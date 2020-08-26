Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me
- 117,832 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2011 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE $1,125 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $32,900 POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! SPORT AND ECO MODES ! ELECTRIC VEHICLE MODE ! PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Starfire Pearl on Tan Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2B2003906
Stock: 003906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,171 miles
$11,990$2,127 Below Market
Toyota of Berkeley - Berkeley / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH7B2020393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,315 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The Lexus CT200H is hybrid, stylish & safest four door hatch back in market. sunroof, stereo & alloy wheels & many more options. Car came run and drive, we repaired right rear fender replaced the rear bumper. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9B2002154
Stock: 002154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 92,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,499$760 Below Market
Riverside Premier Motors - Riverside / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Smoky Granite Mica 2011 Lexus CT 200h FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i CT 200h, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, FWD, Smoky Granite Mica.Recent Arrival! 43/40 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Best fuel economy in its segment; attractive price; engaging handling for a hybrid; driver-friendly cabin with superb ergonomics. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3B2032945
Stock: 8710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 74,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,477$1,218 Below Market
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
** SERRA CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, BACKUP CAMERA, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.2011 Lexus CT 200hFWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i43/40 City/Highway MPG 43/40 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Knee airbag, MP3 decoder, NuLuxe Seat Material, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4B2031674
Stock: 29266H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 111,640 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,491
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXB2006908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,000
Lexus of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
2011 Lexus CT 200h Tungsten Pearl FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i CVTBOUGHT HERE SERVICED HERE, LOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER ON CARFAX!, LOW LOW MILES!, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 56509 miles below market average! 43/40 City/Highway MPGCome to www.lexusofbellevue.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 425-533-2147 for Help with any of our departments. Enjoy a seamless, transparent luxury buying experience at Lexus of Bellevue and Lexus Plus. A dealer documentary service fee in an amount up to one hundred and fifty dollars may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8B2008897
Stock: 23856A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 131,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,722
Leith Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Premium trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA W/REARVIEW MIRROR DISPL... LEATHER PKG. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM: backup camera, Lexus Enform w/destination assist & eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather/XM Sports & Stocks, LEATHER PKG: perforated leather seats w/driver seat memory, rain-sensing intermittent wipers w/mist cycle, auto-dimming outer mirrors w/memory, BACKUP CAMERA W/REARVIEW MIRROR DISPLAY, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control -Inc: Air Filter, Heated Front Bucket Seats -Inc: 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat W/Pwr Lumbar, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Adjustable Headrests, Nuluxe Interior Trim, Electric Pwr Steering, 201V Hv Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-Mh) Battery Pack, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (Ebd) W/Brake Assist (Ba), Bluetooth, Pwr Tilt/Sliding One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof W/Sunshade, 17" X 7.0" 10-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 1.8L Dohc Smpi 16-Valve I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Engine -Inc: Variable Valve Timing W/Intelligence (Vvt-I) LOCAL TRADE IN, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ONE OWNER, TIRES LIKE NEW, MUST SEE! WHO WE ARE: At Leith Toyota, our goal is to ensure that all of our customers are completely satisfied. Our team consists of true professionals who are dedicated to our customers. We challenge ourselves every day with standards of excellence to maintain customers for life. We take great pride being one of the very best in customer service and satisfaction, and continually strive to improve upon our performance. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH1B2013245
Stock: T013245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 47,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,700
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Get behind the wheel of our 2011 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid Hatchback in Starfire Pearl! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder with an Electric Motor combination delivering 134hp while connected to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive Hybrid provides a quiet, refined ride that will earn you near 40mpg on the highway. Smooth and easy to handle, it is ideal for long commutes. Lexus is known for driving performance and luxury amenities for good reason and our hatchback shows it! Accented by sleek alloy wheels and a bold chrome grille. The interior of our CT 200h is full of comfort features, making it a car you will love to spend time in every day. With comfortable power seating, an impressive audio system, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and phone controls, and full power accessories, all your wants and needs are covered. Blast your favorite music via auxiliary input/MP3/CD/Satellite/AM/FM radio, blast the multi-zone AC, and prepare to be pampered. This Lexus is as safe as it is stylish, sporting plenty of airbags, ABS, a first aid kit, impact-dissipating upper interior trim, stability and traction control, child safety locks, and a tire pressure monitor to give you peace of mind. With an excellent safety record, a stylish exterior, a comfortable and quality interior, this Lexus will meet all your requirements. Come in for a test drive experience today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH1B2045872
Stock: LG10536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 59,190 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,590
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**1 OWNER VEHICLE**9 SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS**LOW MILES****POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**POWER LOCKS**POWER BRAKES**POWER STEERING**TRACTION CONTROL**TRIP COMPUTER**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**CRUISE CONTROL**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-574-4458FRONT POWER LEATHER SEATS**CLIMATE CONTROL**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4B2035675
Stock: 035675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$526 Below Market
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8B2038742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,990
Hennessy Lexus of Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2011 Lexus CT 200h Starfire Pearl Clean CARFAX. *ONE OWNER*, *Local Trade*, *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *All Routine Maintenance Up To Date*, *Navigation System*, *Back up Camera*, **PLEASE CALL HENNESSY LEXUS OF GWINNETT @ 770-680-1000 FOR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE., **PLEASE CALL HENNESSY LEXUS OF GWINNETT @ 770-680-1000 TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE.. 43/40 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Hennessy Lexus of Gwinnett, come experience the largest selection of L Certified vehicles in the Southeast! We are a family owned dealership with deep roots in the Atlanta community. The Hennessy family takes great pride in providing local drivers like you with an exceptional selection of the latest luxury Lexus sedans, hybrids, and SUVs. Our commitment to superior customer service has earned us the 2020 DealerRater Lexus Dealer of the Year Award.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2B2030216
Stock: U44809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 77,159 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 1123 Cantrell Sansom Rd Blue Mound, TX 76131 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH6B2030199
Stock: 2000658284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 90,563 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH5B2045194
Stock: 19000195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,563 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4B2011151
Stock: 19253463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,650 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0B2028089
Stock: 19312380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,985 miles
$9,750
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2011 Lexus CT 200h PremiumRecent Arrival! 43/40 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH5B2039556
Stock: 20A0932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 84,583 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXB2045191
Stock: 2000629145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
