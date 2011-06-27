Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,864
|$6,623
|$7,799
|Clean
|$4,479
|$6,089
|$7,153
|Average
|$3,710
|$5,022
|$5,861
|Rough
|$2,941
|$3,955
|$4,570
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,133
|$6,942
|$8,153
|Clean
|$4,728
|$6,383
|$7,477
|Average
|$3,916
|$5,264
|$6,127
|Rough
|$3,104
|$4,146
|$4,777
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,476
|$7,275
|$8,481
|Clean
|$5,043
|$6,689
|$7,778
|Average
|$4,177
|$5,517
|$6,374
|Rough
|$3,311
|$4,345
|$4,969