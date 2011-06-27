Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Cab Plus B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,408
|$2,969
|Clean
|$1,234
|$2,164
|$2,668
|Average
|$957
|$1,677
|$2,066
|Rough
|$680
|$1,190
|$1,464
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,087
|$3,179
|$3,771
|Clean
|$1,876
|$2,858
|$3,389
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,215
|$2,624
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,572
|$1,859
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,655
|$3,273
|Clean
|$1,361
|$2,387
|$2,941
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,850
|$2,277
|Rough
|$750
|$1,313
|$1,614
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,135
|$1,344
|Clean
|$676
|$1,020
|$1,207
|Average
|$524
|$791
|$935
|Rough
|$373
|$561
|$662
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SX 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$2,089
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,878
|$2,319
|Average
|$824
|$1,455
|$1,796
|Rough
|$586
|$1,033
|$1,273
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$3,238
|$3,986
|Clean
|$1,668
|$2,910
|$3,582
|Average
|$1,293
|$2,256
|$2,774
|Rough
|$919
|$1,601
|$1,965
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$3,335
|$4,096
|Clean
|$1,737
|$2,998
|$3,680
|Average
|$1,347
|$2,323
|$2,850
|Rough
|$957
|$1,649
|$2,019
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,686
|$3,293
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,415
|$2,959
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,871
|$2,291
|Rough
|$776
|$1,328
|$1,624
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 DS 2WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,803
|$3,071
|$3,758
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,760
|$3,377
|Average
|$1,257
|$2,139
|$2,615
|Rough
|$894
|$1,518
|$1,853
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,169
|$3,640
|$4,437
|Clean
|$1,950
|$3,272
|$3,987
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,536
|$3,088
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,800
|$2,188
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$4,189
|$5,197
|Clean
|$2,093
|$3,766
|$4,670
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,918
|$3,617
|Rough
|$1,154
|$2,071
|$2,563
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,469
|$3,039
|Clean
|$1,277
|$2,220
|$2,731
|Average
|$990
|$1,720
|$2,114
|Rough
|$704
|$1,221
|$1,498
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SX 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,445
|$2,879
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,197
|$2,587
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,703
|$2,003
|Rough
|$814
|$1,209
|$1,419