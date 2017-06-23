Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE for Sale Near Me
- 7,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,995
Mission Mitsubishi - San Antonio / Texas
Call Mission Mitsubishi At (210) 342-2886 or Toll Free (877) 258-1905! Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. The interior of this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport as it packs a beast under the hood. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Jaguar F-PACE. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport. This is your chance to own the very rare Jaguar F-PACE. This Jaguar is equipped with some of the most amazing wheels the market has to offer! Once you take this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport for a test drive, you'll instantly realize how much of an added bonus this vehicle's upgraded wheels provide. Email Louis Gonzales III at lgonzales@missionmitsubishi.com call (210)-342-2886 or (877) 258-1905 to setup an appointment for a test drive today! To visit our showroom come by 9800 N. San Pedro, San Antonio,TX 78216! Call Mission Mitsubishi At (210) 342-2886 or Toll Free (877) 258-1905! This Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. The Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport's pristine good looks were combined with the Jaguar high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Email Louis Gonzales III at lgonzales@missionmitsubishi.com call (210)-342-2886 or (877) 258-1905 to setup an appointment for a test drive today! To visit our showroom come by 9800 N. San Pedro, San Antonio,TX 78216!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2FX6JA321349
Stock: LZ002478A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 7,380 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,500$8,015 Below Market
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 4dr 25t Premium AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2FX4JA324088
Stock: H6220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 7,592 milesGreat Deal
$50,750
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2FV8JA299415
Stock: 10433036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 49,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,989$6,578 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Vision Package Comfort & Convenience Package Tow Hitch Firenze Red Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Protection Pack Heated Front Windshield Black Package Gloss Black Roof Rails Wheel Lock Pack Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Interior Car Care Kit Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Ebony/Tan Stitch; Grained Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SAVE ** Vision Pkg ** Comfort and Convince Pkg **1-Owner and Very Well Maintained **Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Jaguar F-PACE? This is it. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. This Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Jaguar F-PACE, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Jaguar F-PACE looks like has never been used. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2GX6JA281307
Stock: JA281307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 55,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,995$8,295 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Looking for a clean, well-cared for Loaded 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S AWD Luxury SUV? This is it. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Jaguar F-PACE. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Jaguar F-PACE S redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Jaguar F-PACE S's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. This Jaguar F-PACE S is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2018 Jaguar F-PACE is a pre-owned vehicle. An extra bonus with this Jaguar F-PACE: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Jaguar F-PACE S as it packs a beast under the hood. This highly refined Jaguar F-PACE comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jaguar F-PACE S. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Jaguar F-PACE S feeling safe and confident with these new tires. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2FV9JA245704
Stock: P245704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 16,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,947$2,245 Below Market
Jaguar of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Contact Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium. The Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2FN8JA256900
Stock: SL12208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 23,750 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,999$2,787 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $8029 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2GX5JA320515
Stock: M305712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport18,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,350$3,585 Below Market
Jaguar of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Immaculate Local Trade In! Jaguar Approved Certified!2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport Only 18,972 Approved Certified Miles Exterior Colorway Finished in Santorini Black Ebony/Ebony Leather Seating and Interior 6 Year Jaguar Approved Warranty Through 08/24/2024 or 100,000 Miles 5 Year 60,000 Miles Jaguar Elite Care Complimentary Maintenance Purchased New at Jaguar of Naperville Excellent Condition Inside and Out CarFax One Owner Original New Car MSRP $62,535 Full Jaguar Approved Elite Care CPO Maintenance Performed This Handpicked 2018 Jaguar F-PACE is appointed with the finest Advanced Technology, Modern Luxury and Dynamic Performance Features and Options Including: Instinctive All Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics R-Sport Package Black Exterior Design Package Technology Package Comfort and Convenience Package InControl Touch Pro Navigation InControl Apps w/Remote Start Panoramic Roof Heated and Cooled Front Seating Heated Rear Seating Blind Spot Monitor Meridian 825W Surround Sound System 20 Inch R-Sport Split Spoke Wheels Ebony Headlining Gloss Black Roof Rails Gloss Black Veneer Come discover a living, breathing, weapon of seduction that only Jaguar can create. Exhilarating performance, stunning beauty and artistic design. It will take your breath away and have you begging for more. JAGUAR. THE ART OF PERFORMANCEEVERY JAGUAR APPROVED CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INCLUDES: Up to 6 years or 100,000 miles Limited Warranty overage 24/7 Roadside Assistance Comprehensive 165 Multipoint Inspection and Road Test Assessment Reconditioned by Jaguar Factory Trained Technicians using only Jaguar Genuine Parts Vehicle History Check No Deductible Warranty Limited Warranty is Fully Transferable Jaguar helped pioneer the concept of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for the luxury car market. Today, the Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned program is known for its comprehensive attention to detail, quality and customer satisfaction.Visit us at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville 1559 W Ogden Ave Naperville IL 60540 www.LandRoverofNaperville.com www.JaguarofNaperville.comwww.PatrickCars.com Call our Sales Department at 877-820-1415 Our professional staff at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville is committed to offering you an honest, transparent, straightforward and pleasurable luxury car buying experience. The Patrick Dealer Group is proud to be celebrating its 112th year as Chicagoland's premier dealer group."Taking care of you every day, That's the Patrick Promise." ***Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover of North America, LLC. See your Jaguar of Naperville client advisor for more details or call 1-877-820-1415.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2FX7JA324213
Stock: R20395A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 24,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$44,990$4,758 Below Market
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
While the new base engine puts up some competitive power figures, we believe the F-Pace is best experienced with a supercharged V6 under the hood. The S model gets 40 more horsepower, but we find the 35t model`s 340 horses plenty to frolic with on a daily basis. (Note, however, that Jaguar is only building the 35t for the first half of the model year. Though it`s a relative newcomer to the luxury crossover scene, the Jaguar F-Pace has already made favorable impressions with us as well as the buying public. Coming off its debut year in 2017, the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is indeed an attractive package. It`s elegant, fun to drive, spacious, and even potentially fuel-efficient, depending on your choice of engine and how much fun you want to have. The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace occupies a unique space in the luxury crossover SUV spectrum, splitting the size difference between the small and midsize classes. The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is a compact luxury SUV that seats five. There are six main trim levels: base, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, S and Portfolio. Jaguar also uses four engine designations: 25t, 30t, 35t and 20d. The 25t features the new turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four good for 247 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, and the 30t version of this engine makes 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 35t has a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 or 380 hp, and 332 lb-ft of torque). The 20d and its turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel (180 hp, 318 lb-ft) offer maximum fuel economy. Engine availability varies by trim level, but all F-Paces come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Note that Jaguar discontinued the 340-hp version of the supercharged V6 engine midway through the model year. R-Sport. This version gets you 20-inch wheels, special R-Sport bumpers and styling elements, foglights, more aggressively bolstered front seats with power-adjustable thigh support, and a simulated leather-trimmed instrument panel. This is in addition to everything above with the exception of the Adaptive Dynamics and Black packages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport w/Prod. End 09/17 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2EV3JA247632
Stock: 9581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 39,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,777$5,127 Below Market
Jaguar Ventura - Ventura / California
165-POINT INSPECTION: From top to bottom, every Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is carefully scrutinized and evaluated in a comprehensive 165-point inspection. VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT ALWAYS AVAILABLE. TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY: If you decide to sell your Approved Certified Pre-Owned Land Rover or Range Rover, the new owner will know that the warranty is fully transferable. ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE: The Land Rover Roadside Assistance Program comes standard and means that we'll provide emergency towing services to the nearest Land Rover Retailer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. APPROVED CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTY: This Land Rover vehicle is covered for up 5, 6 or 7 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, from the vehicle's original in-service date and zero miles. TRIP INTERRUPTION BENEFITS: Should your Approved Certified Pre-Owned Land Rover vehicle become disabled due to a warrantable defect, you are entitled to reimbursement for things like lodging, transportation and other necessary expenses. $0 DEDUCTIBLE! LET'S GO FOR A DRIVE TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2EVXJA262647
Stock: U11367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium29,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,951
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Vision Package Fixed Side Steps Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke W/Gloss Black Finish Yulong White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Sd Navigation Navigation System Protection Pack Black Package Gloss Black Roof Rails Ebony Headliner Wheel Lock Pack Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ebony/Tonal Stitch; Luxtec Seat Trim Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Jaguar F-PACE. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Jaguar F-PACE. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2EV4JA243045
Stock: JA243045
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 51,910 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,587$4,069 Below Market
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
Vision Package Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke W/Gloss Black Finish Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Protection Pack Black Package Gloss Black Roof Rails Ebony Headliner Wheel Lock Pack Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ebony/Tan Stitch; Grained Leather Seat Trim Narvik Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2EVXJA247985
Stock: JA247985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 21,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,888$1,706 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Check out this 2018! Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. With just over 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Jaguar infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, fully automatic headlights, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2FX2JA254056
Stock: PH1784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 6,982 milesGreat Deal
$36,500$1,810 Below Market
Sun Chevrolet - Chittenango / New York
PRIME VEHICLE. CARFAX One-Owner. *Alloy Wheels*, *Backup Camera*, *Bluetooth*, *Built-in USB ports*, *Cold Weather Group*, *Comfort Package*, *Convenience Package*, *Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning*, *Leather Seats*, *Memory Package*, *Navigation System*, *Power Mirror Package*, *Power Package*, *Safety Package*, *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *Sunroof/Moonroof*, *XM Satellite Radio*, Automatic temperature control, Comfort & Convenience Package, Cooled Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Perforated Grained Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System, Speed control, Traction control, Vision Package.-PRIME VEHICLE- The Sun Seven guarantees it will be a pleasure buying and owning a Sun Auto Group vehicle. Every Sun customer receives: â Upfront Transparent Pricing â Non-Commission Automotive Advisors â 3 Day/300 Mile Money Back Guarantee on Prime vehicles â 3 Month/3,000 Mile Bumper- to-Bumper Warranty on Prime vehicles â Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report â Sun Online Purchase & Home Delivery Program â VIP Perks Program As a Sun VIP you will receive: â FREE unlimited car washes â FREE Annual NYS Inspections â FREE Service Pick up & Drop Off, (within 15 miles of any Sun Dealership) â Loaner Vehicles or Courtesy Transportation Sun Auto Group reserves the right to change and or discontinue any or all of these services without prior notice.Odometer is 21084 miles below market average!22/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2FX2JA256955
Stock: WT37502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 1,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,698$2,142 Below Market
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2FNXJA293098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,300 milesGreat Deal
$30,300$2,729 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Moonroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Heated Seats - Premium Sound - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2GX9JA202764
Stock: U200979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 39,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$29,490$3,000 Below Market
Autovanta - Massapequa Park / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2GX6JA236273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,998$5,121 Below Market
Willis Lexus - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCN2EV4JA242319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
