Coming February 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $50,000 (estimated)
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
  • New supercharged and turbocharged six-cylinder engine
  • New infotainment system
  • Quieter and more refined interior
  • Part of the first F-Pace generation introduced for 2017
2021 Jaguar F-PACE Review
by the Edmunds Experts
11/30/2020
What is the F-Pace?

Since its introduction for the 2017 model year, the Jaguar F-Pace has proved itself to be a worthy pick for a midsize luxury SUV. In particular, we've enjoyed its sporty handling, powerful supercharged V6 engine and roomy cargo area. But it's also had some drawbacks, such as lackluster cabin quality and a frustrating-to-use infotainment interface. Now, for 2021, Jaguar has made some changes to fix these issues without diminishing the F-Pace's sporty character.

Inside and out, the 2021 F-Pace gets a mild makeover. The grille and headlights are subtly reshaped, and the interior gets improved materials. Also new is Jaguar's Pivi Pro infotainment system. Pivi Pro features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen and promises quicker responses and improved graphics over the previous system. It can also support over-the-air software updates. The 2021 F-Pace's cabin should also be a bit quieter too, thanks to the inclusion of an active road noise cancellation system.

Under the hood is a new supercharged and turbocharged inline six-cylinder that replaces the outgoing supercharged V6. This new six-cylinder will be offered in two versions. The F-Pace P340 will make 335 horsepower, and the P400 will make 395 hp. The latter is a 15-hp increase over the previous V6. This new engine should also be a little more fuel-efficient thanks to a 48-volt starter-generator system.

EdmundsEdmunds says

As much as we've enjoyed the F-Pace for its graceful styling, sharp handling and large cargo space, its tech and refinement issues held it back from truly competing with the best two-row midsize luxury SUVs. The 2021 F-Pace's updates are welcome and should help boost its standing against the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. We also think it'll be worth waiting for the 2021 model rather than picking up the 2020 F-Pace.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE.

