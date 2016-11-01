I've had my Jaguar F Pace S since March of 2017 and I bought it new with 8 miles on it. I've driven it long and hard on many trips and in daily driving and always performs at the top of it's game since the first day I bought it. The biggest misinformation issue I've noticed on the YouTube reviews by the professional talking press and personal opinion heads is that it has a rough ride. But what everyone failed to mention is that there is a comfort mode option which is what I used the majority of the time unless I'm out intentionally racing around for fun. The ride is just as smooth as all the other cars I drove which included but was not limited to Porsche, Audi, Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, etc. I've driven them all and have own most of them. 99% of the talking head video reviews are non owners who spend just minutes with the car or any car. But the F Pace and F Pace S all ride with great handling and performance and ride just as smooth in comfort mode. My ponies get up and go religiously without fail. I have no thoughts on the Jaguar service department because I've never had to use it, other than my normal oil changes, etc. The warranty was a huge seller for me as well. Nothing like it on any other car that I'm aware of. I drove all the Porsche SUV's and other than needless expensive wood species or other non important things to me they have no comparison to the Jaguar F Pace, especially the aesthetics. Their almost as boring looking as the Tesla in my opinion. It makes absolutely no sense rolling out all the extra dough for Maserati, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes etc. just to have an ego badge and while looking financially ignorant to be gaudy and showy. The F Pace is a much more sophisticated statement indeed, not to mention the most discrete and best looking car out of the whole bunch. I come from the high end design world who gets scale, etc. and making all types of design statements for the the top 10% of the 1%. And Jaguar hit the nail on the head with the F-pace from aesthetics, to performance, to reliability, and value.

Read more