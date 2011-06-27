Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a premium compact car, you'll find there's not exactly a wide selection. It's only been since the recession that luxury-vehicle makers decided some of us were ready to embrace the idea that luxury doesn't have to mean large. With the 2013 CT 200h, Lexus aims to meet these compact luxury car desires, and ups the fuel-efficiency ante with a hybrid-electric powertrain.

The CT 200h isn't quick by any measure, but it certainly is the most fuel-sipping car with a luxury badge you can buy short of expensive all-electric models. It makes sense for Lexus to manufacture a hybrid compact luxury car, given parent company Toyota's extensive expertise with the technology. As one might expect, the 2013 Lexus CT 200h borrows much of the Prius' tried-and-true -- and remarkably efficient -- hardware.

Just to be sure that nobody mistakes the CT 200h for a leathered-up Prius, there are a few upgrades for the CT. For one, it looks a lot sportier than a Prius; with its modern, angular look, the CT has a decidedly hip and urban style. It's also more involving to drive than a Prius, with a lowered stance and a sport-tuned suspension. Underscoring the CT 200h's emphasis on sportier mannerisms is a driver-adjustable setting that allows you to sharpen steering and throttle response if you so desire.

That said, the 2013 Lexus CT 200h isn't the sportiest entry-luxury car you'll find -- pick the 2013 MW 1 Series or even the Buick Verano for that. But the CT 200h gets the best fuel economy of anything in its class. Its 42 mpg combined tops that of the Acura ILX Hybrid as well as that of the diesel-engine version of the 2013 Audi A3.

The luxury compact segment is starting to offer more choices. However, if your focus is on a well-built but affordable luxury car that also happens to offer some of the best fuel economy ratings of any vehicle, the Lexus CT 200h is a unique option.