Used 1992 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Mazda Protege DX
    used

    1993 Mazda Protege DX

    111,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,390

    Details
  • 2001 Mazda Protege LX in White
    used

    2001 Mazda Protege LX

    146,038 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,880

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege

    95,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege LX

    159,585 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details

1992 protege great little car
gerouch,07/05/2008
Bought this car 5 months ago for $800.00 and that was the best money ever spent. Car had 163,000 miles on it and I have put 10,000 more miles on it since then and probably saved over $1,000 in gas money so far, if not more. Had a gas guzzling Dodge Ram that got 14 mpg and this Protege gets 37 mpg. With gas price the way they are, this car will be around for ever if I can help it. Don't like auto seat belt but will cope with that.
