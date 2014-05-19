Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me
- 71,954 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,311 Below Market
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8E2182375
Stock: P1093A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 96,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,700$2,338 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Material Redline This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: REDLINE BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. More information about the 2014 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Strengths of this model include performance-oriented hybrid technology, high-value pricing, fuel economy, and Premium 5-door compact All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4E2174547
Stock: E2174547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 127,303 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,998$4,238 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2E2206072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,989$2,149 Below Market
Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P215/45R17 AS V-Rated, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor. This Lexus CT 200h has a powerful Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Lexus CT 200h Hybrid *Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crest Honda located at 2215 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228 can get you a tried-and-true CT 200h today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH7E2183095
Stock: TE2183095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 78,078 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,745$2,387 Below Market
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "It remains one of the sleeker-looking small cars on the road. This sense of style doesn't come at the expense of versatility either, as this four-door hatchback is much better suited for the loading of bulky cargo than your typical small sedan.".WHO WE AREOur passion is in providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to arrange financing, or to have your vehicle serviced, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3E2200054
Stock: TE220054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- certified
2014 Lexus CT 200h20,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,380
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Lexus CT 200h. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This 2014 Lexus CT 200h has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2014 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Interesting features of this model are performance-oriented hybrid technology, high-value pricing, fuel economy, and Premium 5-door compact We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8E2194316
Stock: E2194316
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 65,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,610
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2E2184865
Stock: 10432096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 30,330 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,780$812 Below Market
Sellers Subaru - Macomb / Michigan
New Trade-in going through inspection.New Price! 2014 Lexus CT 200h Silver One Owner, Low Miles, CT 200h, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT), FWD, Silver, 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Continuously Variable (ECVT) At Sellers Subaru we are focused on you! No matter what you're looking for, we'll help you find the right car to get you there. Buy with confidence! Our Transparent Pricing and a 7 Day Love It or Leave It Guarantee to prove it! Reputation is Everything!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH7E2190385
Stock: UD20355T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 112,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,599$510 Below Market
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3E2189864
Stock: 19275330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,998$534 Below Market
CarMax Jacksonville West - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH6E2181242
Stock: 19216317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,713 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,900
Lexus of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Equipped with Navigation, Back Up Camera, Premium Package, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Bluetooth and so much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2E2191881
Stock: 24323P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 48,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,500$2,209 Below Market
Suburban Subaru of Troy - Troy / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0E2197422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,999$1,831 Below Market
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4E2186763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!... CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY !!... HYBRID!!... NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!... PARKING AID!!... KEYLESS ENTRY & START!!... ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM!!... PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!... CRUISE CONTROL!!... TILT & TELESCOPING WHEEL!!... BLUETOOTH WIRELESS!!... SAFETY CONNECT!!... DUAL PWR SEATS!!... MOONROOF!!... DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS!!... FOG LIGHTS!!... REAR SPOILER!!... ALLOY WHEELS!!... READY FOR DELIVERY!!...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXE2196763
Stock: E2196763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,672 milesDelivery Available*
$19,590
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3E2175575
Stock: 2000647622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 29,753 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,998
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3E2189010
Stock: 19253130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,701$221 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Honda Murray - Murray / Utah
CHECK OUT OUR EASY "BUY FROM HOME" Express Purchase on our home web page lhmhonda.com! We make it easy for all our customers!Our 2014 Lexus CT Hybrid 200h Hatchback presented in striking Obsidian is the world's first high-performance luxury hybrid hatchback. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and Electric Motor/Generators that offer 134hp paired with a durable CVT. This Front Wheel Drive offers superb fuel economy of near 43mpg in the city, athletic handling, and responsive steering easily distinguishes this luxury hybrid from others in its class with its distinctive lines and contours that exude sporty sophistication and finesse.Meanwhile, the 200h interior features all the quality and refinement you've come to expect from Lexus with premium seats, a 10-way power-adjustable ultra-padded driver's seat and a prominent multi-display. You'll enjoy Bluetooth interface and available SiriusXM satellite radio as they provide the backdrop to your pleasant drive.Enjoy peace of mind knowing that the body of our Lexus was crafted to help absorb and distribute energy in the event of a crash, Of course, you'll be equipped with ABS, stability/traction control, and numerous airbags to safeguard you. For ultimate protection, a Vehicle Proximity Notification System and Safety Connect are also included. The perfect blend of luxury, practicality, and athleticism, this socially responsible CT 200h delivers. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Bluetooth | Power Driver Seat | Power Accessories | Keyless Entry
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9E2192946
Stock: T192946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 77,776 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,500
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. 2014 Lexus CT 200h **POWER DRIVERS SEAT**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT). Mile One 12/12 Warranty Certified, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT), 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, NuLuxe Seat Material, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXE2178148
Stock: 7U178148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
