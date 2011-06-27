1992 Isuzu Rodeo Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$859 - $1,731
1992 Highlights
No changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
florida,05/13/2009
let's see -4 cyl, 5 speed - drove across the US 4 times (east/west) 4 times north/south, and used as a daily vehicle from early '93-2000. Had 150k miles when moved to central america with it. Abused this perfect truck for 4 years on rock roads and pure dust. SOld it in '04 w/ over 250k miles to a friend who gave it some needed care on suspension and it is still going today! NEVER failed - can't say enough - only one flaw was the funky wheels - lugs with springs (which one tire shop in florida left off causing tires to nearly come off on highway) - getting flats in central america was no fun having to find those springs/lock washers at night in the dirt !
Ken anderson,04/15/2003
after having my beloved Rodeo for 11 years i needed a Brake job so i took it in the dealer called me to tell me the Bolts and Lugs where coming off stripped apparently Isuzu made both out of Alummion and over time they will strip each other so when you take them off they will come off stripped ( imagine having that happen with a Flat tire on the side of the road late at night)
donna serog,10/10/2002
S V6 4dr SUV
I never got tired of this caar.It drove great,and has proved to be very dependable.
TwoNames,02/19/2009
Once I had it aligned with new off road tires all around, this 5 speed manual shift wagon has really been the best of all vehicles. I photograph all the time and being able to drive in deserts and snow country, lived in both all across the U.S., has been easy. I had a 1950s Land Rover 109 that was a beast compared to this Rodeo. For all around daily use, short trips and cross country it's been above the others.
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
