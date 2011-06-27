  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus CT 200h
  4. Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2016 Lexus CT 200h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy for a luxury-branded small car
  • feels sportier to drive around turns than most hybrids
  • interior has an upscale look and feel
  • versatility provided by the CT 200h's hatchback design.
  • Very slow acceleration, and the engine is noisy in the process
  • modest luggage space for a hatchback
  • optional Remote Touch technology interface can be distracting to use.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Lexus CT 200h for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$15,500 - $22,977
Used CT 200h for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

There aren't many small luxury cars with a hybrid engine, but the 2016 Lexus CT 200h borrows from the best. Its engine is straight from the previous Toyota Prius, so you know it's good on gas, and the CT 200h's hatchback design provides plenty of cargo-carrying versatility. Ready to learn what else we like about this luxurious fuel-sipper?

Vehicle overview

By dint of parent company Toyota's leadership in hybrid vehicles, Lexus has long dominated the luxury hybrid market, a small but important niche that others have only recently discovered. Although rival automakers are starting to put up a fight, the 2016 Lexus CT 200h still stands alone as a compact luxury hatchback with a conventional gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.

The CT 200h has been around for a while now, but its combination of inspired styling and upscale amenities remains appealing in the hybrid arena. Also, the CT's utilitarian four-door hatchback body style can accommodate a wider variety of cargo than your average sedan. Of course, what really sets the 2016 CT 200h apart from most luxury vehicles is its impressive EPA fuel economy rating of 42 mpg combined.

The 2016 Lexus CT 200h combines adventurous looks and moderately sporty handling with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.

The CT 200h backs up its athletic looks with crisp-feeling handling that's a pleasant surprise in a hybrid. Unfortunately, that whiff of sportiness writes checks that the CT 200h's powertrain can't cash. With just 134 total horsepower available, this Lexus is sorely lacking in the performance department. Also, while folding down the CT's rear seatbacks creates a flexible cargo hold with a good deal of space, the interior is still much tighter than that of the Lexus NX 300h compact crossover, for example.

A new rival to the CT 200h debuts this year in the form of the Audi A3 Sportback e-tron hatchback, which is technically a plug-in hybrid (with 17 miles of electric-only range) that also offers up to 39 mpg combined in conventional hybrid mode. Within the Toyota family, the aforementioned Lexus NX hybrid is joined for 2016 by a pair of more affordable alternatives — the radically redesigned Toyota Prius, which may be an acquired taste, and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which can't match the CT's fuel economy but boasts superior cargo capacity. Although considerably more expensive than the Lexus, the 2016 BMW 328d Wagon is a much more satisfying vehicle to drive and still provides very good fuel economy thanks to its diesel-fueled engine. Overall, the 2016 Lexus CT 200h is likable enough, but only by taking a test-drive will you know whether you can live with its humble performance.

2016 Lexus CT 200h models

The 2016 Lexus CT 200h combines a hybrid powertrain with a compact, four-door hatchback layout that seats five passengers. It's offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors with built-in turn signals and puddle lamps, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free technology that connects to select smartphones and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB port.

There are a number of optional packages on the CT 200h, but availability can vary depending on the region in which you live. The Seat Comfort package includes heated front seats and a four-way power front passenger seat. The Premium package adds automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 10-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer. A Display Audio package includes the premium 10-speaker sound system and auto-dimming rearview mirror plus a 7-inch display screen, a rearview camera, an additional USB port and the Remote Touch controller.

The Luxury package includes auto-dimming outside mirrors, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats and driver memory settings. The Navigation package features the auto-dimming rearview mirror, rearview camera, 7-inch display and Remote Touch interface plus a navigation system, voice controls, HD radio and Lexus Enform app-based infotainment, Remote and Safety Connect emergency telematics systems. The F Sport package bundles distinctive 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a larger rear spoiler and a host of unique styling tweaks inside and out, including a blacked-out rooftop.

Inside, the 2016 CT 200h drops traditional Lexus opulence in favor of sustainable and recycled materials when practical.

There is also a handful of stand-alone options, including a sunroof, LED (low-beam) headlights, adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision system, front and rear parking sensors and a back-up camera with the display built into the auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2016 Highlights

Largely unchanged, the 2016 CT 200h gets a chrome grille surround and an optional sunroof.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2016 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid comes from a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a pair of electric motor/generators and a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Total output is 134 hp, which is routed to the front wheels by way of a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds testing, a CT 200h accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a slow 10.5 seconds. Fuel economy is where the CT 200h shines, checking in at an EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined (43 city/40 highway).

The CT 200h can be fun to drive if you don't expect heart-pounding performance from its 134-horsepower hybrid system.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Lexus CT 200h include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints (plus front seatbacks that can help reduce injuries from whiplash), front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and dual front knee airbags. Lexus' Safety Connect telematics system is also standard and includes functions like automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location and emergency assistance. A rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are available as options.

The optional adaptive cruise control system includes a pre-collision feature that uses radar sensors to detect an imminent impact and responds by tightening the front seatbelts and initializing brake assist. In Edmunds brake testing, a CT 200h F Sport stopped from 60 mph in an unimpressive 125 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the CT 200h its highest rating of "Good" across the board, including the small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its head restraint/seat design also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

If the 2016 Lexus CT 200h's sporty stance has led you to expect pulse-pounding performance, you're going to be sadly disappointed. The CT 200h's gasoline-electric powertrain (borrowed from the previous-generation Toyota Prius) is tuned to maximize mpg rather than acceleration. The 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine can also sound labored when pushed hard, which doesn't befit a car with a Lexus badge. But if you're just looking for a fuel-efficient luxury car with a nimble feel to get you between points A and B, you'll likely find this hybrid to be pretty livable.

Indeed, the CT 200h's hardware otherwise performs admirably. The repeated cycling between the gasoline engine and the electric motor is so smooth you might not even notice. Same goes for the fuel-saving auto stop-start feature that kills the gasoline engine when the car comes to a full stop, and instantly fires it up when it's time to get moving.

As far as handling goes, the CT 200h feels relatively agile compared to most hybrids, a quality enhanced by the steering system's quick reflexes. Ride quality is good with the standard underpinnings, but the optional F Sport package's firmer suspension may be a little jarring in parts of the country where long-neglected pavement is a frequent annoyance.

Interior

Because it is optimized for environmental friendliness, the interior of the 2016 Lexus CT 200h doesn't have quite the same opulent feel of the traditional luxury models on which Lexus has built its reputation. Recycled and sustainably sourced materials replace the usual soft leather and gleaming wood trim whenever practical. Still, the cabin has a premium look that sets it apart from more mainstream hybrids.

For the most part, the CT 200h's gauges and controls are well-placed and intuitive to use. The exception is the Remote Touch control interface that's used to make selections on the large central display (included in the Display Audio and Navigation packages). It functions a lot like the touchpad on a laptop computer and frequently is too sensitive to use on the fly. Ultimately, it's a clever idea that ends up being more frustrating than it's worth.

Up front, the seats are comfortable and well-bolstered for a sporty feel. The backseat also has decent head- and legroom for a couple of adults, although the narrow rear door openings can complicate entry and exit for passengers. Storage for cell phones and other items you'd like to keep close at hand is limited to a pint-size glovebox and door pockets. When it comes time to load up for a weekend away, there's a passable 14.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat, which grows to 34.8 cubic feet when they are folded down. Both measurements are on the small side compared to similarly sized hatchbacks.

It may be a compact hatchback, but the Lexus CT 200h offers a reasonable amount of head- and legroom for backseat occupants.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lexus CT 200h.

5(40%)
4(33%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(13%)
3.8
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sleeper Sports Hatch
Peter,08/19/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Bought this car "certified" used from my Lexus dealer. Best decision ever. It performs beautifully. Lots of warranty . Don't believe the " slow acceleration" and /or "poky" performance claims - this car, if driven properly (sport mode works well), takes off like a shot and corners very well. Certainly not like a supercharged JAG, but well within sporty car realms, for a lot less money. The build quality is superb, as it should be for a Lexus. The cockpit feels, for my 150 lb. frame, just right, is very luxurious , (almost like my wife's ES 350 ) and it fits! Plenty of room in the back for cargo, too. The ride quality could be improved, though. Those low profile tires are terrible, they don't add much to cornering prowess, at reasonable speeds, and just give you lousy ride quality. All this said, I love the car overall and hope to enjoy it for a few more years. Added at 24 K miles: This car has been super reliable, not a single problem! Comments added at 32 K miles : this is an awesome fun car. Not a single problem, total super reliability. I have gotten used to the somewhat firm ride ( as compared to my wife's ES 350 ) but do enjoy the crisp ( almost go-cart ) handling. It is no big SUV, but I had no problems last year traveling 3,000 miles through the North East , getting consistent 42 + miles per gallon of regular gas. I am sorry Lexus does not make this model any more, I'd buy another one .
Navication missing
Sajani Rao,07/10/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The car has 3 choices in operation. Ev, normal and Sport. The car on normal and Sport act with loads of Speed. Climb an incline with speed on EV is a challenge( I live in a hilly area). The gas efficiency is amazing. Get the GPS. It Deff is worth it. It helps you interact better with the car.
My city car
CSH,09/13/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have owned the car for 1 month and so far there has been no issues. It can be a bit noisy and you do feel every bump but I use it mainly for city driving so I am ok with that. Great gas mileage and you get the Lexus support. A great entry into the luxury car market. Update.... It has been 6 months now, and I am still very pleased with my purchase. No issues so far.
Sick of paying $70 per week for gas
Robert,05/06/2019
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This sporty hatch is great for hauling my scuba and other gear in the back, jostling through freeway traffic and it leaves a smaller carbon footprint than my gas guzzling sedan. Not a lot of power, but how much power do you need in daily traffic? On the highway you can shift into sport mode which gives you the ability to accelerate easily into traffic. This is a good little commuter car with some luxury features. I got the white with caramel interior which looks sharp. At 6'2" I can easily get in and out of the car and there is plenty of head and leg room. The price was affordable and Bobby at Lexus of Westminster was great to deal with. I decided on a certified pre-owned model with nearly three years of warranty remaining (and unlimited miles). You can pay less for this vehicle but beware of hidden destination fees charged by independent dealers and for vehicles with accident histories. When you are told that the price is bottom-line and no haggle, don't believe it. Nearly all of the dealers I spoke to were willing to come down off even internet prices for a ready buyer.
See all 15 reviews of the 2016 Lexus CT 200h
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
43 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2016 Lexus CT 200h

Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h Overview

The Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h is offered in the following submodels: CT 200h Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h Base is priced between $15,500 and$22,977 with odometer readings between 25300 and71700 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Lexus CT 200hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lexus CT 200h for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2016 CT 200hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,500 and mileage as low as 25300 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h.

Can't find a used 2016 Lexus CT 200hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus CT 200h for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,495.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,231.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus CT 200h for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,857.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,996.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lexus CT 200h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus CT 200h lease specials

Related Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles