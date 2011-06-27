Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE Consumer Reviews

First Jaguar, no dissapointment Tom , 06/23/2017 35t Prestige w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 67 of 69 people found this review helpful Paid little more for 2018 model but wanted to have most of the initial quality issues to be solved. So far after 700miles of driving no major issues. Car drives perfectly. Its spacious, quick, comfortable (after adjusting tire pressure which was to high initially) and corners like a sedan. Also interior, in contrary to many reviews, feels fine. No squeaks, rattles etc and materials are quite pleasant. Audio system is very good as well as navigation (after couple of days I've stopped using google maps on my smart phone). Great car, absolutely no regrets buying it. Even though the initial quality is very good I am little worried about long term reliability but the 5years/60000miles full warranty helps. 1 year update - car still works great and is as much fun as at the beginning. It was very dependable in the snow over the winter. ICTP was updated to fix couple of minor bugs as well as upgrade to 4G network but other than that car runs trouble free. Still hoping for Apple CarPlay upgrade at some point. 2nd year update - 36k miles and still very satisfied customer. After latest infotainment software upgrade I was able to add Apple Car play as well as OTA options for future upgrades (I hope this will really work). Still drives and feels like new, including the interior, no mechanical issues whatsoever. During the Tahoe winter I had a set of winter Michelin x-ice tires and the car was unstoppable in the snow. Consistently getting 25-27MPG during relaxed hwy cruising. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

20 months and 24K miles Boe , 08/22/2018 35t Prestige w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I skipped the R-Sport because the 20 inch wheels ride and accelerate better than the 22s, but this is the sportiest SUV this side of the much smaller Macan or Alfa. Right in the middle of the Macan and Cayenne and X3 and X5 which for me was the sweet spot. I regularly tow a 6x12' trailer loaded to about 4000 lbs with this and it has no problems stopping or going whatsoever. I even towed it up a wet grass/mud hill while loaded and I don't even think a single tire slipped. You can nail it full throttle in the rain and it doesn't spin, it just goes like hell. The AWD on this SUV is phenomenal. Is the mileage great, no, but for the power and size of this vehicle there is nothing better out there unless you want to spend $100k on a Model X and have the trim fall off. Since buying this I have duplicated all of it's rational capabilities with other vehicles and it makes no sense for me to keep making payments on it, but I love it too much to get rid of it. It is a great combination of sport, utility and luxury that I feel is just too good to part with. I've had one issue, it wouldn't eject a cd, and the dealership replaced the unit for free, although I've never played another cd since then.

Jaguar Rebirth Without Question, Not one issue!!! DavidR Jaguar F Pace S , 05/06/2019 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had my Jaguar F Pace S since March of 2017 and I bought it new with 8 miles on it. I've driven it long and hard on many trips and in daily driving and always performs at the top of it's game since the first day I bought it. The biggest misinformation issue I've noticed on the YouTube reviews by the professional talking press and personal opinion heads is that it has a rough ride. But what everyone failed to mention is that there is a comfort mode option which is what I used the majority of the time unless I'm out intentionally racing around for fun. The ride is just as smooth as all the other cars I drove which included but was not limited to Porsche, Audi, Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, etc. I've driven them all and have own most of them. 99% of the talking head video reviews are non owners who spend just minutes with the car or any car. But the F Pace and F Pace S all ride with great handling and performance and ride just as smooth in comfort mode. My ponies get up and go religiously without fail. I have no thoughts on the Jaguar service department because I've never had to use it, other than my normal oil changes, etc. The warranty was a huge seller for me as well. Nothing like it on any other car that I'm aware of. I drove all the Porsche SUV's and other than needless expensive wood species or other non important things to me they have no comparison to the Jaguar F Pace, especially the aesthetics. Their almost as boring looking as the Tesla in my opinion. It makes absolutely no sense rolling out all the extra dough for Maserati, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes etc. just to have an ego badge and while looking financially ignorant to be gaudy and showy. The F Pace is a much more sophisticated statement indeed, not to mention the most discrete and best looking car out of the whole bunch. I come from the high end design world who gets scale, etc. and making all types of design statements for the the top 10% of the 1%. And Jaguar hit the nail on the head with the F-pace from aesthetics, to performance, to reliability, and value.

Jaguar F-Pace Diesel VS Lexus RX350 waldograph , 05/06/2018 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 33 of 37 people found this review helpful This review is for the 2018 F-Pace 2.0 Diesel with 7,000 miles. Absolutely no technical issues till this day. Vehicle made in Great Britain, engine Great Britain, transmission from Germany. We are in early 40's, in the garage we also have the 2016 Lexus RX350 made in Canada, and also no majors problems with this vehicle. Wife prefers RX350 because of roomier interior, quieter and softer ride, more luxurious interior feel, high end materials, brave exterior design, best LED headlights in the industry, overall: "women's car". l did notice about 80% women are RX's drivers. I also liked RX350, but absolutely love the F-Pace. Best driving vehicle I have ever owned, pure pleasure on the turns. In my opinion best looking in the segment, handles like a sport sedan due to torque vectoring and sport suspension. Accelerates like another brand's gas V6's due to turbo charger, and very high torque 318 ft. lbs. Absolutely great all weather performance due to standard Land Rover's AWD technology (rear axle based!!). Very sensitive steering wheel specially in Sport mode – this vehicle really listens to you and you fully feel the car (Swiss precision). Great navigation system, many great features from 5 year free Jaguar Remote App, panoramic glass roof, large trunk. And absolute segment leader (including Hybrids) 32 mpg city, 38 mpg highway. Very cool movable gear selector knob, and the main thing: British prestige. Yes, there are small issues I did notice: interior should have more high quality (remember, mine is base model...), auto start/stop don't remember your preferences after engine restart, not too roomie and no reclining rear seats (mine is base...maybe because this is sport not family car), rear and side visibility not to good, and weak base headlights (mine are not LED), mediocre base sound system, unpainted cheep plastic door handle inside, not very pleasant interior smell (mine is artificial leather, maybe that's why). Quick conclusion: This vehicle is designed for people who enjoying driving, not for family soft and luxury cruising. It has legendary Land Rover off road roots, and the famous handling from Jaguar's long motor sport history. If you are bored of German or Japanese luxury cars, looking for something not thirsty, unique and prestige, handsome and fresh, sporty performing, handling, steering and accelerating, 5 years free maintenance and 5 years b2b warranty, F-Pace 2.0 Diesel is definitely for you. If you have a family, or looking for softer, quieter and luxurious ride, buy RX350. But please remember one thing: on winding roads driving super comfy RX350 you will be slower at least 30 mph. And last interesting info I just learned about how "boutique" this brand is: Jaguar sold in the whole USA the same amount of cars as BMW sold just in the Chicagoland in the same period of time. Would you like to drive something unique? Thanks for reading, and good luck with your decision!