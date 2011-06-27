Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$3,496
|$4,131
|Clean
|$2,109
|$3,122
|$3,684
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,373
|$2,789
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,625
|$1,894
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,295
|$3,774
|$4,597
|Clean
|$2,049
|$3,370
|$4,099
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,562
|$3,103
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,754
|$2,107
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Appearance Package 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,208
|$3,392
|$4,053
|Clean
|$1,972
|$3,029
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,498
|$2,303
|$2,736
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,576
|$1,858
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,255
|$3,849
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,907
|$3,432
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,210
|$2,599
|Rough
|$1,017
|$1,513
|$1,765
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,715
|$3,965
|$4,666
|Clean
|$2,423
|$3,540
|$4,160
|Average
|$1,841
|$2,691
|$3,150
|Rough
|$1,258
|$1,843
|$2,139