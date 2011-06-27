Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,835
|$3,370
|Clean
|$1,687
|$2,590
|$3,078
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,101
|$2,494
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,611
|$1,910
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,292
|$2,084
|$2,511
|Clean
|$1,182
|$1,904
|$2,294
|Average
|$961
|$1,544
|$1,858
|Rough
|$740
|$1,184
|$1,423
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento EX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,740
|$2,709
|$3,232
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,475
|$2,952
|Average
|$1,294
|$2,007
|$2,392
|Rough
|$997
|$1,540
|$1,831
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,301
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,345
|$2,102
|$2,510
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,705
|$2,034
|Rough
|$843
|$1,308
|$1,558
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,380
|$2,858
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,174
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,764
|$2,115
|Rough
|$856
|$1,353
|$1,620
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,438
|$2,285
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,315
|$2,088
|$2,505
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,694
|$2,030
|Rough
|$824
|$1,299
|$1,554