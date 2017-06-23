Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE for Sale Near Me

1,174 listings
F-PACE Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,174 listings
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport

    7,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige

    7,380 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,500

    $8,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S in Silver
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE S

    7,592 miles
    Great Deal

    $50,750

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige in Red
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige

    49,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,989

    $6,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE S

    55,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,995

    $8,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium

    16,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,947

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport

    23,750 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,999

    $2,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport in Black
    certified

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport

    18,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,350

    $3,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport w/Prod. End 09/17 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport w/Prod. End 09/17

    24,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,990

    $4,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    39,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,777

    $5,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium in White
    certified

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium

    29,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,951

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige

    51,910 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,587

    $4,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige

    21,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,888

    $1,706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige in Gray
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige

    6,982 miles
    Great Deal

    $36,500

    $1,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport

    1,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,698

    $2,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium

    37,300 miles
    Great Deal

    $30,300

    $2,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium

    39,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $29,490

    $3,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio

    28,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    $5,121 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar F-PACE

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar F-PACE
Overall Consumer Rating
4.423 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (4%)
First Jaguar, no dissapointment
Tom,06/23/2017
35t Prestige w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Paid little more for 2018 model but wanted to have most of the initial quality issues to be solved. So far after 700miles of driving no major issues. Car drives perfectly. Its spacious, quick, comfortable (after adjusting tire pressure which was to high initially) and corners like a sedan. Also interior, in contrary to many reviews, feels fine. No squeaks, rattles etc and materials are quite pleasant. Audio system is very good as well as navigation (after couple of days I've stopped using google maps on my smart phone). Great car, absolutely no regrets buying it. Even though the initial quality is very good I am little worried about long term reliability but the 5years/60000miles full warranty helps. 1 year update - car still works great and is as much fun as at the beginning. It was very dependable in the snow over the winter. ICTP was updated to fix couple of minor bugs as well as upgrade to 4G network but other than that car runs trouble free. Still hoping for Apple CarPlay upgrade at some point. 2nd year update - 36k miles and still very satisfied customer. After latest infotainment software upgrade I was able to add Apple Car play as well as OTA options for future upgrades (I hope this will really work). Still drives and feels like new, including the interior, no mechanical issues whatsoever. During the Tahoe winter I had a set of winter Michelin x-ice tires and the car was unstoppable in the snow. Consistently getting 25-27MPG during relaxed hwy cruising.
Report abuse
