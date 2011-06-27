  1. Home
Used 1992 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

1992 protege great little car

gerouch, 07/05/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car 5 months ago for $800.00 and that was the best money ever spent. Car had 163,000 miles on it and I have put 10,000 more miles on it since then and probably saved over $1,000 in gas money so far, if not more. Had a gas guzzling Dodge Ram that got 14 mpg and this Protege gets 37 mpg. With gas price the way they are, this car will be around for ever if I can help it. Don't like auto seat belt but will cope with that.

Great First Car

Julian , 02/04/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I drive my protege real hard, keeping those RPM's up all the time and the thing just handles great. I bag on the car all the time and it doesn't get problems. Its a very reliable car, even more so if you don't beat it to hell like i do. This is a very good car for just getting around in or ur teenagers first car. I would recommend it to anyone. It could do with a lil more pwoer though, but its not hard to add a few mods like a custom intake and a turbocharger and my lil protege has bout 175 hp. Thats a terrific gain from the stock 105hp, with still great fuel mileage. i estimate my car to at least get 36 mpg.

Still going

mp_nj, 04/29/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

As the original owner, this car has been very reliable for the past 12+ years. It stalled once around 60k miles, and ended up replacing the tie rods. Besides that, there hasnt been any other major problem. Earlier this year the car passed 170k miles, and I see no reason to replace it.

Nickle-and-Diming Me to Death

ldpitman, 07/13/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The PLASTIC radiator blew up three summers ago (2001); I have had nothing but problems since then--I've since replaced the radiator, head gasket (twice, I think) timing belt (expected...once... I've had to replace it twice in less than two years. No one can figure out why it keeps shredding/coming off.), water pump, thermostat, A/C switch and housing, compressor, etc. I CAN'T WAIT 'til I can afford to get another NEW car. I plan to never buy Mazda again, nor an older used car, even though this one was only 6.5 years old when I bought it, with 57K miles. It's now at only 107K miles.

Great peppy car

sac17, 05/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the car 2.5 yrs ago when it had 80K miles on it...since then I've put 40,000 miles on it and has not given me much problems...I've changed the fuel tank,front pipe,center pipe,rear muffler, radiator,wiring,belts, new tires, and some small maintenance. With regular oil changes it runs great & has never broken down on me like some american cars do.

