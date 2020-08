Used 1991 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me

SVG Motors - Dayton / Ohio

1995 Mazda 626 DX Clean CARFAX. DX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 16V This is a SVG vehicle thatâ s been freshly traded. This vehicle has been inspected for safety but may require additional service or maintenance items. Vehicle will be sold AS-IS with no warranty expressed or implied. Financing is not available on this vehicle. Does not qualify for the SVG 7 Day Return Policy or Guarantee. See dealer for complete details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Mazda 626 DX .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVGE22C3S5307164

Stock: 4620W

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-02-2020