  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-PACE
  4. Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jaguar F-PACE
Request a Quote
JaguarUSA.com

2018 Jaguar F-PACE Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Available supercharged V6 delivers quick and powerful acceleration
  • Bigger cargo space than many rivals
  • Handles and brakes like a sport sedan
  • Fuel-efficient diesel option gets 29 mpg combined
  • Interior materials feel cheap for a luxury SUV at this price
  • Mediocre infotainment system with clunky smartphone integration
  • The larger the wheels, the poorer the ride comfort
  • More road and wind noise in the cabin than competitors
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Jaguar F-PACE for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$25,578 - $44,990
Used F-PACE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which F-PACE does Edmunds recommend?

While the new base engine puts up some competitive power figures, we believe the F-Pace is best experienced with a supercharged V6 under the hood. The S model gets 40 more horsepower, but we find the 35t model's 340 horses plenty to frolic with on a daily basis. (Note, however, that Jaguar is only building the 35t for the first half of the model year. Its replacement is the four-cylinder 30t variant.) For a recommended trim level, check out the Prestige. It comes well-equipped and features a host of upgrades, most notably keyless entry, grained leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and front seats, and front and rear parking aids among other things.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Though it's a relative newcomer to the luxury crossover scene, the Jaguar F-Pace has already made favorable impressions with us as well as the buying public. Coming off its debut year in 2017, the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is indeed an attractive package. It's elegant, fun to drive, spacious, and even potentially fuel-efficient, depending on your choice of engine and how much fun you want to have.

We happen to prefer the engine sitting at the high end of the power curve, a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 making 380 horsepower in the S model and 340 hp for all 35t trim variants. Jaguar has added a new turbocharged inline-four this year, though. It's good for 247 hp or 296 hp and at a more affordable price. And still available diesel engine returns an impressive 29 mpg in combined driving.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace occupies a unique space in the luxury crossover SUV spectrum, splitting the size difference between the small and midsize classes. However, you'll likely be cross-shopping it against smaller crossovers because it lines up with the rest of the class offerings in terms of price and power. Though the F-Pace has some drawbacks, overall we think you'll find it an alluring choice.

What's it like to live with?

For more information on the Jaguar F-Pace of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35t Prestige. We cover everything from in-car tech to fuel efficiency. The F-Pace's performance and style won many of us over, but we all took issue with its ride comfort, price and infotainment system. The 2018 F-Pace gains a few driver assist systems that were not available on our long-term test vehicle, but our observations still apply.

2018 Jaguar F-PACE models

The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is a compact luxury SUV that seats five. There are six main trim levels: base, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, S and Portfolio. Jaguar also uses four engine designations: 25t, 30t, 35t and 20d. The 25t features the new turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four good for 247 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, and the 30t version of this engine makes 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 35t has a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 or 380 hp, and 332 lb-ft of torque). The 20d and its turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel (180 hp, 318 lb-ft) offer maximum fuel economy.

Engine availability varies by trim level, but all F-Paces come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Note that Jaguar discontinued the 340-hp version of the supercharged V6 engine midway through the model year.

The base F-Pace starts you off with 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, rear privacy glass, LED running lights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition, a panoramic sunroof, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, simulated leather (LuxTec) upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. For technology, there's Jaguar's InControl Protect emergency communication services, the InControl 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and a CD player. A rearview camera can be added separately.

The Premium trim adds 19-inch wheels, a rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors and driver-seat memory functions. The Vision package available at the Premium level adds adaptive xenon headlamps with auto-leveling and washers, front and rear parking sensors, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitoring system. The Black package adds a gloss black finish to the exterior side vents, window surrounds and front grille.

Both base and Premium F-Pace models can be optioned with a Cold Climate package that adds heated front and rear seats, a heated windshield, heated washer jets and a heated steering wheel. They can also be equipped with a navigation system integrated into the InControl Touch system.

The F-Pace Prestige includes most of the above equipment plus keyless entry, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a folding rear armrest, voice controls and smartphone apps. The only things that aren't standard above are the Black package and active safety aids, which come with the Prestige Vision package (which also has adaptive LED headlights in place of the xenon units). At the Prestige level you also can specify the Adaptive Dynamics package, which adds an adaptive suspension as well as a special drive mode to optimize grip in challenging road conditions.

The next level up is the R-Sport. This version gets you 20-inch wheels, special R-Sport bumpers and styling elements, foglights, more aggressively bolstered front seats with power-adjustable thigh support, and a simulated leather-trimmed instrument panel. This is in addition to everything above with the exception of the Adaptive Dynamics and Black packages.

The S trim is similarly equipped to the R-Sport but comes with 40 extra horsepower (for a total of 380 hp) and unique S body styling. It also includes the features from the Adaptive Dynamics package.

The Prestige, R-Sport and S can be equipped with the Comfort & Convenience package, which adds ventilated front seats, power-reclining rear seats, a remote release for the folding rear seats and a hands-free, gesture-activated liftgate. There is also a Technology package, which adds a fully digital instrument cluster, 3G onboard Wi-Fi, a 17-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system, and a different, upgraded InControl Pro 10-inch touchscreen interface with configurable menu screens and quicker response. Available as stand-alone options are a head-up display, roof rails and an Activity Key, a waterproof bracelet that allows you to unlock the car with the key still inside.

Only R-Sport and S can be equipped with the Luxury Interior and Driver Assistance packages. The former includes four-zone automatic climate control with an air quality sensor, additional rear-seat air vents and power sockets, upgraded carpets and headliner, 10-color interior ambient lighting and a cooled glove compartment. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, speed limit notification, a surround-view camera system and an automatic parking system (parallel, perpendicular and exit). The R-Sport and S can also be equipped with 22-inch wheels, though we would advise against getting them in the interest of ride quality.

Finally, the Portfolio sits at the top in price, and is available only as a 35t model. It comes with everything from the Prestige trim, plus 20-inch wheels, all features in the Comfort & Convenience and Luxury Interior packages, and premium leather upholstery and upgraded trim. The Adaptive Dynamics package is optional.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Jaguar F-Pace has received some revisions, including a new turbocharged inline-four engine and a couple new active safety aids. But our findings remain applicable to this year's Jaguar F-Pace with the V6 engine.

Driving

7.0
The supercharged V6 can also be found in Jaguar's F-Type Coupe, providing the first clue to this SUV's ambitions. The S model takes performance further, with a horsepower bump, larger wheels and an adaptive sport suspension. This is a sharp SUV that'll give sport sedans a run for their money.

Acceleration

8.0
The supercharged V6 is responsive, has a broad powerband and easily puts it all to the ground through the all-wheel-drive system. In our testing, the F-Pace S (with the 380 hp) accelerated to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, one of the quickest times in the segment.

Braking

8.5
A long and light pedal feel makes for easy brake modulation in casual driving, and there's ample stopping power. Our F-Pace S came with sticky summer tires, which helped it stop in just 102 feet from 60 mph in our panic-stop test. An outstanding result.

Steering

7.0
There's a lack of straight-ahead feel and road feedback is minimal, but the steering is precise enough to enjoy, even in spirited driving. Steering effort is on the light side, which makes it easy to manage in daily driving.

Handling

7.5
On curvy roads, the F-Pace handles more like a sport sedan. It's eager to change direction and hugs the road surprisingly well. But the F-Pace S gets unsettled over bumps at speed, especially if it's fitted with the optional 22-inch wheels.

Drivability

8.5
Ample, readily available engine power and a highly responsive transmission that does as it's asked make for a great driving combo. Occasionally the AWD system feels like it will bind up in slow, tight turns, but it doesn't happen all the time.

Off-road

7.5
The F-Pace may fare slightly better than its kinfolk when the pavement ends, thanks to electronic aids that make driving on slippery surfaces (snow, graded dirt roads or wet grass) easier to manage. But if you're looking for something to truly blaze trails with, this isn't the optimal vehicle.

Comfort

7.0
Overall comfort in the F-Pace is good, especially with the optional seat ventilation, which works wonders on a warm summer day. The only demerits are poor ride quality, due possibly to the oversized optional 22-inch wheels, and a cabin that's not as quiet as those of some competitors.

Seat comfort

9.0
The front seats are highly configurable with adjustable lateral and lumbar support. The cushions are firm but not uncomfortably hard and will sustain you for hours on end in the saddle. The rear seatbacks are set at a good angle with similar cushion support.

Ride comfort

6.0
It's difficult to know if the suspension is tuned too stiffly, but we suspect the upgraded 22-inch wheels are to blame for our test car's poor ride. Even with the adjustable suspension, the F-Pace S proved too stiff-legged for anything but the smoothest roads.

Noise & vibration

7.0
No specific noise issues stand out, just an average level of ambient sound that permeates the cabin. The cabin isn't loud but lacks the vaultlike serenity of other luxury vehicles. One benefit of this is hearing more of the engine's sweet song.

Climate control

5.5
Powerful seat ventilation delivers hours of sweat-free comfort. Most climate controls are basic hard buttons, but we prefer these over a beautiful but cumbersome interface. Dual-zone rear climate controls with outboard seat coolers and heaters are impressive.

Interior

7.0
Because of its more sport-focused nature, the F-Pace makes concessions to some of the more hospitable qualities of a small SUV. But it's still accommodating overall, and we think most buyers will be pleased.

Ease of use

7.0
Steering wheel controls for cruise control and menu navigation are intuitive but are unresponsive on occasion. The only real ergonomic oddity is the placement of the window controls, which sit atop the high doorsills like they do in a Land Rover.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The sloping windshield pillar cuts into the front door head clearance, so taller folks may need to duck on the way in or out. The F-Pace sits relatively low for an SUV, positioning the seats at a good level. Oddly, though, the sill stepover is a little high.

Driving position

7.5
The driving position is comfortable with a good amount of seat and steering wheel adjustment. But the seat may not range low enough for those with an especially long torso. You sit in the F-Pace rather than on it, which makes for a sporty working environment.

Roominess

7.5
Reasonable head- and legroom, but the cockpit-style layout wraps around the driver and passenger in a way that makes the cabin feel smaller than it looks from outside. Accommodating rear passenger space has lots of headroom and is suitable for three adults.

Visibility

7.0
Good forward visibility thanks to large windows and well-positioned side mirrors. Rear visibility is somewhat compromised by a short rear window and headrests that partially obstruct the view. Rear three-quarter windows and driver aids help with blind spots.

Quality

6.5
The F-Pace's interior may appear delightful, but those familiar with Jags might notice the thinner padding and surfaces that lack the elegance and density of other models. The aesthetics are good, but tactile quality falls a little short.

Utility

8.0
The F-Pace proves that a small, sporty SUV can also be surprisingly practical. Highlights in the utility category include a generous cargo area and a towing capacity of nearly 5,300 pounds. Cat imitates workhorse.

Small-item storage

6.5
There are some creative nooks for small-item storage, though most aren't big enough to be useful. The center armrest and glovebox are the best for personal effects, but nothing is remarkably space-efficient.

Cargo space

9.0
With 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, the F-Pace is one of the roomiest in the compact luxury SUV segment. The rear seats easily fold forward and nearly flat, and sliding tie-down points are solid and aesthetically pleasing.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
LATCH anchors are very easy to access. Four anchors reside at the rear edge of the backseat cushion under pop-off covers, and there are three top-tether anchors on the rear of the seatbacks.

Towing

9.0
The F-Pace impresses with a max towing capacity of 5,290 pounds, a solid number in this category, one that surpasses competitors such as the Porsche Macan (4,409 pounds), Audi SQ5 (4,400 pounds) and BMW X3 (3,000 pounds).

Technology

6.5
Our F-Pace's technological strengths rest on its well-sorted driver aids, but it falls short of the competition with an average navigation system interface and clunky smartphone integration. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto would be a prime solution.

Audio & navigation

6.0
Logical to operate but offers nothing special and doesn't allow for single-line address entry (think Google Maps). Uses old ZIP code/street/number process. The map screen also defaults to your direction of travel, even after changing to North/Up, which is frustrating.

Smartphone integration

5.5
The interface is nice and easy to navigate, but the system fails to provide consistent control to a smartphone. Songs are missing, commands are unresponsive, and sometimes songs are repeated. Better to initiate playback from the device. Bluetooth pairs quickly and works as it should.

Driver aids

7.5
The active cruise control is better than other systems but not the best we've seen. Forward collision alert and lane keeping assist work well once adjusted for sensitivity. The head-up display is nice, colorful, displays a ton of information and is somewhat visible in daytime with sunglasses on.

Voice control

6.5
The system will execute commands related to music and Bluetooth phone commands but nothing beyond that. The voice recognition works well and provides prompts to follow. No voice-programmable navigation, which is puzzling.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE.

5(61%)
4(26%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Jaguar, no dissapointment
Tom,06/23/2017
35t Prestige w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Paid little more for 2018 model but wanted to have most of the initial quality issues to be solved. So far after 700miles of driving no major issues. Car drives perfectly. Its spacious, quick, comfortable (after adjusting tire pressure which was to high initially) and corners like a sedan. Also interior, in contrary to many reviews, feels fine. No squeaks, rattles etc and materials are quite pleasant. Audio system is very good as well as navigation (after couple of days I've stopped using google maps on my smart phone). Great car, absolutely no regrets buying it. Even though the initial quality is very good I am little worried about long term reliability but the 5years/60000miles full warranty helps. 1 year update - car still works great and is as much fun as at the beginning. It was very dependable in the snow over the winter. ICTP was updated to fix couple of minor bugs as well as upgrade to 4G network but other than that car runs trouble free. Still hoping for Apple CarPlay upgrade at some point. 2nd year update - 36k miles and still very satisfied customer. After latest infotainment software upgrade I was able to add Apple Car play as well as OTA options for future upgrades (I hope this will really work). Still drives and feels like new, including the interior, no mechanical issues whatsoever. During the Tahoe winter I had a set of winter Michelin x-ice tires and the car was unstoppable in the snow. Consistently getting 25-27MPG during relaxed hwy cruising.
20 months and 24K miles
Boe,08/22/2018
35t Prestige w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I skipped the R-Sport because the 20 inch wheels ride and accelerate better than the 22s, but this is the sportiest SUV this side of the much smaller Macan or Alfa. Right in the middle of the Macan and Cayenne and X3 and X5 which for me was the sweet spot. I regularly tow a 6x12' trailer loaded to about 4000 lbs with this and it has no problems stopping or going whatsoever. I even towed it up a wet grass/mud hill while loaded and I don't even think a single tire slipped. You can nail it full throttle in the rain and it doesn't spin, it just goes like hell. The AWD on this SUV is phenomenal. Is the mileage great, no, but for the power and size of this vehicle there is nothing better out there unless you want to spend $100k on a Model X and have the trim fall off. Since buying this I have duplicated all of it's rational capabilities with other vehicles and it makes no sense for me to keep making payments on it, but I love it too much to get rid of it. It is a great combination of sport, utility and luxury that I feel is just too good to part with. I've had one issue, it wouldn't eject a cd, and the dealership replaced the unit for free, although I've never played another cd since then.
Jaguar Rebirth Without Question, Not one issue!!!
DavidR Jaguar F Pace S,05/06/2019
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I've had my Jaguar F Pace S since March of 2017 and I bought it new with 8 miles on it. I've driven it long and hard on many trips and in daily driving and always performs at the top of it's game since the first day I bought it. The biggest misinformation issue I've noticed on the YouTube reviews by the professional talking press and personal opinion heads is that it has a rough ride. But what everyone failed to mention is that there is a comfort mode option which is what I used the majority of the time unless I'm out intentionally racing around for fun. The ride is just as smooth as all the other cars I drove which included but was not limited to Porsche, Audi, Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, etc. I've driven them all and have own most of them. 99% of the talking head video reviews are non owners who spend just minutes with the car or any car. But the F Pace and F Pace S all ride with great handling and performance and ride just as smooth in comfort mode. My ponies get up and go religiously without fail. I have no thoughts on the Jaguar service department because I've never had to use it, other than my normal oil changes, etc. The warranty was a huge seller for me as well. Nothing like it on any other car that I'm aware of. I drove all the Porsche SUV's and other than needless expensive wood species or other non important things to me they have no comparison to the Jaguar F Pace, especially the aesthetics. Their almost as boring looking as the Tesla in my opinion. It makes absolutely no sense rolling out all the extra dough for Maserati, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes etc. just to have an ego badge and while looking financially ignorant to be gaudy and showy. The F Pace is a much more sophisticated statement indeed, not to mention the most discrete and best looking car out of the whole bunch. I come from the high end design world who gets scale, etc. and making all types of design statements for the the top 10% of the 1%. And Jaguar hit the nail on the head with the F-pace from aesthetics, to performance, to reliability, and value.
Jaguar F-Pace Diesel VS Lexus RX350
waldograph,05/06/2018
20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
This review is for the 2018 F-Pace 2.0 Diesel with 7,000 miles. Absolutely no technical issues till this day. Vehicle made in Great Britain, engine Great Britain, transmission from Germany. We are in early 40’s, in the garage we also have the 2016 Lexus RX350 made in Canada, and also no majors problems with this vehicle. Wife prefers RX350 because of roomier interior, quieter and softer ride, more luxurious interior feel, high end materials, brave exterior design, best LED headlights in the industry, overall: “women’s car”. l did notice about 80% women are RX’s drivers. I also liked RX350, but absolutely love the F-Pace. Best driving vehicle I have ever owned, pure pleasure on the turns. In my opinion best looking in the segment, handles like a sport sedan due to torque vectoring and sport suspension. Accelerates like another brand's gas V6’s due to turbo charger, and very high torque 318 ft. lbs. Absolutely great all weather performance due to standard Land Rover’s AWD technology (rear axle based!!). Very sensitive steering wheel specially in Sport mode – this vehicle really listens to you and you fully feel the car (Swiss precision). Great navigation system, many great features from 5 year free Jaguar Remote App, panoramic glass roof, large trunk. And absolute segment leader (including Hybrids) 32 mpg city, 38 mpg highway. Very cool movable gear selector knob, and the main thing: British prestige. Yes, there are small issues I did notice: interior should have more high quality (remember, mine is base model...), auto start/stop don’t remember your preferences after engine restart, not too roomie and no reclining rear seats (mine is base...maybe because this is sport not family car), rear and side visibility not to good, and weak base headlights (mine are not LED), mediocre base sound system, unpainted cheep plastic door handle inside, not very pleasant interior smell (mine is artificial leather, maybe that’s why). Quick conclusion: This vehicle is designed for people who enjoying driving, not for family soft and luxury cruising. It has legendary Land Rover off road roots, and the famous handling from Jaguar's long motor sport history. If you are bored of German or Japanese luxury cars, looking for something not thirsty, unique and prestige, handsome and fresh, sporty performing, handling, steering and accelerating, 5 years free maintenance and 5 years b2b warranty, F-Pace 2.0 Diesel is definitely for you. If you have a family, or looking for softer, quieter and luxurious ride, buy RX350. But please remember one thing: on winding roads driving super comfy RX350 you will be slower at least 30 mph. And last interesting info I just learned about how “boutique” this brand is: Jaguar sold in the whole USA the same amount of cars as BMW sold just in the Chicagoland in the same period of time. Would you like to drive something unique? Thanks for reading, and good luck with your decision!
See all 23 reviews of the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the F-PACE models:

Forward Traffic Detection
Detects potential hazards crossing the path in front of the vehicle via camera, and provides a visual warning on the central screen.
Forward Vehicle Guidance
Helps drivers maneuver in tight spaces, providing a virtual image of the vehicle overlaid with wheel projections respective to steering.
Lane Keep Assist
Applies a steering correction to help direct the vehicle back into its lane if the system detects unintentional lane drift.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE Overview

The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE is offered in the following submodels: F-PACE SUV, F-PACE Diesel. Available styles include 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 35t Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 35t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport is priced between $39,995 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 19916 and28142 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium is priced between $32,990 and$35,990 with odometer readings between 11965 and35718 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S is priced between $25,578 and$37,995 with odometer readings between 55274 and110806 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige is priced between $36,950 and$36,950 with odometer readings between 18719 and18719 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige is priced between $44,990 and$44,990 with odometer readings between 453 and453 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige is priced between $35,975 and$35,975 with odometer readings between 31154 and31154 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport is priced between $43,789 and$43,789 with odometer readings between 35031 and35031 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Jaguar F-PACES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jaguar F-PACE for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2018 F-PACES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,578 and mileage as low as 453 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE.

Can't find a used 2018 Jaguar F-PACEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar F-PACE for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,791.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar F-PACE for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,682.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,778.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar F-PACE lease specials

Related Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles