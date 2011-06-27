Used 2001 Mazda B-Series Consumer Reviews

Somewhat Costly To own palmettophil , 04/17/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Had the car since it was new and now has 70000 miles on it. Had to replace the factory tires at 25000 miles and did not think much of it. I use this for light duty personal use with no off road or hauling. The original ball joints cracked at 40000 miles and were upgraded to better ones with grease fittings. The transmission was rebuilt at 69990 miles. The steering wheel cruise control was replaced due the disintegration of the original equipment (Common across ford and Mazda trucks). Report Abuse

Glenn glenn05 , 03/03/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I like the truck, but it has had some reliability issues. At 30,000 miles a windshield washer fluid hose busted, and my main seal was leaking. After I got it back a couple sensors failed and caused my check engine light to come on, and my maifold was leaking. When I took it back in the dealership replaced the sensors, manifold and they found that my main seal was still leaking and they had to replace it again. Because of all these things my truck was in the shop about 4 times in 2 months. I also do not like the brakes on this truck. I had a few occasions were when I needed to stop, I'd slam on the brakes and there would be very little braking action.

I Liked It Mojo , 01/26/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I haven't had many problems. I had to get the ball joints on the front replaced and new rotors. I cemetric pabs on when I changed the rotors and new tires. I also have a hard shell cab on it. I avg my miles almost every time I get gas and it comes out to 19mpg combined which is fine with me, I knew when buying a truck I wouldn't get great gas mileage. I want a GMC Sierra 1500 ext cab now only b/c its bigger. I wouldn't mind keeping this as a daily driver though.

Worst Performance ever for truck William Bartusek , 02/20/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Often cannot go more than 35-45 mph city, 55 mph highway driving. Against 15-20 mph wind on interstate, max speed is 65-72 mph. Dynomometer test shows 27% power/torque (109.7 hp, 135 ft-lb torque--35% greater drive train inefficiency than competive trucks. Fuel consumption is 12-17 mpg, averaging 14-15 in winter and 15-16 in summer. Mazda notified me that fuel consumption sticker values were determined by mathematical algoritms and had no empirical evidence to support the fuel consumption claims. Mazda claims that the vehicle "performs according to specifications", which is the only answer that I ever get from them.