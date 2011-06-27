Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

Love the JEEP disgustedagain , 03/08/2013 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have heard many stories out there about the poor gas mileage of the Jeeps. Please, Do not believe them. The 2008 4.7 does great. Sure, they will drink down the gas in gulps if you are getting it on, which they will do! However in mixed driving to work 25 miles mixed city and freeway, with the smaller 4.7 V8, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is AVERAGING 19.5 Miles per gallon. On the Highway, it is getting 24 miles per gallon AVERAGE! so, for a 4X4 SUV, I would say that is really good! The SUV rides smooth, nimble, small turning radius, all I can want. With Michelin LTX/MS , it digs in deep snow like child's play. If you want a real nice SUV, this is the one for you! Now at 95,000 doing good. We also have a 2007 Laredo 3.7L with 180,000 runs like new dispite the slight clitter clatter valve noise which is normal for that engine. 3.7 by design has weak starter soliniod. Been through 4 starters because of that pain! 2 rebuilds failed. Otherwise reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE LOVE LIKE yesdnyl99 , 05/27/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is my first Jeep after loving them since I was little. It's rugged while still comfortable. The speakers are loud and clear, it's comfortable on long trips, and it's quite trusting when you find yourself in bad weather. It swings around to get into parking spaces that other SUVs wouldn't be able to fit into because they don't have a sharp turn. This one does without being scared of embarrassing yourself with having to reverse a million times. SUVs are normally bumpy but this one is pretty fun when it does bounce. The style is masculine but feminine enough for women to drive it without feeling like a guy.

Great Jeep for fun and towing Starguy , 11/04/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have the limited 4.7L with the towing package and air brake module. This thing pulls a 28' travel trailer like it was nothing. The trailer has the leveler bars which make it possible with this size. The motor strains some while passing up hill or really steep grades. So if you know the limits it's great. Gas mileage while pulling was between 13 if you push it and 16 if you keep it around 60 to 65 mph. but straight driving highway mileage I've gone from 18 to 25 depending on speed and wind conditions. I have everything except the 5.7 hemi and the trim package of the Overland model. The wife and I love it and are going to purchase it when the lease is up. Safety was a big factor also,solid.

My 3 for 1 Diesel Grand Cherokee Gregg P. , 03/19/2017 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2008 Grand Cherokee CRD to replace a 2 seat GT DOHC 4V V8 convertible, a full size van used primarily for towing and my daily driver. I wanted a car that would be fun to drive, be good in snow, tow a 3,200 lb. camper and get good fuel economy. So far (4k miles, 4 months of ownership) I am very pleased with this SUV. The 3.0L Mercedes CRD engine and trans represent the best of MB components that were shared with Chrysler. I purchased a very well engineered tune that improves fuel economy and reliability while matching the power and torque of the current crop of 3.0L diesel SUVs (255 HP, 455 lb-ft). The acceleration with the tune is impressive and effortless; this torque is significantly more than the hot rod SRT Hemi V8 in the 2008 GC and peaks about 3,000 RPM sooner. I'm still on my first tank after the tune; most users claim a 2-4 MPG improvement. My baseline economy is 21 MPG overall (50/50 mix of city/hwy driving) which is decent for my heavy foot. The most surprising aspect is the handling; it is a lot of fun to power through the turns with this large SUV. The full time 4WD makes the front tires help pull it through the corners. It's not meant to be a "G" machine but Car and Driver magazine said it can stay with well driven sports sedans in the corners. It has a very comfortable ride and an attractive interior with a nice sized sunroof and all the features of a luxury vehicle (the 2008 Limited interior has notable improvements over the 2007 model). The biggest problem I had was finding a nice one with the options I wanted at a reasonable price (they only made about 2,000 2008 CRDs so they are fairly rare - low mileage units approach the cost of a 2-3 year old VM diesel equipped current generation GC). I bought mine with 120k miles; some say it is barely broken in. My tuner said a Sprinter van he tweaked (it has the same basic CRD engine/trans as the GC) now has 700k miles on it with no rebuilds. I hope to drive my Jeep to at least the 250k mile point. The biggest compliment I can pay it is that it puts a smile on my face every time I drive it whether it's confidently plowing through 8" of snow, out-accelerating a BMW or hustling through the turns on my favorite back roads. All this and a 7,200 lb towing capacity. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value