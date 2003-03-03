  1. Home
Used 2001 Mazda B-Series

2001 Mazda B-Series 2dr Cab Plus B3000 DS 2WD SB
2001 Mazda B-Series in Platinum Frost Metallic
2001 Mazda B-Series in Deep Galaxy Blue Metallic
2001 Mazda B-Series Exterior
2001 Mazda B-Series in Mystic Black Clearcoat
Used 2001 Mazda B-Series

  • Numerous engine and body configurations, functional interior, impressive towing capacity.

Cloning Ford's Ranger pickup to create the B-Series was a good idea. Giving it distinctive styling was a better one.

Vehicle overview

For people who need the functionality of a pickup but think a full-size truck is too big, Mazda offers its B-Series compact pickup. Along with its mechanical twin, the Ford Ranger, the Mazda offers a wide range of configurations, four-cylinder and V6 engines, and good reliability.

The different B-Series designations -- B2300, B3000 and B4000 -- refer to the three different engine choices available. The B2300 replaces the previous B2500 model and uses a new 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 140 horsepower, 21 more horsepower than before. The B3000 has a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 150 horsepower and 185 foot-pounds of torque. The top-level B4000 features a new 4.0-liter SOHC V6 (the same one found in Ford's Explorer) with 207 horsepower and 238 foot-pounds of torque. It is mated to a new five-speed automatic transmission. The previous 4.0-liter V6 made only 160 horsepower.

The B2300 is fine for cargo hauling or light towing duties, but you'll want to step up to the B4000 to tow heavier toys (maximum trailer rating for the B4000 is 5,900 pounds). Different B-Series configurations include a regular cab, a two-door extended cab, and a four-door extended cab.

The B-Series gains new styling for 2001, including a restyled grille and new lights front and rear. Four-wheel-drive trucks get 16-inch alloy wheels, and a new two-wheel-drive Dual Sport model debuts with a monochromatic paint scheme on the grille, bumpers and fender flares. It also includes 15-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip differential (B4000 models only), wheel arch moldings and fog lights. The real advantage of the Dual Sport is that you get the look of 4WD (the Dual Sport has a raised suspension) without the extra weight and monetary premiums associated with 4WD.

The four-door extended cab is our favorite as it increases the functionality of the interior considerably. The side-facing rear seats on this model are by no means comfortable for adults, but they can be used in a pinch. The rest of the interior is clean and well laid-out. For 2001, Mazda has revised the interior by updating the seats, door trim, gauges and steering wheel.

On the road, the B-Series trucks provide a stable ride. It's not quite Lexus RX 300 quality, of course, but the overall ride is comfortable for a compact pickup. Four-wheel drive is an option on B3000s and B4000s. This shift-on-the-fly system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage four-wheel drive at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo.

With a rugged design, solid good looks and an excellent warranty, Mazda has done truck buyers right with its latest B-Series. Ford offers more options and features with its Ranger, but the B-Series is still a fun and practical compact pickup.

2001 Highlights

More power is the big news for the ?01 B-Series. The B4000 boasts a new 4.0-liter SOHC V6, while the B2300 has a more-powerful 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. The flexible-fuel feature on the 3.0-liter V6 has been dropped. To keep up with the additional horsepower, Mazda has made ABS standard on all models. The company has also created a new 4x2 Dual Sport trim level and modified every model's exterior and interior styling. To the chagrin of Troy Lee but probably nobody else, the B-Series Troy Lee edition has been dropped.
Used 2001 Mazda B-Series pricing

Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 17 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.625 out of 5 stars, Somewhat Costly To own
palmettophil,

Had the car since it was new and now has 70000 miles on it. Had to replace the factory tires at 25000 miles and did not think much of it. I use this for light duty personal use with no off road or hauling. The original ball joints cracked at 40000 miles and were upgraded to better ones with grease fittings. The transmission was rebuilt at 69990 miles. The steering wheel cruise control was replaced due the disintegration of the original equipment (Common across ford and Mazda trucks).

3.875 out of 5 stars, Glenn
glenn05,

I like the truck, but it has had some reliability issues. At 30,000 miles a windshield washer fluid hose busted, and my main seal was leaking. After I got it back a couple sensors failed and caused my check engine light to come on, and my maifold was leaking. When I took it back in the dealership replaced the sensors, manifold and they found that my main seal was still leaking and they had to replace it again. Because of all these things my truck was in the shop about 4 times in 2 months. I also do not like the brakes on this truck. I had a few occasions were when I needed to stop, I'd slam on the brakes and there would be very little braking action.

4 out of 5 stars, I Liked It
Mojo,

I haven't had many problems. I had to get the ball joints on the front replaced and new rotors. I cemetric pabs on when I changed the rotors and new tires. I also have a hard shell cab on it. I avg my miles almost every time I get gas and it comes out to 19mpg combined which is fine with me, I knew when buying a truck I wouldn't get great gas mileage. I want a GMC Sierra 1500 ext cab now only b/c its bigger. I wouldn't mind keeping this as a daily driver though.

3 out of 5 stars, Worst Performance ever for truck
William Bartusek,

Often cannot go more than 35-45 mph city, 55 mph highway driving. Against 15-20 mph wind on interstate, max speed is 65-72 mph. Dynomometer test shows 27% power/torque (109.7 hp, 135 ft-lb torque--35% greater drive train inefficiency than competive trucks. Fuel consumption is 12-17 mpg, averaging 14-15 in winter and 15-16 in summer. Mazda notified me that fuel consumption sticker values were determined by mathematical algoritms and had no empirical evidence to support the fuel consumption claims. Mazda claims that the vehicle "performs according to specifications", which is the only answer that I ever get from them.

Features & Specs

2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB features & specs
2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
119 hp @ 5000 rpm
2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB features & specs
2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB
3.0L 6cyl 5M
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB features & specs
2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB
2.3L 4cyl 5M
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5050 rpm
2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB features & specs
2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB
3.0L 6cyl 5M
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Used 2001 Mazda B-Series Overview

The Used 2001 Mazda B-Series is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Cab Plus 4, B-Series Cab Plus, B-Series Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Cab Plus B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SE 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 DS 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SE 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 DS 2WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 SE 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B2500 SX 2WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab B2300 SX 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2001 Mazda B-Series?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 Mazda B-Series and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 B-Series 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 B-Series.

