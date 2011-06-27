Vehicle overview

Sporty hybrid. Jumbo shrimp. Freezer burn. All are oxymorons, right? Well, the 2012 Lexus CT 200h challenges your perceptions, as Lexus' least expensive hybrid takes a different tack than what's normally seen in the hybrid segment, one that sends the car in a sporty direction.

The 2012 Lexus CT 200h shares components with both its Lexus HS 250h brother and Toyota Prius cousin, but its lower stance and special suspension components allow it to deliver more athletic handling. It also features adjustable drive modes, including a Sport setting that noticeably sharpens throttle and steering responses. As a result, the CT 200h delivers a more enjoyable drive than you'll get in most other hybrids. However, despite its respectable handling chops, more serious driving enthusiasts will bemoan a lack of feedback from the chassis and steering.

Of course, since it shares its powertrain with the Prius, the CT is an infrequent visitor to the gas station. Weighing a few hundred pounds more than a Prius and sporting larger tires, the CT 200h doesn't get quite the miserly fuel economy of the Toyota, but its combined mileage of 42 mpg is plenty impressive. The downside is leisurely acceleration, and during Edmunds testing, the CT posted a 0-60 time of 10.4 seconds, which is 0.3 second slower than the Prius.

This combination of high fuel economy but slower acceleration puts the CT is an unusual position in the premium compact segment. The only model that comes close to matching the CT's fuel economy and four-door hatchback practicality is the diesel-powered Audi A3. Beyond this, you'll likely be looking at regular gas-powered, two-door cars like the better-handling BMW 1 Series or the stylish Volvo C30. These are all pretty desirable cars, but the 2012 Lexus CT 200h remains a respectable choice. It's affordably priced, practical, nicely furnished and, of course, the greenest of the bunch.