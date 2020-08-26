Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon

Get behind the wheel of our 2011 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid Hatchback in Starfire Pearl! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder with an Electric Motor combination delivering 134hp while connected to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive Hybrid provides a quiet, refined ride that will earn you near 40mpg on the highway. Smooth and easy to handle, it is ideal for long commutes. Lexus is known for driving performance and luxury amenities for good reason and our hatchback shows it! Accented by sleek alloy wheels and a bold chrome grille. The interior of our CT 200h is full of comfort features, making it a car you will love to spend time in every day. With comfortable power seating, an impressive audio system, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and phone controls, and full power accessories, all your wants and needs are covered. Blast your favorite music via auxiliary input/MP3/CD/Satellite/AM/FM radio, blast the multi-zone AC, and prepare to be pampered. This Lexus is as safe as it is stylish, sporting plenty of airbags, ABS, a first aid kit, impact-dissipating upper interior trim, stability and traction control, child safety locks, and a tire pressure monitor to give you peace of mind. With an excellent safety record, a stylish exterior, a comfortable and quality interior, this Lexus will meet all your requirements. Come in for a test drive experience today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH1B2045872

Stock: LG10536

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020