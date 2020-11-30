What is the F-Pace?

Since its introduction for the 2017 model year, the Jaguar F-Pace has proved itself to be a worthy pick for a midsize luxury SUV. In particular, we've enjoyed its sporty handling, powerful supercharged V6 engine and roomy cargo area. But it's also had some drawbacks, such as lackluster cabin quality and a frustrating-to-use infotainment interface. Now, for 2021, Jaguar has made some changes to fix these issues without diminishing the F-Pace's sporty character.

Inside and out, the 2021 F-Pace gets a mild makeover. The grille and headlights are subtly reshaped, and the interior gets improved materials. Also new is Jaguar's Pivi Pro infotainment system. Pivi Pro features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen and promises quicker responses and improved graphics over the previous system. It can also support over-the-air software updates. The 2021 F-Pace's cabin should also be a bit quieter too, thanks to the inclusion of an active road noise cancellation system.

Under the hood is a new supercharged and turbocharged inline six-cylinder that replaces the outgoing supercharged V6. This new six-cylinder will be offered in two versions. The F-Pace P340 will make 335 horsepower, and the P400 will make 395 hp. The latter is a 15-hp increase over the previous V6. This new engine should also be a little more fuel-efficient thanks to a 48-volt starter-generator system.