Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 Consumer Reviews

Rover Driver , 06/11/2018 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Thus far, I’ve been impressed with the drivablity of the little car. The only issue has been with a key fob not registering to the car (even with a new battery) and the availability of service in Omaha with the local dealer. Leadtimes for service appointments are running five weeks. If new car buyers knew that the service deptartment was this far under water, i have to believe Lexus would take all of their busineess.