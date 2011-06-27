  1. Home
2005 Lincoln LS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,362$3,496$4,131
Clean$2,109$3,122$3,684
Average$1,602$2,373$2,789
Rough$1,095$1,625$1,894
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,295$3,774$4,597
Clean$2,049$3,370$4,099
Average$1,556$2,562$3,103
Rough$1,064$1,754$2,107
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Appearance Package 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,208$3,392$4,053
Clean$1,972$3,029$3,614
Average$1,498$2,303$2,736
Rough$1,024$1,576$1,858
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,194$3,255$3,849
Clean$1,958$2,907$3,432
Average$1,488$2,210$2,599
Rough$1,017$1,513$1,765
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,715$3,965$4,666
Clean$2,423$3,540$4,160
Average$1,841$2,691$3,150
Rough$1,258$1,843$2,139
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Lincoln LS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Lincoln LS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,049 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,370 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Lincoln LS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Lincoln LS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Lincoln LS ranges from $1,064 to $4,597, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Lincoln LS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.