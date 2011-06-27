  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Cab Plus B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,372$2,408$2,969
Clean$1,234$2,164$2,668
Average$957$1,677$2,066
Rough$680$1,190$1,464
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,087$3,179$3,771
Clean$1,876$2,858$3,389
Average$1,455$2,215$2,624
Rough$1,034$1,572$1,859
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,514$2,655$3,273
Clean$1,361$2,387$2,941
Average$1,056$1,850$2,277
Rough$750$1,313$1,614
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$752$1,135$1,344
Clean$676$1,020$1,207
Average$524$791$935
Rough$373$561$662
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SX 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,182$2,089$2,581
Clean$1,063$1,878$2,319
Average$824$1,455$1,796
Rough$586$1,033$1,273
2001 Mazda B-Series 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,855$3,238$3,986
Clean$1,668$2,910$3,582
Average$1,293$2,256$2,774
Rough$919$1,601$1,965
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,932$3,335$4,096
Clean$1,737$2,998$3,680
Average$1,347$2,323$2,850
Rough$957$1,649$2,019
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,565$2,686$3,293
Clean$1,407$2,415$2,959
Average$1,092$1,871$2,291
Rough$776$1,328$1,624
2001 Mazda B-Series 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 DS 2WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,803$3,071$3,758
Clean$1,621$2,760$3,377
Average$1,257$2,139$2,615
Rough$894$1,518$1,853
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,169$3,640$4,437
Clean$1,950$3,272$3,987
Average$1,512$2,536$3,088
Rough$1,075$1,800$2,188
2001 Mazda B-Series 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,328$4,189$5,197
Clean$2,093$3,766$4,670
Average$1,624$2,918$3,617
Rough$1,154$2,071$2,563
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,420$2,469$3,039
Clean$1,277$2,220$2,731
Average$990$1,720$2,114
Rough$704$1,221$1,498
2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SX 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,643$2,445$2,879
Clean$1,478$2,197$2,587
Average$1,146$1,703$2,003
Rough$814$1,209$1,419
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Mazda B-Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mazda B-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,197 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda B-Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mazda B-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,197 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Mazda B-Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mazda B-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,197 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Mazda B-Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Mazda B-Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Mazda B-Series ranges from $814 to $2,879, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Mazda B-Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.