Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport

    20,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,998

    $7,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE S

    40,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,988

    $7,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport

    22,366 miles

    $35,991

    $7,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium

    22,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,480

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium

    31,546 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,900

    $4,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    21,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,830

    $5,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium

    40,757 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,587

    $4,623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    30,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,610

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S in White
    certified

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE S

    30,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,984

    $4,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium

    14,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium

    44,842 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,999

    $3,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    46,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,598

    $3,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige

    14,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,990

    $3,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    25,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,000

    $4,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE S

    61,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,498

    $7,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    31,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,648

    $3,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige

    31,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,800

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    33,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,995

    $2,845 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar F-PACE

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar F-PACE
Overall Consumer Rating
4.258 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Fantastic car.
alan m,06/13/2016
35t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Test drove Porsche Macan, BMW X3/4, Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC350, and bought the F-Pace. Compared to the competition, The Jag is simply the best combination of size, power, comfort, handling and technology. Time will tell if the long-term reliability and re-sale are acceptable. For a new to market vehicle, in the hottest market segment, Jag knocked this one out of the park.
Report abuse
