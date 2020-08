Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

M & S Auto - Sacramento / California

Our great-looking 2016 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback in Nebula Gray Pearl is ready to go. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder plus a pair of Electric Motor/Generators to offer 134hp while connected to a durable CVT to reward you with simple passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive supplies a confident ride plus near 43mpg in the city. Take just one look at our CT 200h, and you'll see this is a great-looking Hybrid with unique alloy wheels, and chrome accents that enhance the sleek and sporty silhouette. Inside our 200h, enjoy an interior that features all the quality and refinement you've come to expect from Lexus with keyless entry/ignition, leather seating, a power-adjustable ultra-padded driver's seat, and a prominent multi-display. You'll enjoy the Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, available satellite radio, and Siri Eyes Free technology as you make your way in this eco-friendly hatchback. Enjoy priceless peace of mind knowing that our Lexus has been crafted to help absorb and distribute energy in the event of a crash. Of course, you'll be equipped with anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and numerous airbags to safeguard you. For ultimate protection, a Vehicle Proximity Notification System and Safety Connect are also included. The perfect blend of luxury, practicality, and athleticism, this socially responsible Hybrid delivers! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH6G2259635

Stock: A26038

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-08-2019