Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

I own a 2012 Rubicon Unlimited (90K miles) and just recently purchased a 2017 Rubicon Hard Rock. Love the modular bumper and recently installed 10K Smittybuilt winch and Terraflex 2" leveling coil spacers. Same as what I did on my 2012. My wife has a 2015 Grand Cherokee diesel and the entertainment / nav system on hers is intuitive and well thought out. The entertainment / nav on my 2017, not so much. As far as off road capabilities, NOTHING comes close to a Rubicon. The electronic sway bar disconnect and lockers make off roading a breeze. I installed offset rims and 33 inch MTS Mickey Thompson's on my 2012 and it improves body roll and off roading capabilities, wish Jeep would do this on the Rubicon. The BF Goodrich KM's don't cut it. The 3 piece hard top is still tight and quiet on my 2012, great design. The LED headlights on the 2017 are a huge upgrade. The seats are very comfortable and the Alpine sound system is great. The beefer rock rails on the Hard Rock are a nice upgrade from the Rubicon, as I have leaned on the stock rails on my 2012 and they are not near as robust as on the Hard Rock. I love the design and performance of the 2017 albeit not alot of miles on it yet. Saw the new design and although would love a diesel, don't like the 2018 design. Taking it to Jeep Jamboree in Palo Duro to put it through the paces in May... Update to my review above. Put the Rubicon to task at Palo Duro. Aside from a few areas that were heavily rutted coming to a sharp peak causing us to high center, this vehicle can go anywhere. The trails in Palo Duro are technical, exceptionally steep blind approaches and exits that you don't believe the vehicle could manage. Auto sway bar release and auto lockers are a huge help with managing changing conditions on the fly. Since last review, put on Bushwacker flat fenders and 33" Ridge Grapplers. No reliability issues with the vehicle since my first review. If you are serious about off roading nothing comes close to the capabilities of a Rubicon off the dealer floor. Heading to next Jeep Jamboree in Sept 2017 at Ozark Arkansas. The more I see of the redesigned 2018, the less I like it except for power plant choices.

Mercdoc , 11/16/2016 Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

This is our 2nd Jeep with our first being a 2015 2dr Willys. Now I know this is to be for 2016 models but, really there isn't much different and really you can say ours could be a 2016.5 LOL. But... really what do we think of our Jeep? First, new for the 75th edition and a huge improvement are the LED head lamps. I think Jeep finally got this one right and they are standard on the Sahara and Rubicon, but don't worry they are an upgrade for 495.00 on the Sport versions. They are a bright white(daylight) type which are bright on the roads. We have not had a chance to make a night run offroad to see how they light up the woods but I am sure they will be far better than what we had on our Willys. The overall look of the 75th Anniversary we really love. The Power dome hood and front/rear bronzed bumpers from the Hard Rock really set it apart. The tire size is ok but I think the 255-75r-17s that came on our Willys would have given a much better off road ready look than the Wrangler Armor Tracks that came on it. Don't get me wrong, the Armor Track tires are quiet and do have an off road look to them but it is just a personal preference. The ride is the same as any Sahara with the provided Jeep "heavy duty" suspension. I must admit that I like the ride of the Jeep "Performance suspension" that came on our Willys or standard for the Rubicons. The Sahara suspension like the Sport(s) suspension just seems too soft for what I expect a Jeep to ride, again it's just a personal preference. For most folks that spend much of their time "Mall Crawling" the ride would be perfect and most likely their preferred. Now moving to the inside and our impressions. First look inside there is a bit of EWWW and AHHH from the upgraded interior of the Sahara/75th Anniversary edition over the Willys. But that feeling is short lived as you get in and get comfy in your seat. The leather trimmed seats do feel nice but the lack of lumbar is a minus for me. When traveling the added lumbar support is a nice feeling on the lower back. The dash appears to be very close to what we had in our Willys but with some extra little touches. The speedo and tach lettering are nicer to look at with what appear to be larger letters and a cleaner look. Not really sure how to explain this other than for you to go look at a Sport then look at the 75th edition to know what I mean. Now I will admit that I did not look at any other trim level for 2017 so I am comparing it to our 2015 Willys, which also had the premium dash/cluster in it. The steering controls are the same for 17 as they were for 15 and I am sure the same for 16s. They do take a bit to get use to all the functions that they can do. The My-Gig 430 is a nice upgrade over the 130 standard radio that we had in our Willys. The touch screen for me is a novelty and the upgrade to navigation with travel link is a plus for the interstate traveler. It is not as refined as other systems from the other manufacturers but it does get the job done. We have not had a chance to explore all of the features of the 430N but I did find it to be easy to use without reading the manual. Finding some of the feature items could be easier to find with a dedicated button over searching thought the "Menu" button. Our Jeep also came with the Alpine speaker upgrade and it is a great improvement over the stock radio. Yes it is a pricey upgrade and many will say you can that they can build a nicer one for less but many will never do it and be disappointed with the stock system. The Alpine upgrade provides a much need bass response that is not in the stock system. You do lose your hide away in the back as the sub is mounted there. In the JKU it is not a big deal but if you have a JK you will miss that bit of storage. No matter what radio you have the Alpine system is available for an upgrade, my only issue is the lack of being able to tune it. You get Bass or Treble in one radio or you get Bass, Mids, or Treble with the touch screens. Not much there and maybe something that Jeep will touch on for the JL release. I love listening to music both in the Jeep and in my home and the Alpine has a very pleasant sound. The bass is firm but doesn't rattle your ear drums, now you can turn the bass up all the way and it will shake the mirrors and vibrate your back but it is by no means a 15-inch subwoofer. I did notice that the AM/FM tuner picks up stations better than the U130 that we had in the Willys. The ability to copy my CDs to the hard drive is a nice feature, it is a little slow but the playback is great. The U-Connect works great wth both my Android phone and my wife's iPhone and music playback is great with each. Our iPod touch that we use from time to time works well with Bluetooth or the data/charge cable. While using the cable the radio controls the iPod but Bluetooth you keep control on the device. Seating is great up front and spacious in the back but the seats are too up-right in the back. Wish i had more room.