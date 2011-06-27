Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews
Short Term Review
I traded my XKRS in for the F Type R Coupe. What a difference in feel and performance. The XKRS has the same motor, same HP and torque but feels so much different. The XKRS you have to drive very carefully or else you will find yourself pointing in the wrong direction. The R Coupe coaxes you in to throwing it around. It feels solid and connected, sure footed and playful. Everything the XKRS was not. Well done Jaguar!
Ride of your life
It’s a gorgeous car with a gorgeous sound. But remember all your costs will go up. Because the insurance is going to be expensive, gas is going to be expensive and the girls who want a ride will be expensive.
This cat roars!
Love this car for running around town in a hurry! Easy to park, fun to drive easy to maintain. Nothing to hate about this car except the drop in price from new to resale.
My first JAG!
I was hesitant to purchase /lease a Jaguar based on PAST reputation of mechanical shortcomings. Boy was I surprised at the quality and performance of my F-type. It also draws a lot of attention and questions from others. It looks beautiful! Maybe a little loud for some.
F-type Daily Driver
CPO f-type V6 is my daily driver and love going to work. Best V6 exhaust note in my opinion. No major issues so far, just minor rattling in dash area on rough roads and sticky buttons. Great balance of fun and class. A really head turner and amazing exhaust note.
