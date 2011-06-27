Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,633
|$26,754
|$28,999
|Clean
|$24,022
|$26,080
|$28,247
|Average
|$22,799
|$24,731
|$26,742
|Rough
|$21,576
|$23,382
|$25,238
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,340
|$21,356
|$23,486
|Clean
|$18,860
|$20,817
|$22,877
|Average
|$17,900
|$19,741
|$21,659
|Rough
|$16,940
|$18,664
|$20,440
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,123
|$32,552
|$35,124
|Clean
|$29,376
|$31,732
|$34,213
|Average
|$27,881
|$30,090
|$32,391
|Rough
|$26,386
|$28,449
|$30,569
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,570
|$24,498
|$27,584
|Clean
|$21,035
|$23,881
|$26,868
|Average
|$19,964
|$22,646
|$25,438
|Rough
|$18,893
|$21,410
|$24,007
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Chief 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,654
|$29,948
|$32,377
|Clean
|$26,968
|$29,193
|$31,537
|Average
|$25,595
|$27,683
|$29,858
|Rough
|$24,222
|$26,173
|$28,178
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,077
|$25,167
|$27,377
|Clean
|$22,504
|$24,533
|$26,667
|Average
|$21,359
|$23,264
|$25,247
|Rough
|$20,214
|$21,995
|$23,827
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,795
|$18,886
|$21,090
|Clean
|$16,379
|$18,410
|$20,543
|Average
|$15,545
|$17,457
|$19,449
|Rough
|$14,711
|$16,505
|$18,355
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,443
|$24,354
|$27,422
|Clean
|$20,911
|$23,740
|$26,711
|Average
|$19,847
|$22,512
|$25,288
|Rough
|$18,782
|$21,285
|$23,866
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,378
|$27,736
|$30,231
|Clean
|$24,748
|$27,037
|$29,447
|Average
|$23,488
|$25,639
|$27,879
|Rough
|$22,229
|$24,241
|$26,311
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,053
|$27,173
|$29,417
|Clean
|$24,431
|$26,488
|$28,654
|Average
|$23,188
|$25,118
|$27,128
|Rough
|$21,944
|$23,748
|$25,602
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,204
|$26,517
|$28,962
|Clean
|$23,604
|$25,848
|$28,211
|Average
|$22,402
|$24,511
|$26,708
|Rough
|$21,201
|$23,175
|$25,206
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,737
|$25,896
|$28,180
|Clean
|$23,147
|$25,243
|$27,450
|Average
|$21,969
|$23,937
|$25,988
|Rough
|$20,791
|$22,632
|$24,526
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Smoky Mountain 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,852
|$24,768
|$26,798
|Clean
|$22,285
|$24,144
|$26,103
|Average
|$21,151
|$22,895
|$24,713
|Rough
|$20,016
|$21,647
|$23,323
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Winter 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,362
|$30,565
|$32,899
|Clean
|$27,658
|$29,794
|$32,045
|Average
|$26,250
|$28,254
|$30,339
|Rough
|$24,843
|$26,713
|$28,632
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Chief 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,910
|$24,827
|$26,857
|Clean
|$22,342
|$24,201
|$26,160
|Average
|$21,205
|$22,949
|$24,767
|Rough
|$20,068
|$21,698
|$23,374
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,861
|$29,985
|$32,237
|Clean
|$27,169
|$29,229
|$31,401
|Average
|$25,786
|$27,717
|$29,729
|Rough
|$24,403
|$26,206
|$28,056
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,958
|$22,972
|$25,101
|Clean
|$20,438
|$22,393
|$24,450
|Average
|$19,398
|$21,235
|$23,148
|Rough
|$18,358
|$20,076
|$21,846
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,614
|$22,742
|$24,991
|Clean
|$20,102
|$22,169
|$24,343
|Average
|$19,079
|$21,022
|$23,047
|Rough
|$18,056
|$19,876
|$21,750
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,030
|$33,386
|$35,884
|Clean
|$30,260
|$32,544
|$34,953
|Average
|$28,720
|$30,861
|$33,092
|Rough
|$27,179
|$29,178
|$31,230
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Big Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,398
|$22,702
|$25,132
|Clean
|$19,892
|$22,130
|$24,481
|Average
|$18,880
|$20,985
|$23,177
|Rough
|$17,867
|$19,841
|$21,873
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,805
|$21,825
|$23,960
|Clean
|$19,314
|$21,275
|$23,338
|Average
|$18,331
|$20,175
|$22,096
|Rough
|$17,348
|$19,074
|$20,853
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,818
|$30,075
|$32,465
|Clean
|$27,128
|$29,317
|$31,623
|Average
|$25,747
|$27,800
|$29,939
|Rough
|$24,366
|$26,284
|$28,255
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,728
|$22,406
|$25,228
|Clean
|$19,239
|$21,841
|$24,574
|Average
|$18,259
|$20,712
|$23,265
|Rough
|$17,280
|$19,582
|$21,956
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,509
|$29,739
|$32,100
|Clean
|$26,826
|$28,989
|$31,267
|Average
|$25,461
|$27,490
|$29,602
|Rough
|$24,095
|$25,991
|$27,937
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Winter 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,994
|$27,309
|$29,757
|Clean
|$24,373
|$26,621
|$28,985
|Average
|$23,133
|$25,244
|$27,442
|Rough
|$21,892
|$23,867
|$25,898
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler 75th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,737
|$27,291
|$29,990
|Clean
|$24,123
|$26,603
|$29,212
|Average
|$22,895
|$25,227
|$27,656
|Rough
|$21,667
|$23,851
|$26,101
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,758
|$29,254
|$32,939
|Clean
|$25,119
|$28,517
|$32,085
|Average
|$23,840
|$27,042
|$30,376
|Rough
|$22,562
|$25,567
|$28,667