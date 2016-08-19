Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me
474 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 48,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,950$3,876 Below Market
- 34,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,888$3,471 Below Market
- 31,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,777$3,545 Below Market
- 101,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,788
- 107,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,895$1,658 Below Market
- 80,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,988$1,630 Below Market
- 36,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$1,961 Below Market
- 12,710 miles
$20,995$2,058 Below Market
- 34,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,566$1,854 Below Market
- 38,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,887$1,514 Below Market
- certified
2016 Lexus CT 200h37,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,000$885 Below Market
- 39,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,952$862 Below Market
- 25,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,380
- 28,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$2,714 Below Market
- 33,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,610
- 39,202 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,295
- 55,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,694$677 Below Market
- 31,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus CT 200h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus CT 200h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus CT 200h
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.815 Reviews
Report abuse
Peter,08/19/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Bought this car "certified" used from my Lexus dealer. Best decision ever. It performs beautifully. Lots of warranty . Don't believe the " slow acceleration" and /or "poky" performance claims - this car, if driven properly (sport mode works well), takes off like a shot and corners very well. Certainly not like a supercharged JAG, but well within sporty car realms, for a lot less money. The build quality is superb, as it should be for a Lexus. The cockpit feels, for my 150 lb. frame, just right, is very luxurious , (almost like my wife's ES 350 ) and it fits! Plenty of room in the back for cargo, too. The ride quality could be improved, though. Those low profile tires are terrible, they don't add much to cornering prowess, at reasonable speeds, and just give you lousy ride quality. All this said, I love the car overall and hope to enjoy it for a few more years. Added at 24 K miles: This car has been super reliable, not a single problem! Comments added at 32 K miles : this is an awesome fun car. Not a single problem, total super reliability. I have gotten used to the somewhat firm ride ( as compared to my wife's ES 350 ) but do enjoy the crisp ( almost go-cart ) handling. It is no big SUV, but I had no problems last year traveling 3,000 miles through the North East , getting consistent 42 + miles per gallon of regular gas. I am sorry Lexus does not make this model any more, I'd buy another one .
Related Lexus CT 200h info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus NX 300 Bronx NY
- Used Lexus RX 450h Corona CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus IS 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus ES 300h Worcester MA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus NX 300h Lakeland FL
- Used Lexus RX 350 Edison NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017 New Orleans LA
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2013 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014 Plano TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020