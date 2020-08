Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE for Sale Near Me

Hornburg Jaguar Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California

One Owner Jaguar Approved Pre-Owned Certified Ultra Clean 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S.Thank you for visiting another one of Jaguar Los Angeles's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with 30,857mi. This Jaguar includes: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE GLOSS BLACK ROOF RAILS BLACK PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Jaguar F-PACE S is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Polaris White AWD Jaguar F-PACE S handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jaguar F-PACE has very low mileage making it a rare find. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Jaguar F-PACE S features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE: The F-Pace slots into Jaguar's lineup above their new entry-level XE, but below the mid-sized XF, nearly splitting the difference in price between the two sedans. With a base price of below $41,000, the F-Pace is surprisingly cheap, especially considering its combination of sporty styling and excellent performance. A Porsche Macan is over $14,000 more expensive to start and while a BMW X3 is somewhat cheaper, it doesn't have nearly the presence that the F-pace has, even in its base configuration. This model sets itself apart with luxurious interior amenities, Spacious cabin, powerful acceleration with supercharged engines, all-wheel drive, and excellent handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SADCM2BV5HA093601

Stock: SSP3810

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-06-2020