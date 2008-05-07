Used 1992 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,390
- 146,038 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,880
- 95,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 159,585 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Protege searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Protege
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.526 Reviews
Report abuse
gerouch,07/05/2008
Bought this car 5 months ago for $800.00 and that was the best money ever spent. Car had 163,000 miles on it and I have put 10,000 more miles on it since then and probably saved over $1,000 in gas money so far, if not more. Had a gas guzzling Dodge Ram that got 14 mpg and this Protege gets 37 mpg. With gas price the way they are, this car will be around for ever if I can help it. Don't like auto seat belt but will cope with that.