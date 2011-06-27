Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews

Short Term Review 67es335 , 02/09/2015 R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I traded my XKRS in for the F Type R Coupe. What a difference in feel and performance. The XKRS has the same motor, same HP and torque but feels so much different. The XKRS you have to drive very carefully or else you will find yourself pointing in the wrong direction. The R Coupe coaxes you in to throwing it around. It feels solid and connected, sure footed and playful. Everything the XKRS was not. Well done Jaguar! Report Abuse

Ride of your life Farrukh Mirza , 03/04/2019 V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It’s a gorgeous car with a gorgeous sound. But remember all your costs will go up. Because the insurance is going to be expensive, gas is going to be expensive and the girls who want a ride will be expensive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This cat roars! audrey , 01/15/2018 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love this car for running around town in a hurry! Easy to park, fun to drive easy to maintain. Nothing to hate about this car except the drop in price from new to resale. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first JAG! Jay Smith , 06/13/2018 V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I was hesitant to purchase /lease a Jaguar based on PAST reputation of mechanical shortcomings. Boy was I surprised at the quality and performance of my F-type. It also draws a lot of attention and questions from others. It looks beautiful! Maybe a little loud for some. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse