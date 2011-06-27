Estimated values
2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,908
|$12,308
|$14,190
|Clean
|$9,282
|$11,512
|$13,243
|Average
|$8,028
|$9,921
|$11,351
|Rough
|$6,774
|$8,330
|$9,459
Estimated values
2012 Lexus CT 200h 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,955
|$11,030
|$12,659
|Clean
|$8,389
|$10,317
|$11,815
|Average
|$7,256
|$8,891
|$10,127
|Rough
|$6,123
|$7,465
|$8,439