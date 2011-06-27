Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

3 months owned, 2 months in service Jason Waters , 09/18/2018 Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful Feel like were making a lease payment on an invisible car. Seems like these JL's are plagued with issues and jeep has no support to fix them. Wish I could say it was one specific thing but the dealer just keeps throwing guesswork and parts at it only to have the check engine light come right back on again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WRANGLER JL- MASSIVE ISSUES SINCE PURCHASE Amanda Waters , 10/12/2018 Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) I purchased a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL on June 30, 2018 from Merrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Wantagh, and frankly am concerned at the myriad of problems I've had since owning it. The dealer has left me in a position where I no longer feel comfortable bringing the vehicle into them for service, as the entire experience has been unprofessional and I am not confident in their abilities to fix my vehicle in a timely manner. Two weeks after purchase, the vehicle would not start and the check engine light, as well as the "Service Electronic Throttle" light came on. The radiator fans were consistently running high, and the temperature gage was showing below cold. I reached out to the Dealer, who informed me that there were no appointments until August 7, 2018. They informed me that the car should be safe to drive, so I continued operating the vehicle with the lights on, and the faulty auto start/stop. The car was dropped at the dealer on August 7, 2018 and remained there until I called them and asked the status. They informed me that the car was fine, and that I could come and pick it up on August 15, 2018. I went to the Dealership on this day, and the car had all of the error messages still on, and the radiator fans were running exceptionally high. The Service Manager came out and told me to leave the vehicle, and I left without it. I contacted Jeep Corporation multiple times throughout this process, and spoke to two different Case Managers. The first, Ron, kept me on the phone for over an hour and told me to "go into the dealer on a busy Saturday and throw a fit to demand a replacement vehicle". He did not properly document any of my complaints, as the second case manager told me. The complaints were not properly documented until the 4th Case Manager was assigned to my deal. The vehicle remained in the dealership until August 29, 2018. I was informed that they had replaced a connector valve on the car that was allowing air to leak and that 59 miles were put on the vehicle during service. Upon arrival, I was treated with no respect and no one to explain the things that were "fixed" on the vehicle. They left the paperwork in the Jeep and I took it home. On September 1, 2018, the car would not start again, and all of the issues (radiator fans, temperature gage, check engine, service electronic throttle, auto start/stop service required) were back on the dashboard. I contacted jeep Corporation and the Dealer. The new case manager was assigned, and she informed me that the previous case managers had not properly written down any of the complaints that I had previously contacted Jeep regarding. I reached out to attempt to contact the owner of the Dealer on September 4, 2018, and he never responded to my message. I dropped the vehicle back at the Dealership on September 6, 2018. Jeep Corporation instructed me to not have direct contact with the dealer/service manager anymore, and that they would be the point of contact due to their interaction with the service manager. On September 10, 2018, Jeep Corporation instructed me that a STAR Case was being opened by the dealer to manage repairs. On September 11, 2018, I requested from Jeep Corporation a copy of the paperwork with the information on the repairs and was informed that they were unable to provide that information and that I needed to reach out to the dealership. The dealer was still diagnosing the problem with the vehicle on September 11, 2018. On September 13, 2018 I was informed that the dealer had replaced the PCM and that they were keeping the car until Monday, September 17, 2018 to monitor repairs and drive the car daily prior to returning it. On October 11, 2018, the U Connect touch screen and backup camera stopped functioning. Upon multiple restarts of the vehicle, it remains frozen in a black screen. I contacted Jeep Corporation who told me they needed to open another case and document the complaint. I specifically requested a contact to speak to regarding the multitude of issues with this vehicle and was instructed that I needed a new case manager to discuss this with. I reached back out to the dealer who has not responded to my inquiries. The first appointment for repairs is October 23, 2018 at a dealer that I did not purchase the vehicle from. I'm writing this because I do not feel safe in this vehicle. If I could return it, I would.

It's a Jeep! Or - a Fiat version of a Jeep J. Harp , 05/16/2018 Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) So, let me say this - the new JL Wrangler has improved a lot over the outgoing (but still offered for sale, for some reason) JK Wrangler. My biggest complaint is the build quality. Our Wrangler Unlimited Sahara showed up with one Freedom top panel a different color. No biggie, probably a Friday job car. But the battle to get it fixed with the local Jeep dealer in Medford OR was epic. Initially the dealer was confused as to why we would want all the top panels to match... Then when tasked with fixing it, they said "drop it off and we will send it to the body shop to get it painted" So we'd get a loaner for "3-4 weeks" Um, no... After several calls to FCA corporate, the dealer agreed to get a new panel and have it painted, and swap it out. After owning the Wrangler for a few weeks, we noticed little things wrong. Like the sunvisor was split open with the plastic guts sticking out. Not what you'd expect from a $50k car. The new 8-speed transmission flat out sucks. It is shifting constantly, even on flat ground. When towing it really never stops shifting. After calling the dealer service department, their response is pretty much "if it moves, and no warning lights are on, there's nothing we can do about it" - - Be warned, FCA will do "over the air" updates on the car. Gone are the days of the dealer forcing software updates on the vehicle when you drop it off for an oil change. After leaving the dealer, the (very expensive) 8.4" Uconnect screen had "Off Road" pages to show fun things like approach angle, oil temp, etc... The next day after getting the Wrangler home, POOF! They were gone, like they were never even there. FCA says it will be a feature on the 2019 Wrangler... LOL ; so how did they appear on a 2018 Wrangler then disappear? I will always wonder what Jeep might have evolved into had Daimler Mercedes retained ownership (a G-class equivalent !?) rather than Fiat taking over and doing what Fiat does best... Make no mistake, the Wrangler JL Unlimited is a fun car, and it is still a Jeep. And there are so many improvements over the JK. It just feels you should get something that "feels" more quality for $50 grand, rather than something that feels slapped together with a lousy transmission and the same boring old Pentastar V6 that FCA has put in just about every vehicle built for the last 10 years (who needs direct injection or turbochargers when a gas guzzler V6 still sells?)

3 months to get a part 2018 Jeep Nicole , 03/02/2018 Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) I have searched for over a year for the perfect Jeep. I finally found a 2018 Wrangler Sahara. I had it for two days and filled up The gas tank for the first time. I quickly found out it had a gas leak so it was towed back to the dealership. Jeep does not have the part available. I have been told it is on backorder until the end of May 2018. I purchased the vehicle February 19th, 2018 and it was towed two days later. I am getting the run around that it is a new vehicle so not all parts are on hand. No one will answer questions. I just keep being told that they are trying to fast track it. Therefore, be careful when you purchase. Jeeps have a good name but this makes me exceptionally worried, angry, and frustrated. I would love to leave a better review but I have to have the vehicle to be able to review it. Customer service doesn't even apologize. I am just basically being told to deal with it.