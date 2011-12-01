Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo for Sale Near Me
10 listings
- 243,573 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,790
- 115,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,900
- 157,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 129,956 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,500
- 157,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 77,958 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,756
- 169,024 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
- 138,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 132,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,980
- 154,923 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,484
Overall Consumer Rating3.893 Reviews
eroeder7966,01/12/2011
I've owned my 01 Rodeo LS since 06. Got it with 58,286 miles. To this day looks and runs like new with the exception of check engine light caused buy sending unit. Love the truck. But on November 23,2010 while traveling 40mph the bracket connecting the trailing arm to the frame broke away causing the vehicle to sway out of control. This problem is common to 90-95% of all 98-02 Isuzu Rodeos, Axioms and Honda Passports. Both manufactures havea fix for the brackets, however these fixes will only work on a small percentage of the affected vehicles due to excessive frame rust. My 01 Rodeo with only 81,192 miles was deemed unrepairable Isuzu is now in the process of buying it back for only $4500.
