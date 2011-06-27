  1. Home
2013 Lexus CT 200h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Best fuel economy in its segment
  • attractive price
  • engaging handling for a hybrid
  • driver-friendly cabin with superb ergonomics.
  • Pokey acceleration
  • not a lot of in-cabin storage space
  • some controls look dated and less than premium.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Lexus CT 200h stands out in the premium compact segment thanks to its high fuel economy, sporty handling and attractive price.

Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a premium compact car, you'll find there's not exactly a wide selection. It's only been since the recession that luxury-vehicle makers decided some of us were ready to embrace the idea that luxury doesn't have to mean large. With the 2013 CT 200h, Lexus aims to meet these compact luxury car desires, and ups the fuel-efficiency ante with a hybrid-electric powertrain.

The CT 200h isn't quick by any measure, but it certainly is the most fuel-sipping car with a luxury badge you can buy short of expensive all-electric models. It makes sense for Lexus to manufacture a hybrid compact luxury car, given parent company Toyota's extensive expertise with the technology. As one might expect, the 2013 Lexus CT 200h borrows much of the Prius' tried-and-true -- and remarkably efficient -- hardware.

Just to be sure that nobody mistakes the CT 200h for a leathered-up Prius, there are a few upgrades for the CT. For one, it looks a lot sportier than a Prius; with its modern, angular look, the CT has a decidedly hip and urban style. It's also more involving to drive than a Prius, with a lowered stance and a sport-tuned suspension. Underscoring the CT 200h's emphasis on sportier mannerisms is a driver-adjustable setting that allows you to sharpen steering and throttle response if you so desire.

That said, the 2013 Lexus CT 200h isn't the sportiest entry-luxury car you'll find -- pick the 2013 MW 1 Series or even the Buick Verano for that. But the CT 200h gets the best fuel economy of anything in its class. Its 42 mpg combined tops that of the Acura ILX Hybrid as well as that of the diesel-engine version of the 2013 Audi A3.

The luxury compact segment is starting to offer more choices. However, if your focus is on a well-built but affordable luxury car that also happens to offer some of the best fuel economy ratings of any vehicle, the Lexus CT 200h is a unique option.

2013 Lexus CT 200h models

The 2013 Lexus CT 200h is a premium compact four-door hatchback that comes in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 10-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, premium vinyl upholstery, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and auxiliary audio/USB jacks.

Most options for the 2013 CT 200h come in packages. The Premium package adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system with a six-disc CD changer. The Seat Comfort package brings a four-way power passenger seat and heated front seats.

The CT 200h Leather package adds rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery and power passenger and driver-seat memory settings. The Navigation package -- which requires the Premium package -- adds a navigation system, the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a back-up camera, increased Bluetooth functionality and Lexus Enform telematics.

The F Sport package includes unique 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a larger rear spoiler, a mesh grille, aluminum sport pedals, leather-trimmed steering wheel metallic trim and unique upholstery. Stand-alone options include LED headlamps, a back-up camera with rearview-mirror display, park assist and adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Lexus CT 200h is pretty much unchanged. Last year's Premium trim level has become an option package.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Lexus CT 200h is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine in tandem with a pair of electric motor/generators. Combined, they generate 134 horsepower to drive the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds testing, the CT 200h accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a slow 10.4 seconds. Fuel economy is the CT 200h's forte: The EPA estimates fuel economy at 43 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 42 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Lexus CT 200h includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, dual front knee airbags and Lexus' Safety Connect. The latter is a traditional telematics service with automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location and emergency assistance.

Buyers can choose an optional pre-collision system that comes packaged with adaptive cruise control, which determines an imminent accident and responds by tightening the front seatbelts and initializing brake assist. In Edmunds brake testing, the CT's performance was acceptable, with the car stopping from 60 mph in 120 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the CT 200h its highest rating of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

f you're buying a luxury car because you want more performance than you get in a similarly sized everyday model, then the 2013 Lexus CT 200h shouldn't be the first choice on your list. The CT 200h's fundamental design places fuel economy as a central theme, and as a result acceleration is, well, Prius-like. Handling is respectable, though, and the CT 200h is a rewarding car to drive in the tighter environments of the city or suburbs, where the tightened steering and body control make enjoyable work of sharp corners and small parking spaces. The adjustable drive mode selector is a nice touch. Eco mode extracts the best fuel economy, but many will find the dulled throttle response annoying.

Interior

There's only so much premium trim you should expect in compact luxury cars, even if they are from brands that typically slather on the leather and wood. What the CT 200h gives up in sheer yardage of luxury material is balanced by a tightly assembled interior. Also, there's enough soft-touch material where it matters (including a now-padded door armrest for the driver, something earlier CT 200h owners howled about) to let you know you're in a car that's a step above the norm. Although leather is optional, the standard leather-look upholstery is attractive.

Perhaps because the CT 200h is a hybrid, there's a certain techy feel throughout -- evident in the uniquely high placement of the gearshift lever. Similarly futuristic is Lexus' Remote Touch controller, which is used to scroll through entertainment and navigation screens and menus. We're mixed on Remote Touch; some of our editors like the familiarity of the mouse interface, while others dislike the controller's overly sensitive nature.

What the interior doesn't offer is lots of places to stow your gear. As one would expect from a car with such tidy dimensions, the door bins and glovebox are not particularly expansive. Luggage capacity is a decent 14.3 cubic feet; folding down the rear seats provides more opportunity for cargo thanks to the CT's hatchback body style.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Lexus CT 200h.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.5
13 reviews
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't go wrong with the CT
Eric,03/26/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I loved my CT so much, I purchased it when my lease was up! I've had my ’13 CT for four problem-free years. Lexus was smart to tweak the Prius powertrain and drop it into a sexy, fun-to-drive package -- the perfect combination for those of us who want to minimize our carbon footprint but still have a little fun behind the wheel! It's true the CT's 0-60 time is less than impressive, but it's a compromise I'm willing to make to get 45+MPG in city driving. Even so, it never feels underpowered around town. It has no problem taking on mountain passes or zooming around traffic on the highway (the CVT will rev like crazy under these circumstances but I don't find it overly intrusive). The steering and throttle response are noticeably more athletic in Sport Mode -- the CT really comes to life! The suspension is firm but not uncomfortably so. The 10-speaker premium sound system is a dream. Interior ergonomics are near-perfect. I'm 6-feet tall and for such a small car I have no problem finding a comfortable driving position. The only complaint I have about the interior is the fact that the tiny sun visors don't extend -- so annoying! I'm actually a fan of the mouse-like remote touch system for the nav unit. I find it intuitive. I’ve taken it on several long road trips. The front seats never grew uncomfortable and it's very easy to cruise along an empty interstate at speed -- very stable. The CT is a fantastic car in its own right -- that I have averaged 43+ MPG is icing on the cake! Americans have gone gaga over SUVs, though, which has affected resale value for the CT. Not many people want small, fuel efficient cars anymore, which has pulled the resale value down much more quickly than I anticipated. Even so, I look forward to driving my CT for many years to come!
Cool looking and fun to drive
danupsman,11/17/2013
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We've logged several hundred miles on local road trips so far. It would seem with just 140 or so HP that it would be sluggish up hills but we haven't found that to be the case. It's surprisingly more powerful than we though it would be. We took a trip to our local mountains (8,000 ft plus) and we never felt at all like it wasn't powerful enough. It just wasn't an issue ! It handles very nicely but there is a little more road noise than I liked to compared to our infinity G35. The interior is a little tight and it takes a little more effort to get in and out of because of that and it's lowness to the ground, but we expected to give up some of that for the increase in fuel economy. Love it !
2013 Lexus ct200h Review After 2 Year ownership.
Abec,11/11/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought the vehicle with 70000 miles on it and replaced spark plugs ,intake air filter , and have been doing toyota 0-20 oil changes every 7k miles. My car now has 130xxx and it started to misfire to the point where I was not comfortable driving it. I started doing some research and well the apparently they are notorious for carbon build up. Did some more research and found and diy egr cleaning video on YouTube. Sure enough just performed the job today and it started running normal again. The diy job was pretty intense. Took me approx. 4 hours because of all the tight spots that you have to get into. But anyway the carbon build up seems to be happing to a lot of toyotas/ Lexus vehicles. Dec 2017 did an engine rebuild at the dealership because somehow the block was warped. After the rebuild engine is shaking at start up again. Issue was brought up to dealer and still pending. Not impressed lexus.
Why did I ever leave?
miked22,09/15/2013
I was a very loyal Lexus owner. I purchased 2 Rx300s in a row and couldn't say enough good stuff about Lexus. My only disappointment was the non- availability of the Mark Levenson sound system. That frustration sent me to a piece of junk domestic mfg. Back to present day...... I wanted to get something different. One day I was in a parking lot and saw the CT. I knew it was a Lexus however I never saw one before. I followed it and took note of the model number. After a little Internet research I went for the test drive and was very impressed. I expected a very sluggish pseudo sports sedan. It is anything but fast however it was much quicker than expected. Only one day in but I love it!
See all 13 reviews of the 2013 Lexus CT 200h
Features & Specs

MPG
43 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h Overview

The Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h is offered in the following submodels: CT 200h Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h Base is priced between $16,770 and$16,770 with odometer readings between 39955 and39955 miles.

Which used 2013 Lexus CT 200hs are available in my area?

