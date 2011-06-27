  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,633$26,754$28,999
Clean$24,022$26,080$28,247
Average$22,799$24,731$26,742
Rough$21,576$23,382$25,238
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,340$21,356$23,486
Clean$18,860$20,817$22,877
Average$17,900$19,741$21,659
Rough$16,940$18,664$20,440
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,123$32,552$35,124
Clean$29,376$31,732$34,213
Average$27,881$30,090$32,391
Rough$26,386$28,449$30,569
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,570$24,498$27,584
Clean$21,035$23,881$26,868
Average$19,964$22,646$25,438
Rough$18,893$21,410$24,007
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Chief 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,654$29,948$32,377
Clean$26,968$29,193$31,537
Average$25,595$27,683$29,858
Rough$24,222$26,173$28,178
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,077$25,167$27,377
Clean$22,504$24,533$26,667
Average$21,359$23,264$25,247
Rough$20,214$21,995$23,827
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,795$18,886$21,090
Clean$16,379$18,410$20,543
Average$15,545$17,457$19,449
Rough$14,711$16,505$18,355
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,443$24,354$27,422
Clean$20,911$23,740$26,711
Average$19,847$22,512$25,288
Rough$18,782$21,285$23,866
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,378$27,736$30,231
Clean$24,748$27,037$29,447
Average$23,488$25,639$27,879
Rough$22,229$24,241$26,311
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,053$27,173$29,417
Clean$24,431$26,488$28,654
Average$23,188$25,118$27,128
Rough$21,944$23,748$25,602
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,204$26,517$28,962
Clean$23,604$25,848$28,211
Average$22,402$24,511$26,708
Rough$21,201$23,175$25,206
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,737$25,896$28,180
Clean$23,147$25,243$27,450
Average$21,969$23,937$25,988
Rough$20,791$22,632$24,526
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Smoky Mountain 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,852$24,768$26,798
Clean$22,285$24,144$26,103
Average$21,151$22,895$24,713
Rough$20,016$21,647$23,323
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Winter 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,362$30,565$32,899
Clean$27,658$29,794$32,045
Average$26,250$28,254$30,339
Rough$24,843$26,713$28,632
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Chief 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,910$24,827$26,857
Clean$22,342$24,201$26,160
Average$21,205$22,949$24,767
Rough$20,068$21,698$23,374
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,861$29,985$32,237
Clean$27,169$29,229$31,401
Average$25,786$27,717$29,729
Rough$24,403$26,206$28,056
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,958$22,972$25,101
Clean$20,438$22,393$24,450
Average$19,398$21,235$23,148
Rough$18,358$20,076$21,846
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,614$22,742$24,991
Clean$20,102$22,169$24,343
Average$19,079$21,022$23,047
Rough$18,056$19,876$21,750
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,030$33,386$35,884
Clean$30,260$32,544$34,953
Average$28,720$30,861$33,092
Rough$27,179$29,178$31,230
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Big Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,398$22,702$25,132
Clean$19,892$22,130$24,481
Average$18,880$20,985$23,177
Rough$17,867$19,841$21,873
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,805$21,825$23,960
Clean$19,314$21,275$23,338
Average$18,331$20,175$22,096
Rough$17,348$19,074$20,853
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,818$30,075$32,465
Clean$27,128$29,317$31,623
Average$25,747$27,800$29,939
Rough$24,366$26,284$28,255
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,728$22,406$25,228
Clean$19,239$21,841$24,574
Average$18,259$20,712$23,265
Rough$17,280$19,582$21,956
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,509$29,739$32,100
Clean$26,826$28,989$31,267
Average$25,461$27,490$29,602
Rough$24,095$25,991$27,937
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Winter 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,994$27,309$29,757
Clean$24,373$26,621$28,985
Average$23,133$25,244$27,442
Rough$21,892$23,867$25,898
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler 75th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,737$27,291$29,990
Clean$24,123$26,603$29,212
Average$22,895$25,227$27,656
Rough$21,667$23,851$26,101
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,758$29,254$32,939
Clean$25,119$28,517$32,085
Average$23,840$27,042$30,376
Rough$22,562$25,567$28,667
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,410 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Wrangler is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,410 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,410 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jeep Wrangler and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jeep Wrangler ranges from $14,711 to $21,090, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.