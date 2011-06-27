let's see -4 cyl, 5 speed - drove across the US 4 times (east/west) 4 times north/south, and used as a daily vehicle from early '93-2000. Had 150k miles when moved to central america with it. Abused this perfect truck for 4 years on rock roads and pure dust. SOld it in '04 w/ over 250k miles to a friend who gave it some needed care on suspension and it is still going today! NEVER failed - can't say enough - only one flaw was the funky wheels - lugs with springs (which one tire shop in florida left off causing tires to nearly come off on highway) - getting flats in central america was no fun having to find those springs/lock washers at night in the dirt !

