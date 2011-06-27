Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 Consumer Reviews
Good 2014 LR2
Rover Driver, 06/11/2018
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Thus far, I’ve been impressed with the drivablity of the little car. The only issue has been with a key fob not registering to the car (even with a new battery) and the availability of service in Omaha with the local dealer. Leadtimes for service appointments are running five weeks. If new car buyers knew that the service deptartment was this far under water, i have to believe Lexus would take all of their busineess.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LR2
Related Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles