Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Material Redline This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: REDLINE BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. More information about the 2014 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Strengths of this model include performance-oriented hybrid technology, high-value pricing, fuel economy, and Premium 5-door compact All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH4E2174547

Stock: E2174547

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-19-2020