Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,581
|$27,073
|$29,921
|Clean
|$24,037
|$26,469
|$29,238
|Average
|$22,949
|$25,262
|$27,872
|Rough
|$21,860
|$24,054
|$26,506
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,206
|$31,894
|$34,968
|Clean
|$28,560
|$31,183
|$34,170
|Average
|$27,267
|$29,760
|$32,573
|Rough
|$25,974
|$28,337
|$30,977
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,151
|$31,135
|$34,541
|Clean
|$27,528
|$30,440
|$33,753
|Average
|$26,281
|$29,052
|$32,176
|Rough
|$25,035
|$27,663
|$30,599
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,930
|$29,642
|$32,742
|Clean
|$26,334
|$28,981
|$31,995
|Average
|$25,141
|$27,659
|$30,500
|Rough
|$23,949
|$26,337
|$29,005
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,440
|$34,365
|$37,709
|Clean
|$30,744
|$33,599
|$36,848
|Average
|$29,352
|$32,066
|$35,127
|Rough
|$27,960
|$30,533
|$33,405
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,982
|$32,019
|$35,485
|Clean
|$28,341
|$31,305
|$34,675
|Average
|$27,058
|$29,876
|$33,055
|Rough
|$25,775
|$28,448
|$31,435
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,863
|$36,876
|$40,324
|Clean
|$33,114
|$36,054
|$39,403
|Average
|$31,615
|$34,409
|$37,563
|Rough
|$30,115
|$32,764
|$35,722
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,007
|$39,067
|$42,569
|Clean
|$35,210
|$38,195
|$41,597
|Average
|$33,615
|$36,453
|$39,654
|Rough
|$32,021
|$34,710
|$37,711
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,899
|$28,578
|$31,637
|Clean
|$25,325
|$27,940
|$30,915
|Average
|$24,179
|$26,666
|$29,471
|Rough
|$23,032
|$25,391
|$28,027
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,791
|$37,883
|$41,420
|Clean
|$34,021
|$37,038
|$40,475
|Average
|$32,480
|$35,349
|$38,584
|Rough
|$30,940
|$33,659
|$36,693
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,950
|$33,856
|$37,177
|Clean
|$30,265
|$33,101
|$36,329
|Average
|$28,895
|$31,591
|$34,632
|Rough
|$27,524
|$30,081
|$32,935
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,171
|$36,160
|$39,579
|Clean
|$32,437
|$35,354
|$38,676
|Average
|$30,968
|$33,741
|$36,869
|Rough
|$29,499
|$32,128
|$35,062
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,761
|$30,528
|$33,689
|Clean
|$27,147
|$29,848
|$32,920
|Average
|$25,917
|$28,486
|$31,383
|Rough
|$24,688
|$27,124
|$29,845
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,443
|$31,244
|$34,446
|Clean
|$27,813
|$30,548
|$33,660
|Average
|$26,554
|$29,154
|$32,087
|Rough
|$25,295
|$27,760
|$30,515
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,134
|$35,171
|$38,644
|Clean
|$31,422
|$34,387
|$37,762
|Average
|$30,000
|$32,818
|$35,998
|Rough
|$28,577
|$31,250
|$34,234
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,329
|$39,586
|$43,309
|Clean
|$35,525
|$38,703
|$42,321
|Average
|$33,916
|$36,937
|$40,344
|Rough
|$32,308
|$35,172
|$38,367