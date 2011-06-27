Estimated values
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,149
|$7,539
|$8,308
|Clean
|$5,753
|$7,043
|$7,751
|Average
|$4,960
|$6,050
|$6,637
|Rough
|$4,167
|$5,057
|$5,524
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,968
|$4,916
|$5,441
|Clean
|$3,712
|$4,593
|$5,076
|Average
|$3,200
|$3,945
|$4,347
|Rough
|$2,689
|$3,298
|$3,618
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,332
|$5,334
|$5,890
|Clean
|$4,052
|$4,983
|$5,495
|Average
|$3,494
|$4,281
|$4,706
|Rough
|$2,935
|$3,578
|$3,916
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,473
|$4,339
|$4,819
|Clean
|$3,249
|$4,054
|$4,496
|Average
|$2,801
|$3,482
|$3,850
|Rough
|$2,353
|$2,911
|$3,204
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,198
|$4,047
|$4,517
|Clean
|$2,991
|$3,781
|$4,215
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,248
|$3,609
|Rough
|$2,167
|$2,715
|$3,004
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,741
|$5,774
|$6,345
|Clean
|$4,435
|$5,394
|$5,920
|Average
|$3,824
|$4,634
|$5,070
|Rough
|$3,212
|$3,873
|$4,219
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,312
|$5,290
|$5,832
|Clean
|$4,034
|$4,941
|$5,441
|Average
|$3,478
|$4,245
|$4,659
|Rough
|$2,922
|$3,549
|$3,878