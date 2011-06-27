  1. Home
2014 Lexus CT 200h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • handles well for a hybrid
  • versatility provided by the CT 200h's hatchback design.
  • Very pokey acceleration and the engine is quite noisy in the process
  • not much storage or luggage space
  • mouse-based electronics interface can be distracting to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Lexus CT 200h is a distinctive choice for a premium-brand hybrid car thanks to its high fuel economy and moderately sporty handling. But it's also one of the slowest cars in its class.

Vehicle overview

There are stylish, sporty cars, practical cars and fuel-efficient cars, but trying to find one that combines all these qualities can be a tall order. It is, however, one that the 2014 Lexus CT 200h fills quite nicely.

That the CT 200h is stylish will not likely come as a surprise. It remains one of the sleeker-looking small cars on the road, and for 2014, Lexus has freshened the CT 200h's look with the adoption of the corporate spindle-style grille, LED running lights and sportier accents for the available F Sport package. This sense of style doesn't come at the expense of versatility either, as this four-door hatchback is much better suited for the loading of bulky cargo than your typical small sedan.

The CT 200h's high fuel economy is due to its hybrid powertrain. Fitted with essentially the same system that Toyota uses for the Prius, the CT is good for an excellent 42 mpg in combined driving. A major downside to this thriftiness is tepid performance, even by hybrid standards. While the CT 200h handles pretty well around turns, it is extremely slow, and its gasoline engine gets noisy when pressed for maximum acceleration.

This is especially true in contrast to some other entry-level luxury vehicles, such as the strong performing BMW X1 sDrive28i or Buick Verano Turbo. If a wagonlike interior and impressive fuel economy are priorities, you could check out the less expensive (but still quite nice) 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid. Alternately, try the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon and 2014 Mini Cooper Clubman -- stylish cars that are far more responsive in cutthroat urban traffic. Although the 2014 Lexus CT 200h has some appealing qualities, we suspect most people shopping in this price range will ultimately prefer something a little quicker.

2014 Lexus CT 200h models

The 2014 Lexus CT 200h is a compact, four-door hybrid hatchback with seating for five. It's offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

From here, a number of optional packages are available, though availability can vary depending on where you live. The CT 200h's Display Audio package includes a premium 10-speaker sound system, a 7-inch display screen, a rearview camera, an additional USB port and the Remote Touch controller. The Navigation package is similar but features a voice-controlled navigation system, HD radio and Lexus' Enform app-based infotainment and Safety Connect emergency telematics systems.

A Premium package is highlighted by rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Opting for the Luxury package gets you everything in the Premium package plus leather upholstery and driver memory settings. The Seat Comfort package includes a four-way power passenger seat and heated front seats.

The optional F Sport package bundles distinctive 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a larger rear spoiler and a host of unique styling tweaks inside and out.

There are a few stand-alone options as well, including LED (low-beam) headlights, adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision system, front and rear parking sensors and a back-up camera with the display built into the auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Lexus CT 200h receives a handful of updates. These include freshened front-end styling, newly available LED headlights and new wheels and a black-painted roof for the F Sport package. Inside, there's a reshaped steering wheel, the latest version of Lexus' Remote Touch infotainment interface and new audio speakers for higher-quality sound.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Lexus CT 200h's hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a pair of electric motor/generators and a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Total output is 134 horsepower, which is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds testing, the CT 200h accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a slow 10.4 seconds. Fuel economy is where the CT 200h shines, however, with an EPA estimated 42 mpg combined (43 mpg city/40 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Lexus CT 200h's list of standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and dual front knee airbags. Lexus' Safety Connect telematics system is also standard and includes functions like automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location and emergency assistance. A rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are available as options.

The optional adaptive cruise control system includes a pre-collision feature that uses radar sensors to detect an imminent impact and responds by tightening the front seatbelts and initializing brake assist. In Edmunds brake testing, the CT's performance was acceptable, with the car stopping from 60 mph in 120 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the CT 200h its highest rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its head restraint/seat design also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Driving the 2014 Lexus CT 200h requires you to manage your expectations. The hatchback's hybrid powertrain is tuned to eke out every last mpg, and the result is very sluggish performance for a car in this price range. Moreover, the sound of the gasoline engine when you're accelerating up to highway speeds is not what we'd describe as sonorous.

That said, the CT 200h is pretty effortless to drive in city traffic. You'll barely notice the transition from low-speed all-electric power to gas engine power. Likewise, the car's automatic stop-start system performs flawlessly, as the engine unobtrusively awakens from its auto-off mode, allowing you to scoot away from stoplights without fuss.

Besides that, the Lexus CT 200h handles respectably for a hybrid car, and its steering is impressively precise (with a weightier effort level in Sport mode). The ride quality is decent enough with the standard suspension, but the firmer suspension tuning that comes with the F Sport option package can make the ride too harsh, depending on your local road conditions.

Interior

If you were expecting the passenger cabin of the 2014 Lexus CT 200h to be done up in the same lavish soft leather and gleaming wood found in the luxury brand's other models, well, you'll be disappointed. That said, the interior does have a classy look and the soft-touch materials -- even the standard premium vinyl upholstery -- are entirely suitable for this class of car.

Generally speaking, gauges and controls are easy to see and operate. When you opt for the Display Audio or Navigation package, you get the Lexus Remote Touch system, a mouselike device that controls a cursor on a large centrally located screen. Although interacting with this interface is very similar to using a computer mouse, the ultra-sensitive nature of the controller can make it clumsy and distracting to use while driving.

The front seats are well bolstered and supportive. Despite the cabin's sloping roof line, there's plenty of head- and legroom for rear seat passengers, although small rear doors hamper ingress and egress. Storage space for small everyday items is limited to a smallish glovebox and front door map pockets. Behind its rear seats, the CT 200h has 14.3 cubic feet of luggage space, which is small by normal hatchback standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lexus CT 200h.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It grows on you... big time
gregb72,05/19/2014
I've never driven a hybrid before, but have owned a lexus before. In my previous 2008 IS250, if you touch the gas, it jumps. Quick off the line. But I also got 20 mpg. You don't buy a CT200h for power. This car eases into speed from a stop. Hence the excellent gas mileage. What no critic that I've read has revealed or maybe didn't notice, is that once you get up to speed, even 30-40 mph, especially in "sport" mode, the car responds and accelerates SURPRISINGLY well. As well as my old 200 hp IS250. If I need to pass a car on the highway, and go from 50 to 65, this car moves well. It feels more like 200hp when you're accelerating at speed. Not to mention the comfort and handling. A+
All a Matter of Perspective
Anthony M.,04/06/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
When car shopping there are 2 cars in a persons mind: The ideal car that appeals to their emotion while tugging heart strings, and the car that's the logical, practical choice. This car falls into the latter category, which is no bad thing. Compared to the MB CLA, BMW 320i, and Audi A3, the CT is hardly a standout. But rest assured it'll far outlast any of those 3 in reliability and with lower maintenance costs to boot. Its interior is well laid out, and it possesses the greatest front seats in the business. The media system is simple to use (an easy thing to mess up in a car these days) and the premium audio system is pretty good for a non-branded setup. The Bluetooth streaming is very high quality too, while the interior materials are good for the category, with soft touch stuff where it counts. Its ride (I have the F-Sport with the firmer suspension) is a little harsh but never brittle. It's a controlled tightness that allows bumps into the cabin but takes the edge off each time. As an added plus, the CT can be had for thousands below sticker due to its lower demand, a benefit often overlooked in car reviews. If there's one big drawback to the car, it's the speed, or lack there-of. This is a slow car, no two ways about it, and it doesn't want to be rushed. Thankfully, the engine is well isolated so you won't feel like you're in an economy car when entering the freeway. Luckily speed is the CT's only dynamic downfall. In the hills this little hatch can hold its own when the going gets twisty. Steering is numb but razor sharp and laser precise. The suspension has hardly any role either. The Sport Mode doesn't make the car any faster, but rather sharpens throttle response and weights up the steering for a sporty feel, useful for freeway or canyon use. Power issues aside, the CT never feels like a detached, isolation-pod hybrid whose only purpose is to suck the joy out of its owners in exchange for better savings at the pump. The CT200h is a solid car for anyone looking for solid entry-lux transport in the city. It lacks the pizzazz of its German brethren but is more practical and logical for long term ownership. As an added plus MPG does actually hover around its EPA ratings, and ginger driving will yield near a consistent 48 MPG (I've never gone below 44 MPG myself).
CT 200h w/Nav (2014)---Fun to Drive---
thorpaj,09/13/2014
A lot of small to mid-sized sedans (Buick-too tacky interior, Mercedes-gas mileage, Mini-Cooper- too small, Mazda3-good hatchback) were test driven. In the end, the interior styling, comfort, small size (for city parking) and gas mileage benefits swayed me to this vehicle. It is used for city driving and a very long weekly commute. As you can imagine, in the city I keep it in sport mode and on the highway it goes into fuel sipping mode. It is very comfortable on long drives and spirited in the city. Works perfect for my purposes. The difference between sport and fuel sipping mode is remarkable. Also, it doesn't feel "small" when sitting behind the wheel.
As long as you know that its a Hybrid
johnl617,07/22/2014
My mindset while getting this car was that its not going to be as fast as my G35 coupe or my RX350 SUV. I needed a car that was good on mileage for my commutes in the New England area and had the style and technology I would love. I got the 2014 F-Sport edition in the Ultrasexy... I mean Ultrasonic Blue. It gets over 40mpg combined which is great! It's 100% Made in Japan. Yes, I still think products made by the Japanese are still far superior than other products made elsewhere. There aren't many f-sport CTs on the road right now. (I guess its because of the huge price tag for a hybrid)
Features & Specs

MPG
43 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h Overview

The Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h is offered in the following submodels: CT 200h Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h Base is priced between $14,833 and$16,950 with odometer readings between 40713 and77776 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lexus CT 200hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lexus CT 200h for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 CT 200hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,833 and mileage as low as 40713 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h.

Can't find a used 2014 Lexus CT 200hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus CT 200h for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,574.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus CT 200h for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,262.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,830.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lexus CT 200h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

