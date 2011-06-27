Vehicle overview

By dint of parent company Toyota's leadership in hybrid vehicles, Lexus has long dominated the luxury hybrid market, a small but important niche that others have only recently discovered. Although rival automakers are starting to put up a fight, the 2016 Lexus CT 200h still stands alone as a compact luxury hatchback with a conventional gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.

The CT 200h has been around for a while now, but its combination of inspired styling and upscale amenities remains appealing in the hybrid arena. Also, the CT's utilitarian four-door hatchback body style can accommodate a wider variety of cargo than your average sedan. Of course, what really sets the 2016 CT 200h apart from most luxury vehicles is its impressive EPA fuel economy rating of 42 mpg combined.

The 2016 Lexus CT 200h combines adventurous looks and moderately sporty handling with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.

The CT 200h backs up its athletic looks with crisp-feeling handling that's a pleasant surprise in a hybrid. Unfortunately, that whiff of sportiness writes checks that the CT 200h's powertrain can't cash. With just 134 total horsepower available, this Lexus is sorely lacking in the performance department. Also, while folding down the CT's rear seatbacks creates a flexible cargo hold with a good deal of space, the interior is still much tighter than that of the Lexus NX 300h compact crossover, for example.

A new rival to the CT 200h debuts this year in the form of the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron hatchback, which is technically a plug-in hybrid (with 17 miles of electric-only range) that also offers up to 39 mpg combined in conventional hybrid mode. Within the Toyota family, the aforementioned Lexus NX hybrid is joined for 2016 by a pair of more affordable alternatives — the radically redesigned Toyota Prius, which may be an acquired taste, and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which can't match the CT's fuel economy but boasts superior cargo capacity. Although considerably more expensive than the Lexus, the 2016 BMW 328d Wagon is a much more satisfying vehicle to drive and still provides very good fuel economy thanks to its diesel-fueled engine. Overall, the 2016 Lexus CT 200h is likable enough, but only by taking a test-drive will you know whether you can live with its humble performance.