Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 CT 200h
4.5
42 reviews
List Price Range
$9,804 - $12,750
CT 200h Lexus 2012

ld14, 12/08/2011
43 of 43 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car a couple weeks ago. The mileage is amazing; I am getting about 44-45 MPG, better than I expected. The car drives nicely and hugs the road tightly, so that i feel in good control. It is sporty and fun, and looks like a technologically advanced car inside. The use of space is very good. The only thing better would be the same car in a larger version.

Great MPG

feng2, 01/08/2012
39 of 39 people found this review helpful

Due to my long distance commute, I perchased the CT200h. I used to drive my Porsche Cayenne S to work. The MPG was about 18 MPG on average. I had this CT200h for three weeks now. The MPG is 44.3 on average for about 500 miles. Today, I filled up the tank with the regular non ethanol added fuel. The MPG is 49.7 MPG with 35 mile on the freeway in the Sport mode and 5 miles in the Normal mode. I am sure the MPG will reach 50 MPG if I drive it in the Normal mode full time. In Chicago area, the fuel has 10% ethanol in it. I have to add the non ethanol fuel in Indiana where I work. The non ethanol fuel does increase the MPG by at least 15%. I will stick to the non ethanol fuel then.

Stylish well built car, not suitable for families!

Richard Waldron, 03/02/2015
Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
62 of 63 people found this review helpful

Had this car almost 3 years now, just reached the 30k mark. It is a great little car with good gas savings. We seem to average about 40-45 mpg with a mix of city and highway driving. I really only have 2 complaints.. 1. It is very low. So low I can not drive it up my drive without scrapping the bottom. So I have to park it on the street. 2. It is great for 1-2 people, but the back is too small for adults. With a baby on the way we will have to trade it in. Definitely no room for a stroller in the trunk! Trunk can not even fit a regular size suitcase. Tip: go to Toyota not Lexus for any servicing. A major Lexus service costs around $750. Toyota charge $200 for exactly the same service

Outstanding Car

megaman4, 02/11/2012
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

We had the car for over two weeks now, what a great vehicle. The gas mileage is outstanding, amazing how little it costs to fill this car up and how far you get on a full tank. Moving form a larger vehicle, it does take some time to get used to. Very responsive steering, good visibility from all angles. It really is a fun car to drive, plenty of space for the front and rear passengers.

Toyota Hybrid drivetrain w/o the Prius looks

tk1971, 09/05/2012
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Like it or hate it, the Toyota Prius has successfully mainstreamed the hybrid car. The first gen cars that are still out on the road is a testament of how reliable this drivetrain is. But for some (like myself), I can't get past the way it looks (like a door stop). It's just not my style. The Lexus CT200h floats my boat. Compared to a Prius, it's a very different car. The front bucket seats alone are worth the price of admission. The sporty good looks, larger alloy wheels, and luxurious amenities sacrifices some MPG, but I'm getting more than 45mpg. What more can I ask for? Sure, it's on the low end of the Lexus totem pole, but it's definitely more comfortable than a top of the line Prius.

