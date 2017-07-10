Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE for Sale Near Me
- 20,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,998$7,231 Below Market
CarMax Modesto - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Modesto / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BN4HA490039
Stock: 19319296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,988$7,094 Below Market
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
*THE ART OF PERFORMANCE! SUPERCHARGED. BACK UP CAMERA. PANORAMIC ROOF. SUN/MOON ROOF. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. REAR PARKING AID. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. LANE KEEPING ASSIST. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS. ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. CRUISE CONTROL. RAIN SENSING WIPERS. POWER FRONT SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. SEAT MEMORY. MIRROR MEMORY. HEATED MIRRORS. POWER MIRRORS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. POWER FOLDING MIRRORS. THIS 2017 JAGUAR F PACE S IS GRAY WITH BLACK INTERIOR! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS. FOG LAMPS. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. HEADLIGHTS-AUTO-LEVELING. REMOTE ENGINE START. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. POWER STEERING. REAR WHEEL DRIVE. BRAKE ASSIST. ALLOY WHEELS. REAR SPOILER. TRIP COMPUTER. ENGINE IMMOBILIZER. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR AND MORE! THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REPOTED WITH FRAME DAMAGE! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2BV2HA060345
Stock: HA060345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 22,366 miles
$35,991$7,787 Below Market
Toyota of Chula Vista - Chula Vista / California
2017 Jaguar F-PACE White 35t R-SportPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7211 miles below market average!Reviews:* Spacious backseat and cargo area for the segment; sharper and more engaging to drive than most; supercharged V6 power at a four-cylinder price; fuel-efficient diesel engine option; higher-than-usual ground clearance and surprising off-road capability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BV4HA072855
Stock: 1200606B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 22,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BVXHA099211
Stock: 10415032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 31,546 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,900$4,100 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium in Silver, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Meridian Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls,Home Link, Parktronic, Power Tail Gate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BV4HA085028
Stock: PFD13443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 21,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,830$5,408 Below Market
Jackie Cooper Nissan - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige. This vehicle could be all yours with the help of our amazing sales team! No Accident History on CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Hands-free Bluetooth Phone System, Navigation System, Power Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Backup Camera, Premium Audio Package, USB Music Port, Dual Panoramic Moonroof, Power Open/Close Hatch or Doors, Heated Steering Wheel, Roof Rack.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 15099 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV0HA498545
Stock: HA498545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 40,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,587$4,623 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium 3.0L V6 Supercharged AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4D Sport Utility Quartzite MetallicBackup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Portable Audio Connection, 4x4, AWD, F-PACE 35t Premium, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System w/11 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BV4HA493576
Stock: PJD1454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 30,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,610
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV9HA891895
Stock: 10422018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- certified
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S30,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,984$4,426 Below Market
Hornburg Jaguar Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
One Owner Jaguar Approved Pre-Owned Certified Ultra Clean 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S. 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with 30,857mi. This Jaguar includes: COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE GLOSS BLACK ROOF RAILS BLACK PACKAGE This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Jaguar F-PACE S is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Polaris White AWD Jaguar F-PACE S handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jaguar F-PACE has very low mileage making it a rare find. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Jaguar F-PACE S features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE: The F-Pace slots into Jaguar's lineup above their new entry-level XE, but below the mid-sized XF, nearly splitting the difference in price between the two sedans. With a base price of below $41,000, the F-Pace is surprisingly cheap, especially considering its combination of sporty styling and excellent performance. A Porsche Macan is over $14,000 more expensive to start and while a BMW X3 is somewhat cheaper, it doesn't have nearly the presence that the F-pace has, even in its base configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2BV5HA093601
Stock: SSP3810
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 14,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
20D PREMIUM-DIESEL-AWD-COLD PACKAGE-PANORAMIC SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-REAR HEATED SEATS-ONE OWNER-14K MILES-FACTORY WARRANTY 2017 JAGUAR F-PACE 20D PREMIUM DIESEL AWD AUTOMATIC 2.0L I4 F. BEAUTIFUL SILVER (RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC) EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER, MEMORY AND HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, 20D PREMIUM, DIESEL, AWD, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION ($500), REAR-VIEW CAMERA, REAR HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TWO MASTER KEYS, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, PARK ASSIST, 19 ALLOY RIMS, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/AUX/HD/SAT RADIO WITH MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 14K MILES AND STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 2022 OR 60K MILES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BN8HA089275
Stock: NX089275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 44,842 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999$3,597 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3899 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BN3HA090544
Stock: B303452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 46,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,598$3,810 Below Market
Jaguar Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige, located at Jaguar of Wichita. Original MSRP $61,068. Dark Sapphire, Latte/Espresso interior. This 1-owner F-PACE is equipped with the Vision, Comfort & Convenience, and Technology packages. Package options and additional features consist of Blind spot monitor, Rear cross-traffic alert, Front & Rear parking sensors, Navigation with a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Meridian surround sound system, Heated steering wheel, Heated & Ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)SiriusXM Satellite Radio (originally: $350.00)Vision Package (originally: $2100.00)LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights; Headlight powerwash; Adaptive Front Lighting with Intelligent High Beam; Blind Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing; Reverse Traffic Detection Comfort & Convenience Package (originally: $1800.00)Cooled front seats; Heated rear seats; Rear electric recline; Remote release of second row seats in the trunk; Taurus leather seats with perforation; Gesture tailgate/trunk lid Technology Package (originally: $3200.00)10.2 Capacitive Touch Screen; InControl Touch Pro - SSD Based Navigation with 60GB and single slot in dash CD/DVD player; 3G WiFi Hotspot with 3 month complimentary data plan; Full TFT/LCD Virtual Instrument Cluster; Meridian 825 watts Digital Surround Audio System with 17 speakers featuring advanced DSP full digital amplification, Odyssey MultEQ Audio Equalisation, Dynamic volume control (Road speed and Ambient noise levels), 16 channel amplifier, Meridian Trifield Technology Heated Front Windscreen (originally: $375.00)Heated front windshield and heated washer jets
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV7HA897145
Stock: 14BD754P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 14,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,990$3,595 Below Market
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BN1HA098820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,000$4,003 Below Market
Basil Ford - Cheektowaga / New York
** 1 Owner **, ** Panoramic Moonroof **, ** Navigation **, ** Heated and Ventilated Seats **, ** Memory Seat **, ** All Wheel Drive **, ** No Accidents **, ** Power Rear Hatch **, ** Push Button Start **, ** Large Touchscreen **, ** Meridian Premium Audio System **, ** Back Up Camera **, ** Heated Mirrors **, ** Easy Financing **, ** Warranty **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV1HA090071
Stock: P4652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 61,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,498$7,330 Below Market
Jaguar Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S, located at Jaguar of Wichita. Original MSRP $76,984. Ultimate Black, Jet/Light Oyster interior. This local 1-owner F-PACE is equipped with the Luxury Interior, Driver Assistance, Technology, and Comfort & Convenience packages. Package options and additional features consist of Factory 22-inch wheel upgrade, Front & Rear parking sensors, Adaptive cruise control, Head-up display, Navigation with a 360-degree camera, Meridian surround sound system, Heated & Ventilated front seats, and Heated rear seats.NAS And Square Towing Receivers (originally: $650.00)- Trailer Hitch- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Towing HitchActivity Key (originally: $400.00)- Power Door Locks: hands-free entry- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Keyless Entry/StartHead-Up Display (originally: $990.00)- Head Up Display: head-up display- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Heads up displayGloss Black Roof Rails (originally: $350.00)- Roof RackComfort & Convenience Package (originally: $1800.00)Cooled front seats; Heated rear seats; Rear electric recline; Remote release of second row seats in the trunk; Gesture tailgate/trunk lid- Cooled Driver Seat: driver- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Cooled Seats- Cooled Passenger Seat: passenger- Heated 2nd Row: multi-level heating- Reclining 2nd Row: recliningDriver Assistance Package (originally: $3200.00)Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Advanced Emergency Brake Assist with Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Braking; Proximity Camera System; Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Speed Limiter; Park Assist - Parallel, Perpendicular and Parallel Exit; 360 degrees Park Distance Control- Parking Assist: driver assisted- Parking Sensors: front and rear parking sensors- Braking Assist- Exterior Camera: front, side, and rear view camera- Cruise Control: adaptive cruise control- Consumer Generic Feature 1: 360-degree camera- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Adaptive Cruise Control- Consumer Generic Feature 3: Parking sensors- Consumer Generic Feature 2: Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel- Cruise Controls On Steering Wheel: cruise controlsTechnology Package (originally: $3200.00)10.2 Capacitive Touch Screen; InControl Touch Pro - SSD Based Navigation with 60GB and single slot in dash CD/DVD player; 3G WiFi Hotspot with 3 month complimentary data plan; Full TFT/LCD Virtual Instrument Cluster; Meridian 825 watts Digital Surround Audio System with 17 speakers featuring advanced DSP full digital amplification, Odyssey MultEQ Audio Equalisation, Dynamic volume control (Road speed and Ambient noise levels), 16 channel amplifier, Meridian Trifield Technology- Mobile Router- Video Monitor Size: 10.2- Video Player: DVD player- Video Monitor- Video Monitor Location: front- Consumer Generic Feature 1: Navigation- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Mobile Internet- Consumer Generic Feature 4: Aux Audio Inputs- Consumer Generic Feature 3: Upgraded Stereo- Consumer Generic Feature 2: USB Inputs- Real Time Traffic- Navigation System: navigation with voice activationLuxury Interior Upgrade Package (originally: $2200.00)4 zone climate control including B-pillar vents and ducts in glove box; Lockable and cooled glove compartment; Air quality sensor; Front and rear premium carpet mats; Suede cloth premium headliner; Ambient lighting upgrade including 10 colors variable illumination; Metal illuminated sill finishers with Jaguar lettering- Beverage Cooler: cooled storage compartment- Floor Mat Material: carpet- Floor Mats- Rear Air Conditioning Zones: dual- Front Air Conditioning Zones: dual- Air Filtration: interior air filtration- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Multi-Zone Climate Control22 Turbine 9-Spoke Polished Finish (originally: $4000.00)KS Test Drive Delivery– All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area and beyond. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. KS Purchase Delivery – All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 120 miles of the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2BV7HA092773
Stock: 52AB466T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 31,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,648$3,671 Below Market
Phil Meador Toyota - Pocatello / Idaho
2017 Jaguar F-PACE. CARFAX CLEAN ONE OWNER***HEATED LEATHER SEATS***ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION***Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this 2017 Jaguar F-Pace . This unit has an automatic transmission. Protect this vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this Jaguar F-Pace. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Easily set your speed in the Jaguar F-Pace with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The Jaguar F-Pace has a 3.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the Jaguar F-Pace. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This unit is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This small suv is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small suv features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the heated seats in it you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Quickly unlock this model with keyless entry. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this unit. Enjoy the convenience of the power liftgate on this vehicle. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in the Jaguar F-Pace. The premium wheels make the vehicle stand out from the crowd. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This model looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. The Jaguar F-Pace gleams with a flashy red exterior. The perfect balance of space and size. this 2017 Jaguar F-Pace cruises through the city with ease. The Jaguar F-Pace has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. This vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. See the road and the surrounding area better with the Xenon HID headlamps on the vehicle. Once you have these you'll want them on all your cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV2HA496490
Stock: T25835A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 31,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,800
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
1-OWNER!!.. PERSONAL LEASE RETURN!!.. CLEAN CARFAX!!.. FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING (SEE DETAILS FOR MORE DETAILS)!!.. WELL MAINTAINED!!.. PANORAMIC ROOF!!.. BACK-UP CAMERA!!.. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!.. CLIMATE CONTROL!!.. MULTI-ZONE A/C!!.. HEATED FRONT SEATS!!.. PWR DRIVER SEAT!!.. PWR PASSENGER SEAT!!.. SEAT MEMORY!!.. LEATHER SEATING!!.. HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!.. KEYLESS START!!.. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM!!.. RAIN SENSING WIPERS!!.. REAR PARKING AID!!.. PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS!!.. EXCELLENT CONDITION!!.. This 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige is offered to you for sale by Sterling McCall Chevrolet. More information about the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE: The F-Pace slots into Jaguar's lineup above their new entry-level XE, but below the mid-sized XF, nearly splitting the difference in price between the two sedans. With a base price of below $41,000, the F-Pace is surprisingly cheap, especially considering its combination of sporty styling and excellent performance. A Porsche Macan is over $14,000 more expensive to start and while a BMW X3 is somewhat cheaper, it doesn't have nearly the presence that the F-pace has, even in its base configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BN6HA498372
Stock: HA498372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 33,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995$2,845 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this family-friendly, NO-ACCIDENT, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige (AWD). This luxury compact SUV boasts athletic driving dynamics, a spacious cabin and cargo bar, and outstanding traction for most driving situations. The Prestige trim adds comfort features like heated seats and leather upholstery. With its odometer now reading 33,927, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until June 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - NAVIGATION with SD CARD-BASED MAPPING - 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - SMART DEVICE REMOTE START
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV7HA898084
Stock: 24886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
