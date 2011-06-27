Vehicle overview

Are you somebody who desires an upscale car that's stylish enough to impress your friends and co-workers, but also one that's sufficiently practical to keep up with your active lifestyle and environmentally friendly enough to allow you to go to sleep at night with a clear conscience? Well, you might have come to the right vehicle review because that's exactly what the 2015 Lexus CT 200h is meant to be.

This luxury compact hatchback has been around for a while now, but it still manages to be pretty distinctive. The CT 200h's combination of attractive styling and upscale amenities is appealing, while its utilitarian four-door hatchback body style can accommodate a wider variety of cargo than your average sedan. What really sets the CT 200h apart from other luxury or luxury hybrid vehicles, however, is its fuel-efficient gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain that delivers an impressive EPA fuel economy rating of 42 mpg combined.

The CT 200h backs up its athletic looks with crisp handling that makes it feel a good bit more nimble than many hybrid models. Unfortunately, the car's sporty styling is ultimately writing checks the hybrid powertrain can't cash. With just 134 horsepower available, the CT 200h is no quicker than a Toyota Prius and is sorely lacking in the thrilling performance department. Also keep in mind that, while folding down the rear seats creates a flexible cargo hold with a good deal of space, the interior isn't exactly cavernous by modern compact crossover standards.

With those shortcomings in mind, buyers may want to consider other vehicles that might suit that trifecta of desires better. Although it's considerably more expensive, the 2015 BMW 328d wagon is a much more satisfying vehicle to drive and still provides very good fuel economy thanks to its diesel-fueled engine. On the other end of the price spectrum, the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid and new 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen TDI are cheaper, yet still provide much of the same experience as the Lexus (and are quicker to boot).

All things considered, the 2015 Lexus CT 200h is likable enough, but it's only by taking a test-drive that you'll truly know whether you can live with its modest performance.