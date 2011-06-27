  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1992 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Isuzu Rodeo for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$859 - $1,731
Used Rodeo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3rd world tested!
florida,05/13/2009
let's see -4 cyl, 5 speed - drove across the US 4 times (east/west) 4 times north/south, and used as a daily vehicle from early '93-2000. Had 150k miles when moved to central america with it. Abused this perfect truck for 4 years on rock roads and pure dust. SOld it in '04 w/ over 250k miles to a friend who gave it some needed care on suspension and it is still going today! NEVER failed - can't say enough - only one flaw was the funky wheels - lugs with springs (which one tire shop in florida left off causing tires to nearly come off on highway) - getting flats in central america was no fun having to find those springs/lock washers at night in the dirt !
WATCH OUT FOR WHEEL LUGS
Ken anderson,04/15/2003
after having my beloved Rodeo for 11 years i needed a Brake job so i took it in the dealer called me to tell me the Bolts and Lugs where coming off stripped apparently Isuzu made both out of Alummion and over time they will strip each other so when you take them off they will come off stripped ( imagine having that happen with a Flat tire on the side of the road late at night)
It's the first car I didn't get sick of
donna serog,10/10/2002
S V6 4dr SUV
I never got tired of this caar.It drove great,and has proved to be very dependable.
Best of fifteen vehicles
TwoNames,02/19/2009
Once I had it aligned with new off road tires all around, this 5 speed manual shift wagon has really been the best of all vehicles. I photograph all the time and being able to drive in deserts and snow country, lived in both all across the U.S., has been easy. I had a 1950s Land Rover 109 that was a beast compared to this Rodeo. For all around daily use, short trips and cross country it's been above the others.
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Isuzu Rodeo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Isuzu Rodeo

Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV, S 4dr SUV, S 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, XS 4dr SUV 4WD, XS 4dr SUV, and S V6 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Isuzu Rodeos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Isuzu Rodeo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo.

Can't find a used 1992 Isuzu Rodeos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Rodeo for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,103.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,250.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Rodeo for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,231.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Isuzu Rodeo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Rodeo lease specials

Related Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles