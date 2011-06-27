Used 2010 Nissan Cube for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,299Great Deal
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S117,414 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXAT163910
Stock: 163910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999Good Deal | $1,013 below market
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S124,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sandy Lane Auto Sales and Repair - Warwick / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR0AT171255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,899Fair Deal | $704 below market
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S170,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cars 4 Less Hawaii - Pearl City / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR9AT171299
Stock: 11714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL116,677 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
Phantom White Pearl 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival!Lou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXAT158898
Stock: BH08094P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $6,955
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL107,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, new pair of tires and new battery! [K01] Sl Preferred Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Light Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Steel Gray Pearl Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2010 Nissan cube 1.8 SL and many others like it at AutoNation Honda Roseville. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The cube 1.8 SL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 107,732mi put on this Nissan. The 2010 Nissan exterior is finished in a breathtaking Steel Gray Pearl Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Light gray interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! More information about the 2010 Nissan cube: The Cube utilizes Nissan's economical 1.8L 4-cylinder engine also used in the Versa. The upright box-like styling also allows for seating for 5 passengers as well as 11 cubic feet of cargo space inside. The Cube's unusual styling is a stylish alternative to other boxy compacts, such as Scion's xB and the new Suzuki SX4. Strengths of this model include Modern styling, compact maneuverability, versatile, roomy interior, and anti-lock brakes and side airbags standard All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR5AT166665
Stock: AT166665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $7,000
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S164,584 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gates Chevy World - Mishawaka / Indiana
COME GET SOME NEW WHEELS WITH OUR SWEET SUMMER DEALS, ONLY AT GATES!!! Cube 1.8 S, 4D Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, scarlet red metallic, black Cloth, SERVICED AND READY TO ROLL @ GATES CHEVY WORLD. Gates is Family owned and Chevy Strong for over 90 years! Call or text Andrea @ (574)575-1029 to become a part of the family! 2010 Nissan Cube Recent Arrival! 1.8 S 27/31 City/Highway MPG 27/31 City/Highway MPG Come see why Gates Automotive is Mishawaka's oldest dealership! Family owned for over 90 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR2AT159429
Stock: M4891P1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $5,995
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL118,648 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXAT156567
Stock: 156567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,179
2010 Nissan Cube undefined105,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All Star Kia East - Denham Springs / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR3AT163070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,911Great Deal | $1,753 below market
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S72,029 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
Recent Arrival! This Nissan Cube is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, 6 Disc CD Changer, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S Caribbean Blue Pearl MetallicThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR0BT212002
Stock: 204112A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $5,498Great Deal | $667 below market
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S135,604 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS CLEAN CARFAX!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR8BT205234
Stock: M205234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$2,989Great Deal | $642 below market
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 S180,941 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota
* GREAT DEAL AT $2,989 * * Check out this 2009 Nissan cube 1.8 S * * 2009 ** Nissan * * cube * This SUPER BLACK [BL 2009 Nissan cube 1.8 S might be just the wagon for you. The exterior is a beautiful super black [bl. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (28 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ28R39T104037
Stock: 8986VUA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $4,995Great Deal | $804 below market
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL127,549 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rivera Auto Sales - St. Paul / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (28 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ28R19T108569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,469Fair Deal
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL130,733 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DNK Select Cars & Trucks - Farmingdale / Maine
You have found our unique 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 in Super Black that is dashing from any angle. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 122hp while paired with an Automatic transmission for smooth performance. Our Front Wheel Drive Cube glides up to speed effortlessly while providing near 30mpg on the open highway. Inside our Cube 1.8, you are treated to creature comforts and luxurious touches. Settle into comfortable seating, while a stellar sound system with AM/FM radio and a CD player inspires you with its quality sound. Cruise controls are mounted on the wheel for added convenience. On the safety side, you will find features from Nissan such as a security system, ABS, brake assist, traction/stability control, child safety locks, a tire pressure monitor, and a small army of airbags. You will love the time you spend with our Cube 1.8. It'll put a smile on your face, it's easy to drive, and it'll make just about any trip an adventure. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (28 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ28R89T113817
Stock: T113817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $4,488Good Deal | $529 below market
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 S119,866 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
McVay Motors - Pensacola / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (28 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ28R79T118443
Stock: 118443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,952Good Deal
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S120,986 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
[N92] Interior Illumination Pkg [L92] Interior Designer Pkg Bluetooth Connection Black; Cloth Seat Trim Golden Ginger This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Nissan cube 1.8 S is offered to you for sale by AutoNation USA Houston. This Nissan includes: [N92] INTERIOR ILLUMINATION PKG GOLDEN GINGER [L92] INTERIOR DESIGNER PKG Floor Mats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan cube 1.8 S is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2011 Nissan cube: The Cube utilizes Nissan's economical 1.8L 4-cylinder engine also used in the Versa. The upright box-like styling also allows for seating for 5 passengers as well as 11 cubic feet of cargo space inside. The Cube's unusual styling is a stylish alternative to other boxy compacts, such as Scion's xB and the new Suzuki SX4. Interesting features of this model are Modern styling, compact maneuverability, anti-lock brakes and side airbags standard, and versatile, roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR6BT203823
Stock: BT203823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $5,950
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S Krom Edition132,608 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY/RECORDS, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE, SATELLITE RADIO, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING. WE LOVE TRADE INS!!! Bring in: Cars, Trucks, Vans, Tractors, Trailers, and Buses...We'll take them all!!! Our salesmen are here Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-5:30pm. Call 630-241-9300 or stop by today and let us help you find the vehicle that's right for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S Krom Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR5BT210066
Stock: H00836A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $3,999Fair Deal
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL161,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (28 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ28R99T117052
Stock: 117052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,590
2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL133,224 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2011 NISSAN CUBE 1.8 SL CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS / PREMIUM WHEELS/ AUX&USB/ NAVIGATION/ SATELLITE RADIO/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR2BT214625
Stock: LLM7133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020