Estimated values
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,204
|$35,745
|$39,451
|Clean
|$31,043
|$34,475
|$37,975
|Average
|$28,720
|$31,935
|$35,024
|Rough
|$26,398
|$29,395
|$32,072
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,349
|$31,685
|$35,160
|Clean
|$27,327
|$30,559
|$33,844
|Average
|$25,282
|$28,307
|$31,214
|Rough
|$23,238
|$26,056
|$28,583
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,086
|$30,270
|$33,587
|Clean
|$26,110
|$29,194
|$32,331
|Average
|$24,156
|$27,043
|$29,818
|Rough
|$22,203
|$24,892
|$27,305
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,293
|$26,022
|$28,865
|Clean
|$22,453
|$25,097
|$27,786
|Average
|$20,773
|$23,248
|$25,626
|Rough
|$19,093
|$21,399
|$23,467
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,425
|$27,385
|$30,463
|Clean
|$23,544
|$26,412
|$29,323
|Average
|$21,783
|$24,466
|$27,044
|Rough
|$20,021
|$22,520
|$24,765
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,661
|$38,318
|$42,158
|Clean
|$33,411
|$36,957
|$40,581
|Average
|$30,912
|$34,234
|$37,427
|Rough
|$28,412
|$31,510
|$34,273