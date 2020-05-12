  1. Home
2021 Tesla Model Y

Price Range

  • $53,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • January 2021

What to expect

  • No major changes announced, but Tesla typically updates its vehicles throughout the calendar year
  • Part of the first Model Y generation introduced for 2020
2021 Tesla Model Y Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/12/2020

What is the Model Y?

The 2021 Model Y is the latest offering from EV automaker Tesla. This SUV slots below the larger Model X in the company's lineup and shares much with the Model 3 sedan, including a similar design both inside and out. Currently, the Model Y is available in two trim levels with an all-electric EPA-estimated range of up to 316 miles. And although the Model Y was just introduced for 2020, Tesla has historically offered rolling updates (both major and minor) to its vehicles, so that figure could change at any time.

The Model Y packs some of the most advanced driver aids available in any vehicle, though some promised features such as Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability can be purchased but aren't yet available to use. Tesla offers the Model Y with seating for up to seven, making it one of the smallest three-row SUVs around. And access to Tesla's widespread Supercharger network should help relieve range anxiety for many shoppers.

Edmunds says

Although the Tesla Model Y just recently went on sale, given Tesla's history we expect rolling updates over the next year. We think the Model Y's impressive range and Supercharger access make it well worth a look. Check out Edmunds' review of the 2020 Tesla Model Y.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Tesla Model Y.

