Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$132,975
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|16
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.1/476.7 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|454 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Torque
|384 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Interior Carbon Package - Evolution IV
|+$5,500
|Interior Full Carbon Package
|+$7,450
|Exterior Full Carbon Package
|+$7,500
|Trofeo Package
|+$13,500
|Alcantara Pack
|+$1,800
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Steering Wheel in Black Leather/Alcantara
|+$625
|Interior Centennial Pack
|+$6,000
|Interior Carpet Colour Upon Request
|+$400
|Mobile Phone Side Pocket
|yes
|Specific Seat Backrest Cover
|yes
|Alcantara Headlining
|+$1,600
|Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Shelf Colour Upon Request
|+$1,250
|Anniversary Edition Package I
|+$6,000
|Anniversary Edition Package II
|+$6,000
|Anniversary Edition Package III
|+$6,000
|Wood Steering Wheel (Black Leather)
|+$1,250
|Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Black Leather
|+$1,300
|Steering Wheel and Gear Pod in Coloured Leather
|+$400
|Pedals with Black Plastic Cover
|yes
|Door Entry Guards in TitanTex
|+$900
|Special Range Carpet Piping Upon Request
|+$75
|Trident Logo Stitched on Head Restraints
|+$570
|Wood Steering Wheel in Wood Trim/Coloured Leather
|+$1,500
|MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals
|+$565
|Stitching Colour Upon Request for Alcantara Areas
|+$300
|New Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish/Coloured Leather
|+$1,550
|Stitching Colour Upon Request
|+$300
|Steering Wheel in Alcantara/Colored Leather
|+$875
|Matching Seat Backrest Cover
|+$900
|Perforated Leather
|+$850
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" MC Design Wheels - Shiny Titanium Finishing
|+$2,000
|Pearlescent Paint
|Grigio lava +$10,500
|Brake Calipers Painted in Black
|+$750
|Car Cover
|+$375
|Side Window Trim in Black
|+$400
|Brake Calipers Painted Yellow
|+$750
|Brake Calipers in Anodized Matte Red
|+$800
|Light Alloy Wheels - 20" MC Design Glossy Black
|+$2,700
|20" Birdcage Design Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Aluminum Hood w/Two Air Vents
|+$2,100
|20" Grigio Mercury Birdcage Design Alloy Wheels
|+$720
|Brake Calipers Painted Titanium
|+$750
|Neptune Design 20" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
|+$1,000
|20" Grigio Mercury Neptune Design Wheels
|+$720
|20" Neptune Design Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Anodized Matte Blue
|+$800
|Special Paint
|+$2,900
|20" Grigio Mercury Trident Design Alloy Wheels
|+$720
|Headlights - Dark Look
|+$500
|20" MC Design Wheels - Matte Graphite Finishing
|+$2,700
|Light Alloy Wheels - 20" Astro-Design Shiny Anthracite Grey
|+$720
|Brake Calipers Painted in Blue
|+$750
|20" Silver Trident Design Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Brake Calipers Painted Silver
|+$750
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4145 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|92.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.3 in.
|Length
|193.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.4 in.
|Wheel base
|115.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
