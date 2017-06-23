Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE for Sale Near Me

Mission Mitsubishi - San Antonio / Texas

Call Mission Mitsubishi At (210) 342-2886 or Toll Free (877) 258-1905! Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. The interior of this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport as it packs a beast under the hood. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Jaguar F-PACE. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport. This is your chance to own the very rare Jaguar F-PACE. This Jaguar is equipped with some of the most amazing wheels the market has to offer! Once you take this Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport for a test drive, you'll instantly realize how much of an added bonus this vehicle's upgraded wheels provide. Email Louis Gonzales III at lgonzales@missionmitsubishi.com call (210)-342-2886 or (877) 258-1905 to setup an appointment for a test drive today! To visit our showroom come by 9800 N. San Pedro, San Antonio,TX 78216! Call Mission Mitsubishi At (210) 342-2886 or Toll Free (877) 258-1905! This Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. The Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport's pristine good looks were combined with the Jaguar high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Email Louis Gonzales III at lgonzales@missionmitsubishi.com call (210)-342-2886 or (877) 258-1905 to setup an appointment for a test drive today! To visit our showroom come by 9800 N. San Pedro, San Antonio,TX 78216!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SADCL2FX6JA321349

Stock: LZ002478A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020