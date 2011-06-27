  1. Home
2018 Jaguar F-PACE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,581$27,073$29,921
Clean$24,037$26,469$29,238
Average$22,949$25,262$27,872
Rough$21,860$24,054$26,506
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,206$31,894$34,968
Clean$28,560$31,183$34,170
Average$27,267$29,760$32,573
Rough$25,974$28,337$30,977
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,151$31,135$34,541
Clean$27,528$30,440$33,753
Average$26,281$29,052$32,176
Rough$25,035$27,663$30,599
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,930$29,642$32,742
Clean$26,334$28,981$31,995
Average$25,141$27,659$30,500
Rough$23,949$26,337$29,005
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,440$34,365$37,709
Clean$30,744$33,599$36,848
Average$29,352$32,066$35,127
Rough$27,960$30,533$33,405
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,982$32,019$35,485
Clean$28,341$31,305$34,675
Average$27,058$29,876$33,055
Rough$25,775$28,448$31,435
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,863$36,876$40,324
Clean$33,114$36,054$39,403
Average$31,615$34,409$37,563
Rough$30,115$32,764$35,722
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,007$39,067$42,569
Clean$35,210$38,195$41,597
Average$33,615$36,453$39,654
Rough$32,021$34,710$37,711
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,899$28,578$31,637
Clean$25,325$27,940$30,915
Average$24,179$26,666$29,471
Rough$23,032$25,391$28,027
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,791$37,883$41,420
Clean$34,021$37,038$40,475
Average$32,480$35,349$38,584
Rough$30,940$33,659$36,693
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,950$33,856$37,177
Clean$30,265$33,101$36,329
Average$28,895$31,591$34,632
Rough$27,524$30,081$32,935
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,171$36,160$39,579
Clean$32,437$35,354$38,676
Average$30,968$33,741$36,869
Rough$29,499$32,128$35,062
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,761$30,528$33,689
Clean$27,147$29,848$32,920
Average$25,917$28,486$31,383
Rough$24,688$27,124$29,845
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,443$31,244$34,446
Clean$27,813$30,548$33,660
Average$26,554$29,154$32,087
Rough$25,295$27,760$30,515
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,134$35,171$38,644
Clean$31,422$34,387$37,762
Average$30,000$32,818$35,998
Rough$28,577$31,250$34,234
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,329$39,586$43,309
Clean$35,525$38,703$42,321
Average$33,916$36,937$40,344
Rough$32,308$35,172$38,367
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jaguar F-PACE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,469 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar F-PACE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,469 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,469 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE ranges from $21,860 to $29,921, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.