasn't a major system). I am only just now looking to replace it! The ride is responsive and the suspension is nice and firm, and though the 80hp engine is pretty sluggish, that never really bothered me. A simple, practical, reliable vehicle! The one caution I would have is that it has burned through several "lifetime" mufflers, always in the same spot--probably a design flaw. Otherwise, can't complain!

Most reliable car I've owned MazdaLover , 08/11/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 96 Protege in 2003 with 89,000 miles on it. I junked it in 2006 with almost 200,000 on it. I never had it in the repair shop once while I owned it (except for oil changes) and it never stalled on me or failed to start. When I dropped this car off in the junkyard I was almost in tears. The motor was in PERFECT condition, never ate oil or even sputtered, I didn't have to drop a dime into the engine on it. The only reason I had to get rid of it is because I drove it so hard the doors were literally falling off of it (string held them closed). I can not stress enough how much I loved this car. I drove it through hell and back- albeit pretty slowly-the car is underpowered-and it never quit.