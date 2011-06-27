Used 1991 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews

best car austin318 , 07/24/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i have had 5 cars before this. a vw jetta. a ford ranger, a doge neon. a chevy blazer and a honda civic.and i drive cars like a speed racer and this is by far the best car i have owned. i purchased for 750$ thinking i would get an ok car just to drive for a little while. and then i drove it. and it drives really smooth and is actually kind of fast. this is a very fun car to drive. it drives perfect on the highway and gets great gas millage. about 32mpg. i put 20 dollars every other week and i drive it alot. the tranny shifts perfect. although my shifter is a little loose. wich is no problem. car has 226,xxx miles and still runs strong. Report Abuse

What a car!!! love_my_626 , 06/01/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $350 with a bad head gasket because the parents had let their son drive in to school for three years. I put about $600 into fixing it up. Drove it for 4 years without a problem. About 32-34 MPG at first, and then recently got about 35-38 MPG on freeway. One tank I got 542 miles with just over 13 gallons. That's about 41 MPG! The head gasket went out again last year in the winter and so I bought an oldsmobile because the though of fixing a head gasket in sub-zero weather made me cringe. The olds got about 24 MPG and drove like a boat. I just fixed the mazda and it drives like a racecar and got 37 MPG on the last tank. I love this car!!! The head gasket parts cost $250.

mazda 626 lx 1991 doni , 12/01/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful i had this car for 4 years and i had lots of problemes with it cause i was pushing it hard, i had to replace the timing belt, cv join twice, brakes, stereo sucks , and the transmison went out at 235 k, i changed the 4 suspension, went you push hard a car thats what it those, drive across canda 4 times whitout stoping, and lots of travel....

Yuck!!! Ldowdy , 08/12/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful I hate this car. I have had problems with the brakes off and on. A spark plug flew out of the engine block while I was driving it. Now it doesn't always start in park and often stalls at stops and hesitates when I accelerate from a standstill. I can't wait to get rid of it. I also find that it doesn't have much get up and go on the freeway. Which would be o.k. if the car ran well and was reliable in other aspects