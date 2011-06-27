Close

AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, new pair of tires and new battery! [K01] Sl Preferred Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Light Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Steel Gray Pearl Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2010 Nissan cube 1.8 SL and many others like it at AutoNation Honda Roseville. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The cube 1.8 SL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 107,732mi put on this Nissan. The 2010 Nissan exterior is finished in a breathtaking Steel Gray Pearl Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Light gray interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! More information about the 2010 Nissan cube: The Cube utilizes Nissan's economical 1.8L 4-cylinder engine also used in the Versa. The upright box-like styling also allows for seating for 5 passengers as well as 11 cubic feet of cargo space inside. The Cube's unusual styling is a stylish alternative to other boxy compacts, such as Scion's xB and the new Suzuki SX4. Strengths of this model include Modern styling, compact maneuverability, versatile, roomy interior, and anti-lock brakes and side airbags standard All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2KR5AT166665

Stock: AT166665

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020