  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus CT 200h
  4. Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2011 Lexus CT 200h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Best fuel economy in its segment
  • attractive price
  • engaging handling for a hybrid
  • driver-friendly cabin with superb ergonomics.
  • Pokey acceleration
  • not a lot of in-cabin storage space
  • some controls look dated and less than premium.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Lexus CT 200h for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$9,750 - $13,998
Used CT 200h for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Lexus CT 200h stands out in the small but impressive premium-compact segment thanks to its high fuel economy, sporty handing and an attractive price.

Vehicle overview

Historically, hybrids have been known for having certain strengths; fuel economy is one of them but engaging handling most certainly is not. These days, though, there are models on the market that are more ambitious, promising great mileage sweetened with a sportier driving experience. One such model is the 2011 Lexus CT 200h, which holds the distinction of being Lexus' fifth hybrid and the least expensive vehicle in its lineup.

The CT 200h hatchback is related to the Lexus HS 250h and shares its powertrain with the Toyota Prius. The main distinction here is that the CT 200h is designed specifically for better handling than either of those models, with a low stance and special suspension components. The CT also has adjustable drive modes, and once you get it in Sport mode, throttle and steering settings are modified for quicker response to driver inputs. The end result is a driving experience that's sharper and more enjoyable than you'll find in most other hybrids.

As you'd imagine, having a powertrain in common with Toyota's famously thrifty green machine means good things for the CT's performance at the gas pump. Though this Lexus isn't quite as efficient as the Prius (you can blame its heavier curb weight and more resistant tires for that), its combined mileage of 42 mpg is plenty impressive and makes it the most frugal choice in its clique of competitors. The downside is leisurely acceleration; in our testing, the CT posted a 0-60 time of 10.4 seconds, 0.3 second slower than the already pokey Prius.

This combination of high fuel economy but slow acceleration means the CT is an unusual choice in the premium compact segment. The only model that comes close to matching the CT's fuel economy is the diesel-powered 2011 Audi A3. Beyond that, you'll likely be looking at regular gas-powered cars like the superior-handling 2011 BMW 1 Series or the stylish 2011 Volvo C30. Despite this formidable competition, we think the 2011 Lexus CT 200h is a respectable choice. It's affordably priced, practical and will no doubt be a draw for shoppers prioritizing fuel efficiency.

2011 Lexus CT 200h models

The 2011 Lexus CT 200h is a premium compact four-door hatchback that comes in base and Premium trim levels.

Standard equipment on base models includes 17-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, premium vinyl upholstery, Bluetooth (with audio streaming) and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, satellite radio and auxiliary audio/USB jacks. The Premium model adds heated front seats and a sunroof.

A number of option packages are further available for the Premium trim. The Premium Audio package adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system with a six-disc CD changer. The Leather package adds rain-sensing wipers, leather upholstery, auto-dimming side mirrors and driver seat memory settings. The Navigation package adds a hard-drive-based navigation system (with real-time traffic and voice control), the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a back-up camera, increased Bluetooth functionality and Lexus Enform telematics.

Stand-alone options include LED headlamps and adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision system.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Lexus CT 200h is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Lexus CT 200h is motivated by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a pair of electric motor/generators. Combined output is 134 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds testing, the CT 200h accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a leisurely 10.4 seconds. The upside, though, is stellar fuel economy -- the EPA estimates fuel economy at 43 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 42 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2011 Lexus CT 200h includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and dual front knee airbags. Also standard is Safety Connect, a telematics service with automatic collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator and emergency assistance.

Buyers can choose an optional pre-collision system that comes packaged with adaptive cruise control -- this system determines when an accident is imminent and responds by tightening the front seatbelts and initializing brake assist. In Edmunds brake testing, the CT's performance was acceptable, with the car stopping from 60 mph in 120 feet.

Driving

In Eco mode -- which, as the name suggests, offers the best fuel economy -- the 2011 Lexus CT 200h shows its Prius roots, with numb throttle response and overly light steering. Things improve in "Normal" mode, though even this setting can leave the car feeling a bit torpid in fast-moving highway traffic.

The most performance-oriented setting is Sport, which sharpens steering and throttle response to deliver handling that's more willing and connected than that of most other hybrids. Despite its unremarkable 10.4-second acceleration time, the CT feels reasonably well-powered and responsive in this setting. Still, enthusiast-minded shoppers in this segment will be better served by the nimbler BMW 1 Series or quicker Volvo C30.

Interior

If you're expecting standard Lexus opulence and lots of wood trim, you won't find it here. But the CT 200h cabin is still upscale, with soft-touch surfaces on the most heavily trafficked contact points. The optional leather upholstery feels rich and pliable but the standard "NuLuxe" upholstery (a synthetic imitation that's 50 percent lighter than leather) is convincing and won't disappoint. The cabin looks modern and high-end, with the exception being the radio's dated-looking panel layout and display screen.

Driver-focused touches abound within the cockpit. The shifter sits high on the angled center stack, within easy reach of the driver, and Lexus' ergonomically stellar Remote Touch controller governs the navigation system -- this controller is essentially a mouse that sits on the driver side of the center console, and like the shifter, it's remarkably easy to reach and use. However, the unimpressive capacity of the glovebox, door bins and center bin means there's not much room for in-cabin storage. Luggage capacity is 14.3 cubic feet, and the rear seats fold down to give you more storage capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lexus CT 200h.

5(95%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow, what a great little car.
travelnman1,03/17/2011
I have previously owned three Lexus vehicles an ES 300, ES 350 and my last car a GS 350 AWD. When the CT 200h came out, I took a test drive and fell in love with the car. I drove it home that day. I liked the looks, red with black leather interior, and sporty. It's very quiet and has the ride quality of the ES 350 I had. You do hear the CVT under acceleration but it quiets down once up to speed. The car's computer indicated I got 44mpg on the first tank of gas. This includes some interstate driving. Currently, it shows 46.5 mpg will do an actual check on my next fillup. Go out and test drive one. Would make a good entry level to Lexus or 2nd vehicle
Loving My 2011 Lexus CT200H ~!
lexusluvmomma,02/13/2012
Purchased a black one (only Black or yellow left... yellow either love or not and I am a... not). Was wanting a Hybrid for a while. Was a Lexus owner already and I needed more space than my IS250 but not neccessarily as much as the RX.This was the perfect combination of the two. Good use of the space with the folding down back row of seats and access through the hatchback... and hey it is a Lexus what's not to love? :0)
Great hybrid - don't expect "sportcar" performance
jcpharm,04/09/2011
i bought this car because i wanted fuel efficiency first and foremost but wanted as sporty a driving-dynamic as was possible - this car delivers.
CT Finally Arrives
dgstan,03/21/2011
Believe it or not, I've been waiting for this car for about 18 months. Originally, it was considered a "future concept vehicle", so I never really expected it to become a reality. As I racked up miles on my 2005 Prius, I patiently followed this Lexus dream to it's fruition. I find the CT sporty, plush, and quite attractive. At some levels, it does feel somewhat cobbled together (no rear seat cupholders? Really?), but even a cobbled-together Lexus is still a Lexus. The seats are a dream. The interior cabin is well thought-out and you don't sit there wishing they did things differently (other than the missing cupholders). The more I play with the car, the more it surprises me.
See all 21 reviews of the 2011 Lexus CT 200h
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
43 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
43 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Lexus CT 200h
More About This Model

We're introduced to the 2011 Lexus CT 200h at a press event held in Delray Beach, Florida, a town that's the less exclusive neighbor to Boca Raton, that famously moneyed Florida retirement enclave. It's a fitting location, given that the CT 200h aims to be the affordable player in the Lexus lineup. With a sub-$30,000 price (the least expensive in the Lexus family) and frugal fuel efficiency, the CT 200h stands poised to beckon fresh blood to the brand's silver-haired customer base.

Lexus executives firmly refer to the CT 200h as a five-door compact, but as we take our first look at the car in the bright Florida sun, its sheet metal tells a humbler story. This is a hatchback, no two ways about it, a car meant to occupy the space in your imagination between a Mazda 3 five-door and an Audi A4 Avant.

It's also a hybrid, the fifth in the Lexus family, with the same powertrain as the Toyota Prius. As we'd expected, this translates into fuel economy that's the best in the premium compact segment, but what we didn't expect is how much fun the CT 200h is to drive. Though it's no overachiever in straight-line acceleration, this Lexus feels tightly buttoned up, with sharp, responsive steering. Hybrids aren't usually this entertaining, least of all those that share parts with a Prius.

Thin but diverse, the herd of premium compacts includes the lively BMW 1 Series, the handsome Volvo C30 and the luxurious, eco-minded Audi A3 TDI. Less pricey than most of its rivals and more frugal at the pump than all, the Lexus CT 200h distinguishes itself as a value-oriented luxury car that just happens to be a hybrid.

Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Overview

The Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h is offered in the following submodels: CT 200h Hatchback. Available styles include Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium is priced between $9,750 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 74563 and154985 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Lexus CT 200hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lexus CT 200h for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 CT 200hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,750 and mileage as low as 74563 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h.

Can't find a used 2011 Lexus CT 200hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus CT 200h for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,022.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,786.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus CT 200h for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,045.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Lexus CT 200h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus CT 200h lease specials

Related Used 2011 Lexus CT 200h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles