Used 2010 Lincoln MKS Consumer Reviews

New (gently used rather) MKS for Me turbo_nut , 06/18/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Brought home my MKS a couple of weeks ago, and so far have only good things to say. The car looks great, and is a pleasure to drive. From the excellent power of the twin turbo v-6 to the well appointed interior, it's just about everything I was looking for in a luxury sedan. I purchased the Tuxedo Black version, and once I had the windows tinted out, it made the car look complete. Overall, I'm very happy with this purchase. Just a note, if you're looking for a 'sport' luxury sedan, this isn't the car for you. If you're after a well appointed cruiser that rides like a dream, then I would suggest checking out the MKS Report Abuse

Replaced with a 2013 Lincoln MKs Great Scotsman , 05/09/2016 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Able to negotiate a great deal on a high mileage 3 year old luxury car with all the options and have enjoyed every moment driving it since. Began with 70,000 miles and have not had a single mechanical, functional or accessory problem. The twenty inch wheels were a problem when finding winter snow treads - so I bought eighteen inch wheels and new snow/ice tires for winter driving. Car did great in a difficult winter. Engine [V6 ecoboast] has plenty of power when needed, otherwise delivers high mpg [22-27] on road trips. I unqualifiedly recommend searching for this model coming off lease with many miles of future driving pleasure. I bought the 3 year 36,000 miles premium warranty and should have saved my money. Not a single claim or need for it, after 17,000 miles of rigorous country driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

90 days and happy Ken Preis , 04/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have 2000 miles on my 2010 MKS and I couldn't be more pleased. My last American made car was over 15 years ago, last 4 cars were Acuras: 2 Legends, 1 RL and 1 MDX. I'm enjoying this baby immensely and have never, ever had so many strangers come up to me and tell what a good looking car it is. One common comment: Lincoln got it right this time. Most amazing to me is the overall mpg of 21.2. No trips just around town. Can't wait to take it on a 2,500 trip this summer. Report Abuse

My Lincoln Is Better Than Your Review Larry Haley , 01/20/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful All of you Lincoln MKS Nay-Sayers. Immediately retract your statements of discontent. I recently came off lease of a Mercedes GL 450 and was quite apprehensive about the MKS due to the lack-luster reviews it got from non- consumers who's testomony to Lincoln are memories of their grand parents Continental. I have the Eco-Boost MKS in candy red and loaded to the tilt with amenities. The interior spacial accomodations rival that of the; BMW-750, Audi-A8, Lexus-LS460 as well as the S550. At the cost of the; BMW-5 Series, A6 and or the E-Class. The only thing that I miss about my Mercedes is the thing that most of you can't see past. A LOGO MKS VS Genesis: You're Joking Right Report Abuse