2005 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,845$2,835$3,370
Clean$1,687$2,590$3,078
Average$1,372$2,101$2,494
Rough$1,057$1,611$1,910
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,292$2,084$2,511
Clean$1,182$1,904$2,294
Average$961$1,544$1,858
Rough$740$1,184$1,423
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento EX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,740$2,709$3,232
Clean$1,591$2,475$2,952
Average$1,294$2,007$2,392
Rough$997$1,540$1,831
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,471$2,301$2,749
Clean$1,345$2,102$2,510
Average$1,094$1,705$2,034
Rough$843$1,308$1,558
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,494$2,380$2,858
Clean$1,366$2,174$2,611
Average$1,111$1,764$2,115
Rough$856$1,353$1,620
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$2,285$2,743
Clean$1,315$2,088$2,505
Average$1,070$1,694$2,030
Rough$824$1,299$1,554
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,904 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,904 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,904 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Kia Sorento ranges from $740 to $2,511, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.