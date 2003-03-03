Used 2001 Mazda B-Series
Numerous engine and body configurations, functional interior, impressive towing capacity.
Had the car since it was new and now has 70000 miles on it. Had to replace the factory tires at 25000 miles and did not think much of it. I use this for light duty personal use with no off road or hauling. The original ball joints cracked at 40000 miles and were upgraded to better ones with grease fittings. The transmission was rebuilt at 69990 miles. The steering wheel cruise control was replaced due the disintegration of the original equipment (Common across ford and Mazda trucks).
I like the truck, but it has had some reliability issues. At 30,000 miles a windshield washer fluid hose busted, and my main seal was leaking. After I got it back a couple sensors failed and caused my check engine light to come on, and my maifold was leaking. When I took it back in the dealership replaced the sensors, manifold and they found that my main seal was still leaking and they had to replace it again. Because of all these things my truck was in the shop about 4 times in 2 months. I also do not like the brakes on this truck. I had a few occasions were when I needed to stop, I'd slam on the brakes and there would be very little braking action.
I haven't had many problems. I had to get the ball joints on the front replaced and new rotors. I cemetric pabs on when I changed the rotors and new tires. I also have a hard shell cab on it. I avg my miles almost every time I get gas and it comes out to 19mpg combined which is fine with me, I knew when buying a truck I wouldn't get great gas mileage. I want a GMC Sierra 1500 ext cab now only b/c its bigger. I wouldn't mind keeping this as a daily driver though.
Often cannot go more than 35-45 mph city, 55 mph highway driving. Against 15-20 mph wind on interstate, max speed is 65-72 mph. Dynomometer test shows 27% power/torque (109.7 hp, 135 ft-lb torque--35% greater drive train inefficiency than competive trucks. Fuel consumption is 12-17 mpg, averaging 14-15 in winter and 15-16 in summer. Mazda notified me that fuel consumption sticker values were determined by mathematical algoritms and had no empirical evidence to support the fuel consumption claims. Mazda claims that the vehicle "performs according to specifications", which is the only answer that I ever get from them.
Features & Specs
|2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|119 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB
3.0L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB
2.3L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5050 rpm
|2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB
3.0L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Is the Mazda B-Series a good car?
Is the Mazda B-Series reliable?
Is the 2001 Mazda B-Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2001 Mazda B-Series?
The least-expensive 2001 Mazda B-Series is the 2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SX 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $12,345.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,545
- 2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $15,125
- 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,695
- 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $14,990
- 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $18,360
- 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SX 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $12,345
- 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SX 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $12,495
Used 2001 Mazda B-Series Overview
The Used 2001 Mazda B-Series is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Cab Plus 4, B-Series Cab Plus, B-Series Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Cab Plus B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 DS 2WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SX 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SX 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 Mazda B-Series and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 B-Series 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 B-Series.
