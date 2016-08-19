Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

474 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CT 200h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 474 listings
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    48,351 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,950

    $3,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    34,907 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,888

    $3,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    31,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,777

    $3,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    101,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,788

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    107,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,895

    $1,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    80,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,988

    $1,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    36,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,999

    $1,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    12,710 miles

    $20,995

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    34,343 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,566

    $1,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    38,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,887

    $1,514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    certified

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    37,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,000

    $885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    39,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,952

    $862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    25,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,380

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    28,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    $2,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    33,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,610

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    39,202 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,295

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    55,195 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,694

    $677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    31,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus CT 200h searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 474 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus CT 200h
  4. Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus CT 200h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus CT 200h
Overall Consumer Rating
3.815 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Sleeper Sports Hatch
Peter,08/19/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Bought this car "certified" used from my Lexus dealer. Best decision ever. It performs beautifully. Lots of warranty . Don't believe the " slow acceleration" and /or "poky" performance claims - this car, if driven properly (sport mode works well), takes off like a shot and corners very well. Certainly not like a supercharged JAG, but well within sporty car realms, for a lot less money. The build quality is superb, as it should be for a Lexus. The cockpit feels, for my 150 lb. frame, just right, is very luxurious , (almost like my wife's ES 350 ) and it fits! Plenty of room in the back for cargo, too. The ride quality could be improved, though. Those low profile tires are terrible, they don't add much to cornering prowess, at reasonable speeds, and just give you lousy ride quality. All this said, I love the car overall and hope to enjoy it for a few more years. Added at 24 K miles: This car has been super reliable, not a single problem! Comments added at 32 K miles : this is an awesome fun car. Not a single problem, total super reliability. I have gotten used to the somewhat firm ride ( as compared to my wife's ES 350 ) but do enjoy the crisp ( almost go-cart ) handling. It is no big SUV, but I had no problems last year traveling 3,000 miles through the North East , getting consistent 42 + miles per gallon of regular gas. I am sorry Lexus does not make this model any more, I'd buy another one .
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
CT 200h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus CT 200h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings