Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE for Sale Near Me

Phil Meador Toyota - Pocatello / Idaho

<b>Summary</b> Our experienced Phil Meador Toyota team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. <b>Equipment</b> CARFAX CLEAN ONE OWNER***HEATED LEATHER SEATS***ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION***Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this 2017 Jaguar F-Pace . This unit has an automatic transmission. Protect this vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this Jaguar F-Pace. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Easily set your speed in the Jaguar F-Pace with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The Jaguar F-Pace has a 3.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the Jaguar F-Pace. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This unit is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This small suv is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small suv features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the heated seats in it you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Quickly unlock this model with keyless entry. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this unit. Enjoy the convenience of the power liftgate on this vehicle. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in the Jaguar F-Pace. The premium wheels make the vehicle stand out from the crowd. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This model looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. The Jaguar F-Pace gleams with a flashy red exterior. The perfect balance of space and size. this 2017 Jaguar F-Pace cruises through the city with ease. The Jaguar F-Pace has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. This vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. See the road and the surrounding area better with the Xenon HID headlamps on the vehicle. Once you have these you'll want them on all your cars. <b>Additional Information</b> Thanks for viewing Phil Meador Toyota's exclusive listings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SADCK2BV2HA496490

Stock: T25835A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020